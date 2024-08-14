Investment Grade Strategies For The Second Half Of Year

Aug. 14, 2024 3:35 AM ETIG, LQD, IBD, VTC, MIG, SPIB, VCIT, CORP, SPBO, PFIG, QLTA, LQDH, FCOR, SKOR, LKOR, LMBS, VMBS, SPMB, JMBS, MBB, VABS, DEED, BKT, MBSD, MTGP, CMBS, JLS, JAAA, AAA, JBBB, CLOI
Invesco US profile picture
Invesco US
3.08K Followers

Summary

  • We expect inflation to continue to moderate, and that we’ll see two rate cuts before the end of the year.
  • As rates are cut, investors with money in cash may start turning to investment grade to lock in higher rates.
  • The more than 5% yield on the investment grade index is still compelling on a historical basis, in our view.

Professional Analyzing Financial Graphs on Desk with Pen

FreshSplash

By Matt Brill, Head of North American Investment Grade | Todd Schomberg, Senior Portfolio Manager

Key drivers of US financial markets in the first half of this year centered on inflation and Federal Reserve (Fed) policy. There've been some ups and downs

This article was written by

Invesco US profile picture
Invesco US
3.08K Followers
Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.Be the first to know! Sign up for Invesco US Blog and get expert investment views as they post.Disclosure for all Invesco US articles: Before investing, carefully read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation. The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals. NOT FDIC INSURED MAY LOSE VALUE NO BANK GUARANTEE All data provided by Invesco unless otherwise noted. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd.’s retail products and collective trust funds. Invesco Advisers, Inc. and other affiliated investment advisers mentioned provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Invesco Unit Investment Trusts are distributed by the sponsor, Invesco Capital Markets, Inc., and broker-dealers including Invesco Distributors, Inc. PowerShares® is a registered trademark of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC (Invesco PowerShares). Each entity is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. ©2015 Invesco Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IG--
Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF
LQD--
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
IBD--
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF
VTC--
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares
MIG--
VanEck Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News