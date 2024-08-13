Smart Sand Reports Strong Q2, Thoughts Ahead Of The Earnings Call

Aug. 13, 2024 11:53 PM ETSmart Sand, Inc. (SND) Stock
Steve Zachritz profile picture
Steve Zachritz
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • Smart Sand reported strong second quarter results with better than expected volumes, revenues, margins, EBITDA, and free cash flow.
  • Management implemented cost control measures to improve contribution margins and adjusted EBITDA, expecting to be free cash flow positive in 2024.
  • SND is positioned to take advantage of expected increased activity in natural gas basins in 2025, with strong demand in the main operating basins.

Drone image showing a sand dune in the desert at sunset, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

This is a Z4 Energy Research pre call note for microcap proppant player Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND). Smart Sand reported better than expected volumes, revenues, margins, EBITDA, and free cash flow in its second quarter report against

This article was written by

Steve Zachritz profile picture
Steve Zachritz
4.52K Followers
Thanks for your interest in Z4 Energy Research. As of January 2021, Tipranks placed us in the top 2% of all financial bloggers and top 5% of overall experts. If you would like more in depth discussions on oil, natural gas, wind, solar, fuel cells, and other renewables, please contact us at zman@zmansenergybrain.com. We have covered energy at zmansenergybrain.com since 2006 posting 6 days a week and have been in the markets since the early 1990s. We post weekly slide shows on the oil and natural gas inventory reports and have daily pieces on individual names as well as group reports within a number of energy segments (Gassy Players, Permian Players, etc). Plus, Z is standing by essentially 24/7 to answer your energy questions. So come give us a try. IF you see our free pieces on Seeking Alpha rest assured that it was long ago written up, watched, mulled, and written up again on our site before we put a piece in the public free space. Also note that while we don't give investment advice we do tell you what we are thinking and when we buy and sell (on the site and via email) and show you our entire trading history (the trading blotter). And the site is fully searchable, by ticker and topic, again, back to 2006. So thanks for the follow and we hope to see your over at our site. Best Regards, Z Z4 Energy Research (Zman's Energy Brain)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SND Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SND

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SND
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News