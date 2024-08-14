Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

For readers new to Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM), please read my previous article from January this year, which will provide some background to the business.

Ferroglobe reported Q2 results last week, results were positive with signs of price stabilisation and better volume. Management expect price / volume to be stable going into 2025. Management also narrowed EBITDA outlook to $150-170m for FY24.

Q2 Actual Estimate Beat / Miss Sales $451m $426m +6% EBITDA $58m $45m +29% EPS 0.13 0.05 +160% Click to enlarge

Figures came in slightly ahead of expectations. However, I wouldn't look too much into the quarterly beat vs the long-term thesis - for example management expect a very weak Q4 due to a slowdown steel production, particularly Europe.

North American silicon pricing in the different business units increased but volume in the region was down QoQ. EU was the opposite with pricing being flat to down but volume in the region increasing. In aggregate across the 3 business units Ferroglobe saw an improvement in EBITDA due to better volume, higher prices and lower production costs. This resulted in EBITDA margins increasing from 7% in Q1 to 13% in Q2.

Ferroglobe IR

Ferroglobe Q2 2024 Results (Ferroglobe)

Free cashflow in Q2 came in -$20m due to tax payments and higher NWC, however YTD free cashflow sits at $160m.

Ferroglobe has a high number of various end markets from construction and solar to chemicals and automotive. With end markets typically moving in different directions, it's hard to estimate quarterly performance. Instead, I believe investors should focus more on the increased demand from solar and if silicon prices will remain robust overall. While a recession is a worry as silicon metal/alloy demand is aligned to general global economic health, this is not easy to predict as what experts would have you believe on Bloomberg TV. However, I'd agree US economic weakness is a concern, with manufacturing PMI from ISM contracting faster in July.

Manufacturing PMI (ISM World)

Ferroglobe remains exposed as a commodity with significant barriers to entry to produce, furthermore the 2nd largest global producer - Russia will have duties imposed on FeSi imports into the US a key market for Ferroglobe. A new duty on 30% of US imported ferrosilicon will be an immediate positive impact on Ferroglobe's US operations. Management expect to gain market share in the US in 2025 due to this trade action against predatory Russian imports.

Longevity of a cyclical producer requires controlled costs vs competitors, as Ferroglobe is vertically integrated this helps remain cost competitive vs local western peers.

Ferroglobe Investor Presentation

China continues to export silicon aggressively, and lack of domestic demand has been one of the factors dragging down global silicon prices in recent years. Even with weak international demand, China has a political history of over investing in industrial production generally.

See global ferro-silicon trade here (2022 data) & Silicon metal trade here.

Valuation Remains Weak as Investors Fear Recession

Ferroglobe trades at $4.55 with 191,000,000 weighted average diluted shares, resulting in a market cap of $870m. True enterprise value is $886m if we exclude capital leases of $54m.

The two sell-side analysts (however, I think one has stopped coverage) covering Ferroglobe have the following estimates:

Consensus EBITDA Net Income FCF FY24 $152m $25m $235m Fwd Multiple on EV 5.8x 35.4x 3.8x FY25 $235m $88m $133m Fwd Multiple on EV 3.8x 10x 6.66x Click to enlarge

It's hard to find a consistent EV/EBITDA using historical comps. Below are annual historical EV/EBITDA multiples for Ferroglobe and two comparable listed entities, Elkem (Norway) and OM Holdings (Australia). The lines below represent today's valuation - as you can see, it's a bit all over the place.

EV/EBITDA Valuation (Bloomberg )

I think 10x it likely too rich, 7-8x seems reasonable if silicon and FeSi prices have stabilised. If we are using EBITDA of $180m (EBITDA in H1 was $84m), an 7-8x EV/EBITDA results in an enterprise value of $1.26 - 1.44bn.

This indicates equity upside of 40% to 60% if these figures are accurate, this doesn't factor in the recently announced buyback. The board has approved a buyback up to 20% of the issued share capital (37,800,000 shares) but this will take place over and up to 5 years which is a little disappointing. Management have voiced they want to be prudent with cash. At the current share price of $4.55 this indicates a $172m buyback.

Based on Q2 results, Ferroglobe's Net debt / (EBITDA - Capex) is 0.42x and Net debt / EBITDA is 0.28x. The cash balance sits at $144m with gross total debt of $149m, most of which is due within 12 months.

Conclusion

Ferroglobe is not for the faint hearted. I say this because it's a difficult to understand cyclical niche metal producer with many end markets, with few quality comps, a 40% shareholder overhanging the shares all in an unknown small cap. However, the long-term fundamentals of silicon remain robust, with projections of silicon market growth YoY driven by semiconductor & solar.

Ferroglobe is also partnered with CoreShell who are developing lithium-ion cells using silicon anodes. Benefits include significantly faster charging times and more energy density. However, Silicon anodes continue to face problems preventing mass adoption in EV's such as swelling, poor battery cycle life and much higher costs vs traditional graphite anodes.

However, if development efforts can improve battery life cycle and reduce swelling, there may be uptake in this technology, especially for higher end EV's that can afford the higher cost of silicon anodes.

Two key risks include;

1. China exporting too much silicon metal / alloys due to widespread industrial overcapacity.

2. Weaker demand expected to impact Q4, driven by general end segment slowdown globally especially steel.