Rexford Industrial: The 6.6% Yielding Preferred Shares Are Worth A Look

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rexford Industrial's preferred dividends and equity are well-covered, with a strong preferred dividend coverage ratio and a solid balance sheet.
  • The REIT's two series of preferred shares offer attractive yields, with potential for capital gains if called or if/when the market interest rates continue to decrease.
  • The risk/reward ratio for Rexford Industrial's preferred shares is excellent due to low leverage and potential for capital gains.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Industrial Commerce Office Building.

Feverpitched/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Rexford Industrial (NYSE:REXR) is one of the favorite REITs here on Seeking Alpha. And while most authors focus on the potential capital gains and dividend yield of the common units, I discussed the REIT’s preferred

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
21.65K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About REXR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on REXR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
REXR
--
REXR.PR.B
--
REXR.PR.C
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News