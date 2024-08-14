Super Micro Computer: Growth Is Great, Margin Pressure May Last A Bit Longer

Summary

  • Boosted by a rapid increase in penetration of direct liquid cooling and a dominant market leadership, Super Micro Computer is on an impressive growth track.
  • Gross margins seem to still be a bit volatile and unpredictable, as Q4 FY24 delivery was meaningfully below management's guidance despite accounting for some of the higher supply-side costs.
  • The company's gross margin guidance for Q1 FY25 seems to indicate a slower ramp up to the longer-term target range.
  • Valuation multiples have moderated sharply after a parabolic run-up. Now, the stock trades at a modest (arguably partly deserved) premium to its historical trading range.
  • Technically, relative to the S&P 500, I see scope for further downside and hence underperformance vs. the market. However, I expect a few relief rallies (moments of outperformance) along the way.

Female technician standing in server room

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Performance Assessment

In my last coverage of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), I had maintained a 'Neutral/Hold' rating on the stock. Since then, SMCI has handily lagged the S&P 500 (SPY

Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

