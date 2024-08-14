pcess609

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) is about to release their Q4 2024 earnings release on August 15, after market close.

Considering the 90% increase in the share price since May 2023, and the relatively high buy ratings for this stock, I decided to deep dive into their recent performance to understand if there are any headwinds that could slow down their growth in the near term.

In this article, I will discuss some of the headwinds that, I believe, could slow their growth, particularly the impact of shifting consumer behavior toward lower margin DIY tax solutions. Additionally, I will explain the rationale behind my Hold rating by focusing on their recent share buybacks, insider buying activity, and valuation ratios.

As always, I will start with a company overview for those readers new to this stock.

Company Overview

H&R Block is a Kansas-based company, providing tax preparation services, offering both assisted and DIY tax solutions, through various channels including in-person, online, and mobile applications.

Their customers are mainly small businesses and individual taxpayers based in the US, Canada, and Australia.

Technically, they operate through a single business segment; however, I considered including below a table to visualize the weight of their different revenue streams.

Revenue Streams Total Revenue 2023 (in millions) Percentage of 2023 Total Revenue US Tax Preparation and Related Services $3,014.6 86.82% Financial Services $132.3 3.81% International Revenue $235.1 6.77% Wave (Small Business Solutions) $90.3 2.60% Click to enlarge

Author's compilation from the latest 10-K.

In regard to the beneficial ownership, I have to admit that I am not pleased to see a 1.2% share ownership in the company across all the directors and executive officers. I considered including a table below with more details, from their latest 14A.

SEC | DEF 14A

If you've read some of my previous reports, you know that I highly favor companies where management has skin in the game. The fact that no director, or officer, owns more than 1% of the common stock is not a positive indicator of skin in the game, in my view.

However, there are other factors to consider that I discuss in the upcoming section.

Recent Performance

As always, I like to start dinner with dessert, so I will cover the headwinds first.

Although small, the decline in assisted tax preparation volumes of 1.1% YoY is a small symptom of a potentially bigger problem.

To put things into context, the assisted tax preparation segment represents 75% of the total US tax preparation and related services revenue, totaling $1.535 billion.

This decline in volumes could be indicative of a broader industry trend where consumers are increasingly shifting towards cheaper DIY tax preparation solutions.

I am concerned about this shift in consumer behavior due to the higher margins of the assisted tax service.

My investment style favors companies that focus on high-margin, low-volume services (or products). In my view, this approach offers more flexibility during economic downturns, as they can adjust by sacrificing some of their higher margins. In contrast, a company with low margins and high volumes has little to no flexibility, and any adjustments could result in negative margins.

Another reason I lean towards their assisted services is because they have that face-to-face, personal touch that can lead to relationships that stick around for the long term, leading to true customer loyalty. I highly doubt this level of loyalty can be achieved with DIY digital tax filing platforms, no matter how good the UX is, or how much cheaper they are.

Another pressure in Q3 2024 was an increase of $27.5 million in operational costs. Management mainly attributed this increase to higher field wages and legal fees, which raised my concerns even more. In my view, if the consumer shift toward digital DIY tax platforms keeps gaining momentum, management could be in a tough spot. They could be stuck with lower volumes, but still have to cover employee salaries and other operational costs.

In my view, this risk is high given that their customer base (mainly small businesses, and individual taxpayers) is more vulnerable when the economy takes a downturn. During these times, they tend to opt for less expensive DIY solutions rather than paying for assisted services.

Focusing now on other, more positive results, in Q3 they beat both EPS and revenue expectations.

Their revenue increased by 4% YoY, totaling $2.2 billion. What I like even more than an increase in revenue is an increase in net income, especially when the latter is bigger. In Q3, their net income increased by 7%, and EPS from continuing operations by 18% YoY.

Additionally, I like the 7% increase in net average charge within their DIY tax preparation services. In my view, and for the reasons already discussed, the more margin they can get within their DYI segment, the better.

Outlook

Management has expressed confidence that the company will achieve results near the high end of its previously provided outlook for fiscal 2024.

I considered including below a summary of their latest guidance for revenue, EBITDA, and adjusted EPS.

Metric Guidance Range Revenue $3.530 billion to $3.585 billion EBITDA $930 million to $965 million Adjusted EPS $4.10 to $4.30 Click to enlarge

While I believe they will achieve their FY 2024 targets, I am not the only one who thinks the same. In my view, when I see the share price increasing significantly prior to earnings results I can assume, with a relatively good level of confidence, that the good results are already priced in.

In other words, shareholders believe the company will beat earnings, and buy shares in advance of the earnings release.

In my view, I believe that the 20% increase in the share price since mid-June is mainly because of that. However, I do have to emphasize that this is a general rule of thumb. I have seen exceptions to this rule, so let's look at other factors.

Both their operating margin and net margin have been relatively flat since 2020.

TradingView

Despite that, during the same time, the share price increased by almost 300%, with a 90% increase since May 2023.

TradingView

Given the recent bull run since May last year, the share price is (almost) at all times high, without any relevant support or resistance level close to the current price. However, the RSI does not indicate any alarming signs of overbuying activity.

Moving on to share buybacks, in the first and second quarters of FY 2024, H&R Block repurchased $350 million worth of shares. Considering that their share repurchase authorization is $1.25 billion, I view this as a good amount to demonstrate confidence in their share price.

However, in Q3 they haven't bought back any shares. I believe they waited for a price consolidation around the $49 resistance level. This resistance was broken following their Q3 earnings release, as seen below.

TradingView

In regard to insider buying activity, I haven't seen anything in 2024. On the contrary, the CEO has sold over $7.3 million worth of shares between March and July this year.

My investment doesn't favor these types of transactions, especially when it's the CEO doing the selling. Sure, the textbooks might claim that insider selling doesn’t mean a thing for the share price, but, in the real world, it’s a different story. I’ve seen it happen time and time again; insiders cash out, and a few months down the line, the stock tanks 20%.

I'm not saying this is necessarily the case for H&R Block, but the fact that the CEO sold over 15% of his stock ownership this year alone is not appealing to me.

However, my rating for this stock is not a sell due to their decent valuation ratios. A quick look shows that both EV/EBITDA, and P/E are below the median of the consumer discretionary sector, by 11.8% and 25.5%, respectively. However, price to sales is significantly above the median. These mixed results, along with the arguments discussed above, make me believe that they are fairly valued.

Conclusion

Despite good recent financial results, with strong revenue and net income growth, I see potential challenges ahead, mainly due to the decline in assisted tax preparation volumes, and the ongoing shift toward DIY tax solutions, which have lower margins. I recommend keeping a close eye on this trend in the upcoming earnings release, as it could pressure the company's profitability if it accelerates.

Although I appreciate the company's share buyback efforts and management's confidence in their FY 2024 guidance, I'm not entirely comfortable with the insider selling activity this year, particularly by the CEO.

Given the current valuation, I believe the stock is fairly valued. However, due to potential challenges ahead, I’m maintaining a Hold rating.