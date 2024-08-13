Smart Sand Reports Strong Q2, Thoughts Ahead Of The Earnings Call

Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

This is a Z4 Energy Research pre call note for microcap proppant player Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND). Smart Sand reported better than expected volumes, revenues, margins, EBITDA, and free cash flow in its second quarter report against a backdrop of temporarily weakening U.S. oilfield activity levels and a season of lackluster peer reports. Despite weakness in some gassy basins, they see overall demand as remaining strong.

We view the name as overly cheap as it trades near 1.5x forward EBITDA while sporting low leverage and as such see the name as already more than reflective of any near term further weakness in natural gas basins. Estimates are likely to rise in the wake of the quarterly call on Wednesday as the company continues to increase mine utilization while reducing operating costs and levering fixed costs. Please see our summary table below, followed by a few more thoughts ahead of the call.

Z4 Energy Research (www.zmansenergybrain.com)

Note that contribution margin came in at the upper end of quarterly guidance, aided by better than expected volumes and new cost control measures. These are measures management has taken to tighten the belt before they further scale up volumes (they're running at just over 50% of capacity).

Favorite Quote Watch:

"Smart Sand had a strong second quarter. We implemented several efficiency measures during the quarter to reduce our production costs and administrative expenses that led to our contribution margin, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow all improving compared to first quarter 2024 results."

Guidance:

As usual, look for next quarter's volumes (3Q24) to be announced during the call and for this to swing the shares in the short term.

They reiterated their view that they will be free cash flow positive in 2024.

Outlook: They continue to see "Strong demand" in the main operating basins they serve. With regard to natural gas, they said, "natural gas prices remain at low levels and exploration and production are continuing their recent trends of front-loading budget spending. So, we are keeping a close eye on activity levels and are prepared to right size our operations as needed should we see a slowdown in activity".

That's completely fair and should have been in the market's thinking already. They also added, "While we could see some slowdown in activity in natural gas basins in the second half of the year, we believe long-term fundamentals for natural gas activity remain strong, and we are well positioned to take advantage of expected increased activity in natural gas basins in 2025". This has been our view for quite some time now, with the idea that power and incremental LNG export capacity will translate into US natural gas demand gains in the medium term.

Other Items: They will begin sales into the Ohio Utica in 3Q24, having completed work on their two new Ohio terminals earlier this year. These sand sales will target the oil window of the Utica, and we would expect to get a little better handle on the trajectory of sales volumes here on the call. We also expect to hear more color on the Bakken and Canada on the call. We would personally like to see mine volumes broken out in the press releases going forward but will settle for an update on how the ramp of the Blair mine is proceeding.

Balance Sheet: 0.1x net debt to annualized 2Q24 EBITDA, and liquidity appears more than ample.

Return of Capital: Not yet, but they are aware of the concept, and a projected upturn in activity in 2025 could see the advent of a base dividend.

Nutshell:

This was a very nice quarter from a Higher Volumes X Lower Price (again, this was to be expected given the backdrop) = Higher Revenue standpoint, especially since management had struck a cautionary tone for 2Q volumes halfway through the second quarter on the 1Q24 call. Moreover, it was a win as cost-cutting efforts bear fruit, yielding strong EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. Management has been speaking to reducing costs and is now able to report, against a weaker oilfield service backdrop, a material victory. Huzzah.

On the call, they generally give a volume range for the current quarter, which can impact near term trading until the handful of analysts adjusts prompt estimates. Bear in mind that second quarter volumes were 16% over the mid-point of guidance from the last call and above the top of the range, so this coming quarter's range, while key, may be viewed in a conservative light as new mine volumes ramp and new markets open. We'll have more to say about this in the comments section during the call.

We view Smart Sand as a play on recovering activity in both oily (outside the Permian where they are not a player) and gassy basins (outside the Haynesville where they are also not a player) in early 2025. As more natural gas production is needed to support incremental LNG exports and power demand in 2025, we expect to see a material rebound in rigs and then frac spreads targeting first the Marcellus and later other gassy window plays to the south. We expect to see more volumes from Canada headed south in 2025 as well, and Blair could see incremental demand from that effort as well.

We own Smart Sand as our largest oil service play and 3rd largest holding, with an average cost just under $2.04.

Lastly, please note, Smart Sand will be at the Sidoti microcap conference on Thursday morning.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.