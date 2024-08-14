Ferroglobe: Slight Beat On Q2 Results And Commences 20% Buyback Program

Aug. 14, 2024 12:48 AM ETFerroglobe PLC (GSM) Stock
George Theodosi profile picture
George Theodosi
379 Followers

Summary

  • Ferroglobe reported positive Q2 results with signs of price stabilization and volume improvement, narrowing EBITDA outlook for FY24.
  • Despite the slight beat in figures, management expects a weak Q4, partly due to steel production weakness in Europe.
  • Valuation remains weak but potential 40-60% upside if silicon and FeSi prices have stabilized, with conservative 5-year buyback approved for up to 20% of shares.
  • US trade action against predatory Russian FeSi imports will allow Ferroglobe to gain US market share in 2025.
Silicon periodic table element, mining, science, nature, innovation, chemical elements used in physics and other sciences

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

For readers new to Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM), please read my previous article from January this year, which will provide some background to the business.

Ferroglobe reported Q2 results last week, results were positive with signs of price stabilisation and better volume. Management

This article was written by

George Theodosi profile picture
George Theodosi
379 Followers
I'm an IMC qualified contributor who's followed financial markets for 5 years and has worked professionally in primary investment research for over 2 years. I'm a generalist who enjoys researching businesses from a buttom's up angle with a deep interest in smaller under covered companies where there is greater opportunity for mis-pricing and finding asymmetric opportunities where the downside is limited.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GSM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GSM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GSM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News