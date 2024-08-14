AGL Energy Limited (AGLNF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

AGL Energy Limited (OTCPK:AGLNF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2024 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Damien Nicks - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Gary Brown - Chief Financial Officer
Markus Brokhof - Chief Operating Officer
Jo Egan - Chief Customer Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tom Allen - UBS
Anthony Moulder - Jefferies
Dale Koenders - Barrenjoey
Reinhardt van der Walt - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Mark Busuttil - JPMorgan
Ian Myles - Macquarie
Gordon Ramsay - RBC Capital Markets
Rob Koh - Morgan Stanley
Nik Burns - Jarden Australia
Henry Meyer - Goldman Sachs Australia

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the AGL Energy Full-Year Results Briefing Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to hand over the conference to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Damien Nicks. Please go ahead.

Damien Nicks

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the webcast of AGL’s full-year results for financial year 2024. I would like to begin by acknowledging the Traditional Owners of the land I am on today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, and pay my respects to their Elders past, present and emerging. I would also like to acknowledge the Traditional Owners of the various lands from which you are all joining.

Today I’m joined by Gary Brown, Chief Financial Officer, Jo Egan, Chief Customer Officer, and Markus Brokhof, Chief Operating Officer.

I’ll get us started and we will have time for questions at the end.

This slide provides a good overview of the key themes Gary and I will cover today. Overall, an excellent year across the business. Firstly, our strong full-year financial and operational performance which I’ll speak to in more detail shortly.

