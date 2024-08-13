Glass House Brands Inc. (GLASF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTC:GLASF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 13, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Brebeck - Vice President of Investor Relations
Kyle Kazan - Co-Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer
Mark Vendetti - Chief Financial Officer
Graham Farrar - Co-Founder & President

Conference Call Participants

Luke Cannon - Canaccord Genuity
Mike Regan - Excelsior Equities
Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners
Scott Fortune - ROTH Capital Partners
Howard Penney - Hedgeye Risk Management

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Glass House Brands Second Quarter 2024 Investor Call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Brebeck, Glass House Brand, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

John Brebeck

Thank you, operator. Welcome everyone to the Glass House Brands second quarter 2024 conference call for the period ending June 30, 2024. I'd like to remind everyone that matters discussed during today's conference call could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties relating to Glass House Brands future financial or business performance.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in those forward-looking statements. The risk factors that may affect results are detailed in Glass House Brands periodic filings and registration statement. These documents may be accessed via the SEDAR+ database. I'd also like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

And now, I would like to introduce Mr. Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Glass House Brands. Kyle, over to you.

Kyle Kazan

Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's call. Before discussing our results, I'll refer everyone to our second quarter 2024 press release, where you can review our results in more details.

