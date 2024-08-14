Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Performance Assessment

In my last coverage of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), I had maintained a 'Neutral/Hold' rating on the stock. Since then, SMCI has handily lagged the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX). One could argue that this was a missed opportunity for a 'Sell' view. However, looking back, I believe I would have held the same stance as given information at that time, I did not have sufficient conviction in the relative downside performance vs. the S&P 500:

Performance since Author's Last Article on SMCI (Seeking Alpha, Author's Last Article on SMCI)

Thesis

After reviewing SMCI's Q4 FY24 results, on balance, I maintain my neutral stance on the stock as the bullish growth narrative is offset a bit by worse than expected margins and slightly bearish technicals. My key thesis points are:

Top-line growth is great Margin pressure may last longer than expected There is a sharp correction from parabolic moves in the valuation multiple and MCAP Technicals lean bearish, but there may be short-term respite

SMCI's is enjoying a glorious expansion of its topline as it continues to grow in multiples instead of mere percentages, much like NVIDIA (NVDA):

Total Revenue YoY (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

The mega theme driving much of this growth is customers' adoption of direct liquid cooling (DLC) in data centers, as that is more eco-friendly and leads to a lower total cost of ownership (TCO):

Growth was driven by strong demand for next generation air-cooled and direct liquid cooled rack scale AI GPU platforms, representing over 70% of revenues across enterprise and cloud service provider markets where demand remains strong. - CFO David Weigand in the Q4 FY24 earnings call

Management shared with investors some insights on the rapid penetration of DLC in data centers, from 1% to more than 15% of incremental data center deployments globally in mostly 2 months. SMCI is the dominant player in DLCs, with a market share of 70-80% according to CEO Charles Liang:

liquid cooling has been in the market for 30 years and market share compared with overall data center size always small, less than 1% or close to 1%... But just June and July 2 months alone… more than 15% on a global data center new deployment… I believe for June and July in that 2 months, we may ship at least 70% to 80% liquid cooling compared with all the liquid cooling in the world. So for liquid cooling, we have at least 70% to 80% market share. - CEO Charles Liang in the Q4 FY24 earnings call

This growth driver is expected to continue. Usually, I track revenue performance obligations (RPO) as a leading indicator of revenues. However, the company has not yet released its FY24 10-K yet, so this data is not yet available. However, anecdotally, I draw confidence from the record high backorders for the company:

...we are entering fiscal 2025 with record high backorders - CEO Charles Liang in the Q4 FY24 earnings call

Margins pressure may last longer than expected

SMCI saw a 430bps gross margin decline in Q4 FY24:

Gross Profit Margins (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

About half of the sequential decline in gross margins was due to lower pricing terms offered to a large hyperscale customer (I presume to win that account). The other half was attributed to higher supply costs to accelerate delivery of DLC racks:

But even we were surprised by the acceleration that we saw in the liquid-cooled rack market. And so we had to ramp up our supply chain. We paid a lot of expedite costs and higher supply chain costs. So I think as the supply chain improves, we expect those efficiencies to now come back out, but that impacted us more than we had expected. - CFO David Weigand in the Q4 FY24 earnings call

I am not so concerned about the higher supply side costs, as that only happened due to higher than expected demand. The company is investing in additional capacity in Malaysia, which would reduce the instances of temporarily high costs, as seen in this case.

However, I do believe the gross margin pressures from winning larger accounts is something to track more closely in future. So far, the company has opted for a policy of not utilizing any pricing lever in an effort to gain market share:

we try to promote liquid cooling as a mainstream product solution. So we try not to add the value too much to customers. But instead, we try to gain market share and make liquid cooling everywhere. - CEO Charles Liang in the Q4 FY24 earnings call

But whether price hikes and hence gross margin expansion would be on the cards later on as the industry matures (i.e. when there is more competition) is unclear. As the market leader, I believe SMCI exercises influence in setting the tone for how longer-term pricing games in the industry will play out.

Now, in my last coverage of SMCI, I had computed that their gross margin guidance implied Q4 FY24 to be in the 13.5-14% range. Importantly, management already expected to take on higher costs to procure DLC components in a timely way to meet demand.

As you can see, the company undershot this 13.5-14% band as it delivered 11.2% gross margins. This flowed through to a 258bps miss on consensus expectations at the EBIT margin level:

EBIT Margin Surprise vs Consensus (bps) (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

Overall, this suggests to me that margins (particularly gross margins) are still a bit volatile and unpredictable. For Q1 FY25, management stated that they expect gross margins to be higher than 12%; this is still 230-280bps below the 13.5-14% band, implying a slower gross margin track toward the longer-term target of 14-17%. I believe the lowered expectations here may have been one of the reasons for a sharp correction in the stock and valuation multiple:

There is a sharp correction from parabolic moves in the valuation multiple and MCAP

SMCI 1-yr fwd PE and MCAP (USD bn) (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

SMCI's 1-yr fwd PE and market capitalization (MCAP) have sharply declined recently following parabolic moves up. The 1-yr fwd PE currently stands at 15.83x; a 26.7% premium to the longer term median multiple of 12.50x.

Is a PE premium relative to its longer-term history deserved? Perhaps to some extent owing to the higher growth. The counterbalancing effect is that there is no meaningful, structural margin expansion. In fact, competition may drag pricing down further, which should be considered when looking at steady-state margins.

Technicals lean bearish, but there may be short-term respite

If this is your first time reading a Hunting Alpha article using Technical Analysis, you may want to read this post, which explains how and why I read the charts the way I do. All my charts reflect total shareholder return as they are adjusted for dividends/distributions.

Relative Read of SMCI vs SPX500

SMCI vs SPX500 Technical Analysis (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

In the relative technical analysis of SMCI vs the S&P 500 on the monthly chart, I notice that the ratio prices currently have downward momentum. I believe they are gradually en-route to the monthly support zone. But I do not expect a smooth and straight move down. Instead, I think there may be some short-term respite via a small bullish pullback.

Takeaway & Positioning

SMCI continues to enjoy a dominant market position in direct liquid cooling solutions, which is seeing an extremely fast uptake in data centers from 1% of deployments to more than 15% in the last 2 months alone. Due to this, the top line growth is great; 143% YoY. The company has also noted that it is supply constrained as it faces more demand than it can currently handle due to record high levels of backlog; a good problem to have. When the company's 10-K comes out, I will be looking for the remaining performance obligations figures to confirm and better ascertain future revenue growth.

On the gross margins side, however, things are a little bit more volatile and unpredictable. Q4 FY24's gross margin delivery undershot the guided range last quarter by 230-280bps, even when management's guidance had already included provisions for higher costs that materialized in Q4. Moreover, the guidance for Q1 FY25's margins implies a slower ramp up to the longer-term target levels of 14-17% than what I was expecting. I think this may explain one of the key reasons for the sharp correction in the stock and the valuation multiples, which are at a 27% premium to longer term historical levels (some of which is probably deserved owing to the higher growth rates now).

From a technical analysis perspective relative to the S&P 500, I see scope for further downside over multiple quarters. In the more immediate months, I would not be surprised if the stock has a temporary period of outperformance vs the S&P 500.

Considering all this, and an expansion of investment horizons in my ratings as of late, I rate the stock a 'Neutral/Hold'.

