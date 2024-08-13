DNY59

Usually, I never invest based on litigation, but there is significant upside potential for Rumble's (NASDAQ:RUM) multiple lawsuits against Google/Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)(GOOGL) and some advertisers without much downside risk, except large legal fees. The actual major negative is "time". Litigation often takes many years before it is resolved. Rumble also just released their 2Q results after the close on August 12. Revenue decreased to $22.47 million from last year's 2Q $24.97 million. The loss per share improved to $(0.13) from $(0.15) only because of the change in fair value of warrant liability. The company is also burning more cash than last year.

Multiple Ongoing Lawsuits

2021 Litigation Against Google Regarding YouTube

I covered in detail, Rumble's January 2021 lawsuit against Google: Rumble, Inc. v. Google LLC, 4:21-cv-00229, (N.D. Cal. Jan 11, 2021) for monopolistic and anti-competitive practices regarding video-sharing platforms in a July 2022 article.

This case is still in the discovery process and a trial is now expected in May 2025. This past May, Rumble tried to get the court to force Google to deliver to them all the documents associated with the recent DOJ case of United States of America, et al., v. Google LLC, Case No. 1:20-cv-03010-APM (D.D.C). The judge denied this motion because the scope of the discovery request was too broad and indicated a much narrower, more specific request was more appropriate. This request, however, illustrates the importance of the impact of the DOJ case to Rumble, in my opinion. (See further below.)

As I mentioned in the July 2022 article, it could be years before this case is resolved, either via a settlement or via trial and a subsequent appeal.

May 2024 Lawsuit Against Google Over "Ad Tech"

Rumble filed another new lawsuit against Google on May 13: Rumble Canada, Inc. v. Google LLC et al., 5:2024-cv-02880:

Rumble brings this action alleging Google’s violations under Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act, (15 U.S.C. §§ 1 and 2), and Sections 4 and 15 of the Clayton Act (15 U.S.C. §§ 4 and 15), for monetary damages and injunctive relief resulting from Google’s anti-competitive conduct relating to online advertising (generally referred to as “Ad Tech”)."

Rumble is seeking treble damages, legal fees, and permanently enjoining Google from the unlawful anticompetitive alleged conduct.

The four counts in the complaint are:

I) MONOPOLIZATION IN VIOLATION OF SECTION II OF THE SHERMAN ACT, 15 U.S.C. § 2

Google wrongfully acquired and unlawfully maintained monopoly power in the market for publisher ad servers, unlawfully acquired or maintained monopoly power in the ad exchange market and ad network markets, unlawfully acquired or maintained monopoly power in the market for ad buying tools for small advertisers, and unlawfully acquired or maintained monopoly power in the market for ad buying tools for large advertisers..."

II) ATTEMPTED MONOPOLIZATION IN VIOLATION OF SECTION II OF THE SHERMAN ACT, 15 U.S.C. § 2

Google has willfully, knowingly, and with specific intent to do so, attempted to monopolize the relevant online display advertising markets, including the market for ad servers, the ad exchange and ad network markets, and the markets for ad buying tools for large and small advertisers..."

III) UNLAWFUL TYING IN VIOLATION OF SECTIONS I and II OF THE SHERMAN ACT, 15 U.S.C. §§ 1 and 2

Google’s contractual arrangements and other conduct force publishers and others to use Google’s ad server (DFP) if they use Google exchange (ADX)..."

IV) UNLAWFUL AGREEMENT IN VIOLATION OF SECTION I OF THE SHERMAN ACT, 15 U.S.C. § 1

...entered into an unlawful agreement with its co-conspirator Facebook in restraint of trade and commerce in violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Act, 15 U.S.C. § 1, in which they agreed to allocate display ad auction wins and to fix display ad prices"

Google Files Motion to Dismiss

The 88-page complaint (text of the complaint) by Rumble makes a number of compelling assertions, in my opinion. (I suggest RUM and GOOG investors read the entire 88 pages.) Google filed a 34-page motion to dismiss (text of motion). A hearing was originally set on this dismissal motion for November 14 but was recently reset (docket 19) to January 2, 2025. Google asserts in its motion to dismiss that:

...Rumble is neither a consumer nor a competitor in the markets it so narrowly tried to define. This means that Rumble does not have antitrust standing to assert these claims. Rumble does not belong in the current melee over Google’s advertising technology. It selectively copied allegations from other complaints that were filed many years ago, and on behalf of very different entities...

Google tried to have the 2021 lawsuit dismissed and failed, which I covered in my July 2022 article. That case is still moving forward, and I expect that this case will also move forward. The amount, if any, of damages caused by Google is problematic, but Rumble really wants a major change in Google's operations/policies either via verdict by a jury/judge/appeal or via a settlement.

Rumble and Elon Musk Litigation Against Advertisers

Another recent Rumble lawsuit filing is not specifically against Google - it is against the World Federation of Advertisers, Rumble Inc. et al. v. World Federation of Advertisers et al. 7:2024-cv-00115 (text of the complaint). While there are two different filings, this litigation is associated with Elon Musk's August 6 filing of X Corp v. World Federation of Advertisers et al. 7:2024-cv-00114 (text of complaint). These two cases against Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) basically assert that certain named companies/advertisers (Companies named directly in Musk's complaint are Unilever PLC; Unilever United States, Inc.; Mars, Incorporated; CVS Health Corporation; and Ørsted A/S. There are many more advertisers/companies that are not directly named that are members of WFA) trying to suppress free speech (moderate and conservative content) by withholding ads.

The three counts in Rumble's complaint are:

I) Horizontal Agreement to Restrict Output in Violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Act, 15 U.S.C. §1

Defendants and their co-conspirators agreed to impose uniform brand safety standards on social media platforms with the purpose and effect of reducing the placement of, or eliminating entirely, digital advertising on certain disfavored platforms. The agreement has restricted the total output of digital advertising on social media platforms, harming competition, advertisers, content creators, social media platforms, and users, including by raising the price of digital advertising

II) Horizontal Agreement to Fix Certain Price-Related Terms in Violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Act, 15 U.S.C. §1

Defendants and their co-conspirators agreed to apply uniform price-related terms for digital advertising for social media platforms...have had the direct and foreseeable effect of raising the price of digital advertising, harming competition, advertisers, content creators, Rumble, and Rumble’s users

III) Concerted Refusal to Deal in Violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Act, 15 U.S.C. §1

Defendants and their co-conspirators agreed to withhold purchases of digital advertising from Rumble

Rumble is seeking treble damages and the "Court enter an order declaring that Defendants’ actions, as set forth in this Complaint, violate the law". It seems more of a PR ploy than a potential actual legal gain, in my opinion. It is also an attempt to illustrate to the general public that website content is influenced by an advertiser's political philosophy/agenda. Global Alliance for Responsible Media shut down late last week, only a few days after the lawsuits were filed. The PR exposure by Musk's and Rumble's lawsuits seems to have worked. It will be interesting to see if there is an increase in ad revenue from these former boycotters.

DOJ's Case Against Google

The 286-page decision (text of decision) by Judge Amit Mehta in the DOJ's recent case against Google could impact Rumble's cases against Google. The judge ruled that "Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly".

The judge ruled against Google regarding their search engine monopoly, but had a mixed ruling regarding various advertising issues. Hopefully, some remedy, assuming the DOJ wins the appeal by Google, will end various Google search engine defaults when buying various tech products and increase competition. (For example, when I bought a Samsung tablet, I had to enter a Gmail account during the set-up stage.) Having more robust search engine competition may result in increased traffic flow to Rumble's website instead of YouTube.

Second Quarter Results

The latest results indicate that Rumble continues to struggle. In theory, it should be a growth stock, but while revenue was up 27% from 1Q 2024, it was down from last year. Loss per share only improved to $(0.13) from $(0.15) because of a $10 million change in fair value of warrant liability. Operating losses increased to $38.8 million from $34.5 million. The metric that worries me the most is the high level of cash burn. During the first 6 months of 2024, operations had a negative cash flow of $55.6 million, compared to $34.5 million during the same period in 2023. They still had $153.1 million of cash at the end of the quarter, but that is down from $218.3 million at the end of last year. If they continue to burn cash, they eventually have to raise capital. Rumble could borrow money because they currently don't have any long-term debt.

3Q and 6-Month Income Statement 2024 and 2023

Rumble

The company also announced a new partnership with the Miami Dolphins during their conference call. It is unclear how much direct impact it will have. It seems to be more of a PR item to be used in marketing than some actual direct increase in revenue.

Because 2024 is an election year, content posts and views should grow in the next two quarters. There also could be growth from former boycotters and companies becoming more sensitive to also becoming targets of lawsuits in the future.

Conclusion

Rumble stock has zero value based on current operations/results, including their recent 2Q results, in my opinion. The value comes from future potential results, which are greatly impacted by Google's business model. Even a modest change in Google's operations could have a dramatic positive impact on Rumble. Future competition between Google and Rumble is a function of two pending lawsuits. If there are wins or positive settlements for Rumble, the floodgates could open for many other lawsuits against Google by other companies.

There is a very legitimate concern that Rumble will just burn too much cash to ever succeed, which could result in a total loss for RUM shareholders. I, however, also look at potential significant gains based partially on the lawsuits covered in this article. I rate RUM stock as a very risky long-term "buy". At the same time, I rate GOOG a "sell" because of current and potential future litigation by companies and various government agencies. Their monopoly may soon be over.