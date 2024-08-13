Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (BEEP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.59K Followers

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:BEEP) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 13, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Casey Kotary - Investor Relations
Manuel Chavez - Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Stephanie Hogue - President

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Maher - B. Riley
Marc Riddick - Sidoti

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Mobile Infrastructure Corporation Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Casey Kotary, Investor Relations Representative. Please go ahead.

Casey Kotary

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review Mobile's Second Quarter 2024 Performance. With us today from Mobile are Manuel Chavez, CEO; and Stephanie Hogue, President. In a moment, we will hear management statements about the company's results of operations as of the second quarter of 2024.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that today's discussion includes forward-looking statements, including projections and estimates of future events, business or industry trends or business or financial results. Actual results may vary significantly from those statements and may be affected by the risks Mobile has identified in today's press release and those identified in its filings with the SEC, including Mobile's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Mobile assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or comment on forward-looking statements made on this call.

Today's discussion also contains references to non-GAAP financial measures that Mobile believes provide useful information to its investors. These measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for GAAP results.

Mobile's earnings release and the most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q provide a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable

Recommended For You

About BEEP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BEEP

Trending Analysis

Trending News