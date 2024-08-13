Invesco International Diversified Fund Q2 2024 Review

primeimages

Key takeaways

International Diversified Fund provides broad international exposure Invesco International Diversified Fund offers investors broad-based exposure to non-US equities by combining four portfolios that have varied individual mandates regarding region and company size.

The fund underperformed its benchmark in the second quarter Invesco International Diversified Fund Class A shares at NAV underperformed the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index. Stock selection in health care, information technology (IT) and consumer staples were the primary drivers of relative underperformance.

Positioned for the longer term The fund’s underlying portfolios are biased toward quality growth companies. As low interest corporate debt matures and reissues at higher rates, we are comforted that many companies in the underlying portfolios finance their growth from operating cash flow and do not rely on debt.



Manager perspective and outlook

Equity markets opened the second quarter with a correction, giving back much of the gain they had made in the previous quarter. However, after bottoming in mid-April, the US and emerging markets regained all of the lost ground and advanced further while developed non-US equities lagged.

As in previous quarters, attention centered on the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the outlook for US interest rate policy. Fed guidance signaled only one rate cut this year, and not before September “at the earliest.” To the surprise of many, equity markets rose following the announcement. In our opinion, this is evidence that valuations have largely been adjusted for the reality of higher capital costs. The variable effect of those costs on corporate earnings and returns is what we believe will increasingly matter. Indebtedness had appeal in the period after the 2008 global financial crisis and there was no great advantage in being conservatively financed. We believe, however, that prudent financing will be an advantage in the years to come and are comforted that current portfolio positioning avoids exposure to meaningful indebtedness.

Portfolio positioning

International Diversified Fund offers investors broad-based exposure to non-US equities with a single portfolio by combining four underlying portfolios that have varied individual mandates regarding region and company size.

We made no material changes to the composition of the fund during the quarter. Changes in relative weights from the end of the first quarter resulted from market action. At quarter end, the fund’s asset allocation was as follows: International Small-Mid Company Fund 29.88%, International Growth Fund 24.80%, EQV International Equity Fund 24.75%, and Developing Markets Fund 20.04%.

We believe the fund is well positioned as we go “back to the future,” a normal future in which capital is once again a scarce resource, making earnings and creditworthiness more important. As low interest rate corporate debt matures, companies will have to roll over that debt at higher rates. We are comforted that the fund’s quality growth tilt provides exposure to companies with little to no reliance on debt financing. We believe these companies, and the fund, will be rewarded as markets continue to adjust to this world where capital has a cost.

Top issuers (% of total net assets)

Fund Index Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) 3.75 2.82 Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) 2.31 1.81 ASML Holding NV (ASML) 1.54 1.59 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCPK:SSNLF) 1.42 1.23 HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) 1.31 0.22 Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:TCEHY) 1.26 1.21 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (OTCPK:LDNXF) 1.08 0.21 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMHF) 1.05 0.81 Epiroc AB (OTCPK:EPOKY) 1.05 0.08 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBKY) 0.96 0.09 As of 06/30/24. Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations. Click to enlarge

Sector breakdown (% of total net assets)

Top countries (% of total net assets)

Performance highlights

From a sector perspective, the largest positive contributors to relative performance were stock selection in energy and consumer discretionary. Stock selection and an underweight allocation in the real estate sector also benefited results. From a geographic perspective, the largest positive contributors to relative performance were stock selection in Canada and Sweden. An underweight allocation to Canada was also beneficial to relative return.

From a sector perspective, the largest detractors from relative performance were stock selection in health care, IT and consumer staples. Geographically, the largest detractors from relative performance were stock selection in China and Germany.

Contributors to performance

Developing Markets Fund returned 0.63%, contributing 0.10% to absolute return.

Detractors from performance

Following are the returns and performance effects of the underlying portfolios that detracted from absolute return: International Small-Mid Company returned -5.30%, detracting 1.58% from absolute return, International Growth returned -1.64%, detracting 0.40% from absolute return, and EQV International Equity returned -1.51%, detracting 0.38% from absolute return.

Top contributors (%)

Issuer Return Contrib. to return Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 22.33 0.64 Novo Nordisk A/S 13.26 0.27 Tencent Holdings Limited 23.29 0.20 HDFC Bank Ltd. 17.22 0.20 Dollarama Inc. (OTCPK:DLMAF) 19.81 0.14 Click to enlarge

Top detractors (%)

Issuer Return Contrib. to return Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCPK:CZMWF) -43.74 -0.35 Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCQX:WMMVY) -15.53 -0.19 NICE Ltd. (NICE) -34.02 -0.19 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE -14.03 -0.18 Sartorius AG (OTCPK:SARTF) -40.92 -0.18 Click to enlarge

Standardized performance (%) as of June 30, 2024

Quarter YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since inception Class A shares (MUTF:OIDAX) inception: 09/27/05 NAV -2.35 0.50 3.92 -5.22 3.12 3.56 5.50 Max. Load 5.5% -7.74 -5.04 -1.79 -7.00 1.96 2.98 5.18 Class R6 shares (MUTF:OIDIX) inception: 08/28/12 NAV -2.29 0.60 4.27 -4.89 3.50 3.98 6.47 Class Y shares (MUTF:OIDYX) inception: 09/27/05 NAV -2.31 0.55 4.17 -5.00 3.36 3.82 5.80 MSCI ACWI ex USA Index ('USD') 0.96 5.69 11.62 0.46 5.55 3.84 - Total return ranking vs. Morningstar Foreign Large Growth category (Class A shares at NAV) - - 85% (341 of 398) 78% (304 of 383) 91% (304 of 334) 90% (199 of 224) - Click to enlarge