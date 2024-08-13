Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Management Presents at TD Cowen 10th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit Conference (Transcript)

Aug. 13, 2024 10:35 PM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Stock
Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) TD Cowen 10th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit Conference Transcript August 13, 2024 5:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Dr. Satish Lakshmanan - Executive Vice President and Chief Product and Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Williams - TD Cowen

Greg Williams

All right. Let’s get started. Good afternoon. Welcome to our session with Lumen. My name is Greg Williams. I cover the Cable, Telco, Wireless and Fiberspace at TD Cowen. I’m joined in this session by Dr. Satish Lakshmanan, EVP and Chief Product Officer at Lumen. So, Satish, thank you very much for coming.

Dr. Satish Lakshmanan

My pleasure to be here. Thank you for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Greg Williams

Before we chat about GenAI fiber, which is obviously on everybody’s mind, and we will definitely tackle it, we just wanted to get a brief introduction to you and your role at Lumen. And where are you spending most of your time?

Dr. Satish Lakshmanan

Yeah. So it’s been about seven months. It’s been a terrific journey. I think timing couldn’t be better. I’m sure all of you here agreed, but I’m the Head of Product Strategy and Products itself. For me, last couple of months was mostly understanding the team, the culture and trying to integrate myself with the leadership team.

Focus areas are really broken into four things, right? One is what we call private connectivity fabric. The acceleration of adoption of fiber, specifically to power these third-party data centers, cloud data centers, to drive the AI boom has been really exciting. So, spending a lot of time there, making sure that we become the de facto AI fabric. Spending some time on making sure that we have a long-term strategy to monetize services on that underlying infrastructure. Spending a lot of time to fulfill our long-term Lumen Digital vision.

