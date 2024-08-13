Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.59K Followers

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Steven Foster - CEO and President
Steven Van Dick - CFO and EVP, Finance and Administration

Conference Call Participants

Bruce Jackson - The Benchmark Company
Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Tenon Medical's Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Your host today are Steve Foster, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Van Dick, CFO Adviser.

Mr. Foster and Mr. Van Dick will present results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2024 and provide a corporate update. A press release detailing these results was released today and is available on the Investor Relations section of our company website at www.tenonmed.com.

Before we begin the formal presentation, I would like to remind everyone that statements made on the call and webcast may include predictions, estimates, and other information that might be considered forward-looking.

While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that would cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this presentation.

Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

Throughout today's discussion, we will attempt to present some important factors relating to our business that may affect our predictions. For a more complete discussion of these factors and other risks, you should review our annual report on 10-K dated March 29th, 2024, particularly under the heading risk factors, which is on file

Recommended For You

About TNON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TNON

Trending Analysis

Trending News