Rumble's Litigation Against Google Is An Interesting Litigation Trade

WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
8.21K Followers

Summary

  • Rumble filed a second lawsuit against Google in May 2024, and the 2021 lawsuit against Google is expected to go to trial in May 2025.
  • Rumble and Elon Musk filed lawsuits against GARM, which closed down a few days after the lawsuit filings, for withholding ads for political reasons.
  • Even a modest win against Google could have a significant positive impact on Rumble.

Lady Justice In Law Office

DNY59

Usually, I never invest based on litigation, but there is significant upside potential for Rumble's (NASDAQ:RUM) multiple lawsuits against Google/Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)(GOOGL) and some advertisers without much downside risk, except large legal fees. The actual

This article was written by

WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
8.21K Followers
B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RUM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RUM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RUM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RUM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News