Investment Thesis

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) has good revenue and margin growth prospects. After being under pressure due to market conditions, ROP's Freight Matching and Foundry businesses are set to recover, with the Foundry business benefitting from increased content production by the Media and Entertainment industry as it recovers from temporary disruption due to the writer's strike last year and the Freight Matching business improving with stabilizing carrier attrition. The Application Software segment is also seeing strong demand driven by mission-critical solutions, customization, and GenAI innovations. The company's water meter business - Neptune - which saw some production disruptions last quarter, should also see improvement as the year progresses. In addition, the company's inorganic growth is well-supported by an active acquisition pipeline and strong M&A track record.

The company's margins are set to improve from operating leverage due to an increase in sales. Also, cost reduction and better monetization of their AI offerings should also help ROP margins. With the stock trading at a lower than historical P/E and the company's good growth prospects, the stock seems to be an attractive buy.

Revenue Analysis And Outlook

In my last article in July 2024, I discussed ROP's good growth prospects benefiting from secular demand trends arising from increasing generative AI adoption, strength in recurring revenue base, and strategic M&As. The company has recently reported its Q2 2024 earnings results and similar dynamics were seen there.

In the second quarter of 2024, the company's revenues increased by 12.1% Y/Y to $1.717 billion. Excluding an 8% contribution from Syntellis and Procare acquisitions, organic revenues increased by 4% Y/Y driven by 6% growth in organic recurring software revenues.

Segment-wise, the Application Software segment's revenues grew by 21% Y/Y driven by organic growth of 5% and contributions from Syntellis and Procare acquisitions of 16 percentage points. The organic revenue growth was attributed to high single-digit growth in recurring revenues, driven by strong demand for its software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions and continued GenAI-focused innovation.

In the Network Software segment, revenues increased by 1.7% Y/Y driven by recurring revenue growth in the iPipeline business due to strong customer renewals and expansion in the life insurance and annuities network software business. Further, higher bookings in the ConstructConnect business also contributed to revenue growth. The organic growth was partially offset by declines in freight-matching businesses due to challenging freight market conditions. The Foundry business was also negatively impacted due to recent actors and writer strikes. Excluding the Freight Matching businesses and Foundry, the segment's organic revenues grew by mid-single digits Y/Y.

In the Technology Enabled Products (TEP) segment, revenues grew by 4.4% Y/Y driven by strength in Verathon business resulting from solid momentum across BFlex, GlideScope & BladderScan product families. This was partially offset by mechanical meter production delays in the Neptune business and tough Y/Y comps in the IPA, Inovonics & rf IDEAS businesses. Moreover, the company saw a decline in Northern Digital (NDI) business due to customer program timing.

ROP's Historical Revenue (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

One thing that investors didn't like in the Q2 reports was the company's Y/Y organic revenue growth sequentially slowed to ~ 4% in Q2 from 8% Y/Y in Q1. This also resulted in a stock price correction post the results. The main culprit was performance issues in the company's Neptune business, which comes under the Technology Enabled Products segment.

The Neptune business produces water meters and while it continues to see solid demand, there were temporary production issues in its mechanical meter business which impacted the company's ability to fulfill demand. However, the situation is expected to improve as the year progresses.

On its last earnings call, explaining the situation, Roper's CEO Neil Hunn said:

The mechanical meter side, we have the capacity that's needed, but there was essentially a daily efficiency production rate that was below where it needed to be to meet the demand and deliver on the customer commitments. That's what's in the process of being countermeasure. Again, I mentioned before, this is just returning to levels of previous efficiency, not a breakthrough level of efficiency that would not get ever achieved. And so the teams are fully counter-measuring this at the moment, and we expect it's beginning to resolve itself in the third quarter, and we hope and expect to resolve itself for the balance of the year."

So, as the company continues to address production efficiency issues in Neptune, we should see a sequential improvement in the growth rate as the year progresses.

In addition, the company is also seeing demand trends bottoming in its Freight Matching (DAT and Loadlink) and Foundry businesses. These businesses have been under pressure due to market conditions, but management is seeing some green shoots. In the Foundry business, the increasing content production pipeline from the Media and Entertainment companies as they recover from the writer's strike is expected to help the company. In the Freight matching business, the company is seeing normalizing carrier attrition, indicating we are close to the bottom. As these businesses trough in 2024 and see eventual recovery in 2025, the company should see a good growth recovery in the medium term.

Further, the company continues to see strong demand momentum in its Application Software segment, with its enterprise software bookings up in the high single-digits range in Q2 2024. The company's results are much better than the broader trends in enterprise software space and management attributed this to the mission-critical nature of the company's offerings, customization it offers, and innovation including Gen AI enabled product offerings which the company is introducing, and its customers are finding beneficial. I believe the rollout of the generative AI offerings is still in the early phases and can meaningfully add to the company's revenue growth in the coming years.

In addition, management highlighted the company's $4 bn in M&A capacity on the last earnings call. The company has an active pipeline of acquisition opportunities and a good record of value enhancing bolt-on M&As. I expect inorganic growth to complement organic growth moving forward as well.

ROP's Strong Financial Position (Company Presentation)

Margin Analysis And Outlook

In Q2 2024, the company's margins benefitted from a growing high-margin business mix and operating leverage on volume growth. This resulted in a 20 bps Y/Y increase to 40.5%.

The margin growth was attributed to the Network Software segment, which grew adjusted EBITDA margin by 60 bps Y/Y. However, the adjusted EBITDA margin in the Application Software segment and the Technology Enabled Products segment declined by 10 bps Y/Y and 20 bps Y/Y, respectively. The margin decline in the Technology Enabled Products was due to production efficiency challenges at Neptune business.

ROP's Historical Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research) ROP's Historical Segment-wise Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Moving forward, the company's margins should benefit from operating leverage from sales growth as the revenue outlook is positive. The company has done a good job in terms of taking cost out of its Freight matching business during the slowdown and, as this business recovers, I am expecting it to show a good volume leverage in the medium term.

Further, while the company is doing a good job in terms of rolling out AI offerings, it is not monetizing these offerings to the full extent. As the utility and effectiveness of these applications in terms of cost savings and productivity improvements for clients become more apparent, Roper should be able to monetize these offerings better in the medium to long-term, helping pricing and margins.

Valuation And Conclusion

Roper is trading at 28.59x FY24 consensus EPS estimates of $18.19 and 26.06x FY25 consensus EPS estimates of $19.96. Over the last 5 years, the company has traded at an average forward P/E of 29.59x.

The company's valuation multiple on FY25 consensus estimates is attractive. I believe the market is giving the company lower than the historical P/E as investors are worried about the recent execution issues at Neptune. Roper has a history of good execution, and these types of issues at the company are rare. I believe, in the coming quarters, as production improves at Neptune, some of the investor worries around execution should ease and the stock should re-rate in line with its historical P/E multiple. This coupled with healthy earnings growth should result in a good upside. Hence, I believe the recent correction is a buying opportunity for medium to long-term investors.

Risks