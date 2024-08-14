Henrik Sorensen

Blackstone Secured Lending (NYSE:BXSL) easily managed to cover its second quarter dividend pay-out with net investment income, and the business development company maintained high credit quality in its portfolio in 2Q24 as well.

With a non-accrual ratio, based on fair value, of 0.3%, Blackstone Secured Lending has one of the most attractive credit profiles that I have seen in the business development company sector.

Investors have to pay a premium of 10% for the BDC’s net asset value, but I think it’s a valuation that is justified based on dividend coverage and credit quality.

My Rating History

I recommended Blackstone Secured Lending due to its excellent credit quality and very healthy dividend pay-out ratios in May, leading to a stock classification of ‘Buy’.

Blackstone Secured Lending suffered a minor deterioration in its credit quality in 2Q24, but the business development company is still quite a solid choice for passive income investors, even at a premium valuation.

Portfolio Review

Blackstone Secured Lending is a First Lien-centric business development company and presently invested mainly in floating-rate loans that produce recurring interest income.

The BDC’s investment portfolio had a fair value of $11.3 billion as of June 30, 2024 and consisted to 99% out of Senior Secured First Liens.

According to the latest investor presentation, 99% of investments are floating-rate, which creates both an opportunity and a risk for Blackstone Secured Lending.

If the central bank responds to last week’s market chaos by slashing short-term interest rates, Blackstone Secured Lending will experience headwinds in terms of its net investment income and, possibly, dividend growth.

Portfolio Characteristics (Blackstone Secured Lending)

Blackstone Secured Lending produced $891 million in net fundings in the second quarter, reflecting 24% QoQ growth, which made it a reasonably healthy quarter for originations. In 1Q24, Blackstone Secured Lending had net investment fundings of $719 million.

Strong origination activity in 2Q24 was also what propelled asset growth for Ares Capital (ARCC) in the second quarter. Including investments that were repaid in 2Q24, Blackstone Secured Lending had funded investment activity of $801 million.

Besides an uptick in originations QoQ, it was noteworthy that Blackstone Secured Lending’s credit quality is still extremely good: The non-accrual ratio, which reflects the amount of impaired loans, was 0.3% as of June 30, 2024, up 0.2 percentage points QoQ.

Originations And Fundings (Blackstone Secured Lending)

Blackstone Secured Lending produced $327 million in total investment income in 2Q24, up 13% YoY thanks to a boost to interest income in a higher-rate environment.

Net investment income grew at a 2% rate, predominantly because of higher interest expenses that counteracted growth in total investment income.

Most importantly, the business development company fully earned its dividend with net investment income, leading to a well-covered 10% dividend yield for passive income investors.

Summary Of Operating Results (Blackstone Secured Lending)

Dividend Coverage

Blackstone Secured Lending earned $0.89 per share in net investment income in the second quarter, which equated to a dividend pay-out ratio of 87%. The dividend pay-out ratio in the last twelve months was 84%, so only slightly lower.

The business development company offers one of the most secure dividends in the BDC sector, in my view, and as a consequence, Blackstone Secured Lending’s stock is one of the higher-priced BDCs that passive income investors can find in the sector.

Taking into account BXSL’s high degree of dividend coverage, I anticipate the business development company to raise its dividend pay-out in the near future.

From a pay-out perspective, Blackstone Secured Lending has stats that are comparable to those of Ares Capital, which is one of the most-revered BDCs in the industry as well as the largest business development company in the industry. Ares Capital paid out 83% of its net investment income in 2Q24 and 85% in the last twelve months.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

11% Premium To Net Asset Value

Blackstone Secured Lending does not only stand out due to its strong dividend coverage, but also because of its very high credit quality. Furthermore, Blackstone Secured Lending had a net asset value of $27.19, reflecting 1.2% QoQ growth.

Presently, Blackstone Secured Lending is selling at an 11% premium to net asset value whereas the industry leader, Ares Capital Corp, is selling for a 5% premium to net asset value. Ares Capital, however, had a non-accrual ratio of 0.7%, so BXSL is doing slightly better here.

Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) is selling at a 6% discount to net asset value whereas Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD), which is also heavily First Lien-centric, has a net asset value multiple of 0.92x.

Data by YCharts

Why The Investment Thesis Might Not Work Out

A new risk emerged in the BDC sector last week as markets crashed, which in turn triggered concerns about a potential recession. These fears exploded into the public’s consciousness after the labor market report for the month of July indicated much weaker-than-expected job creation.

A potential consequence here is that the central bank may cut short-term interest rates much more quickly, creating a headwind for business development companies that depend on floating-rate loan originations.

My Conclusion

Blackstone Secured Lending is one of the best business development companies, in my view, that passive income investors can buy with their hard-earned cash.

The business development company maintained very convincing credit quality in the second quarter and maintained a high degree of excess dividend coverage as well. Though Blackstone Secured Lending’s credit quality slightly worsened QoQ to 0.3% of portfolio investments (based on fair value), the BDC has still one of the best credit profiles in the BDC sector.

As a consequence, passive income investors are paying an 11% premium for the BDC’s net asset value, which is a fair price to pay.