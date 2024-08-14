EIDO: Positive Economic Prospects To Support Equity Market Sentiment

Aug. 14, 2024 12:10 AM ETiShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO)IDX
Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
814 Followers

Summary

  • Indonesia's economy has a bright outlook ahead of it in 2024.
  • The country's Central Bank will likely be able to cut interest rates soon.
  • The equity markets appear attractively priced, considering the favorable growth prospects.
  • The main issue with the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF is its higher weighting in financial stocks.

Map of Indonesia on the world globe

200mm

Opportunity Overview

Indonesia's economy has been an outperformer in the emerging markets space and appears to have a favorable outlook in the coming years. Despite its lower weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, this country will likely be very hard

This article was written by

Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
814 Followers
I am interested in frontier/emerging stock markets and other international markets ( ie. Japan/Korea).  My articles will primarily focus on stocks I am monitoring now based on quality of management/emerging market exposure/valuation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EIDO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EIDO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EIDO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News