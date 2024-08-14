JHVEPhoto

Introduction/Earnings

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had an extremely strong second quarter, reporting a beat on revenue, EPS, and FFO. Over the past two years, they have only beaten FFO expectations half the time, so this comes as a welcome surprise. Revenue was up 2% QoQ and 7% YoY, and AFFO per diluted share was up 4% sequentially and 16% YoY. AFFO per share in the TTM is up 8.66% YoY, which is extremely impressive compared to the sector median of only 2.27%.

Their balance sheet is also very solid, with a blended borrowing rate of only 2.4% (excluding lease costs). Additionally, the weighted average maturity of their senior notes is 7.2 years, giving them financial flexibility over the next several quarters. Finally, 96% of their debt is fixed rate, so even if rates stay elevated or, in the unlikely scenario, the Fed decides to hike rates again in the near future, EQIX should be relatively unaffected.

EQIX

Capital expenditures represent a significant outflow of capital for EQIX every year. Their historical recurring capex as a percentage of sales is in the 2-5% range, and this figure came in on the low end in Q2 at 2.1% of the top line. Their non-recurring capex was $603mn, or around 27.9% of sales. These investments are incredibly important as EQIX is currently priced as a high growth REIT, and so far, these expansions are going well (as evidenced by the explosive AFFO per share growth). The majority of these non-recurring expansion funds are being deployed in the Americas, as depicted by the chart below.

EQIX

Guidance for FY2024 is strong at $8.69-$8.77bn (midpoint of $8.73bn). Total CapEx is expected to be ~3bn (34.3% of sales) which demonstrates management focus on expanding the business. AFFO per diluted share is expected to be $34.99 which means shares are trading at 23.1x FY2024 AFFO (more on this later). This guidance is very solid, and clearly has reinvigorated investor enthusiasm, as shares were up 3.74% the day after earnings.

While these numbers are strong and there are many secular tailwinds EQIX stands to benefit from, the companies extremely high valuation combined with some potential risks makes me believe it is a hold, at least for now.

Valuation

While Equinix is clearly an incredible company operating in a very hot sector of the market, when it comes to investing, the quality of the company is merely one of many considerations one must make. EQIX is currently graded an "F" for valuation according to the Seeking Alpha quant ratings, and for good reason. I'm going to compare some of the valuation metrics of EQIX to the sector as well as its closest competitor, Digital Realty (DLR).

EQIX is trading at 23.1x forward AFFO compared to the sector average of around 16x. This premium is somewhat justified by the higher growth metrics, but it makes EQIX more susceptible to share price volatility if growth in AFFO slows over the coming quarters. DLR is currently trading at a very similar 23.63x forward AFFO multiple, which shows that investors are willing to pay a premium for this subsector of the market. The AI hype has clearly grown beyond the semiconductor manufacturing companies and has inflated shares in every firm that is remotely related to the popular trend.

EQIXs forward dividend yield is also poor relative to its sector median at 2.18% forward compared to 4.42% on average. DLR is slightly better at 3.32%, although this is also still materially lower than others in the REIT sector. EQIX has a very healthy payout ratio of 70.35%, so there is potential for them to increase their dividend going forward, especially if growth begins to slow and management reduces reinvestment of FFO.

Catalysts

While shares in this company are expensive, there are also some reasons to like this stock. Equinix is the largest data center REIT in the world, and this sector is currently extremely popular due to the emergence of artificial intelligence technology over the past few years. This is evidenced in industry expert forecasts as data storage demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% from $245bn in 2023 to $932bn in 2030.

EQIX has made strategic partnerships with some of the top "AI plays" in the market such as Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOG). This, I believe, is a major reason why investors are so bullish on this stock and why it trades at very high multiples relative to peers.

EQIX provides hyperscale cloud on-ramp nodes, which are infrastructure components that serve as entry points to cloud environments like Microsoft's Azure or Amazon's AWS. These are used by businesses to connect to their cloud providers so they can send and eventually store their data on these cloud networks. Mega-cap tech companies rent data center space from EQIX in order to transport customer data from on-site facilities to their cloud network. Over 40% of Equinix's on-ramp nodes are leased by the four largest cloud providers (Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle).

There are many reasons these mega-cap tech firms use colocation facilities like the ones provided by EQIX. First off, many of Equinix’s data centers are located in areas that provide optimal connectivity for a large number of businesses. This allows cloud providers to expand efficiently and not have to build new data centers from scratch if they wish to enter a new market. Additionally, building and maintaining data centers requires significant CapEx, both upfront and required maintenance costs. Considering the ludicrous amount of money these tech giants are already deploying in annual CapEx, it makes sense for them to utilize EQIX’s data centers to house some of their operations.

Risks

As evidenced in the previous section, I believe the primary risk to owning shares of this company is the sky-high valuation. Any negative surprises in future earnings will inevitably lead to drawdowns, and I prefer not to own companies that are priced to perfection. There are also two other risks potential investors must consider: high insider selling and the Hindenburg report.

I'll begin with the more straightforward of these two, being the insider selling. This is an obvious risk factor, as insiders typically have a much better idea of the direction of the company and some of the potential future headwinds they may encounter. While insider selling in and of itself is not a sell signal (sometimes executives/employees may be selling to diversify their personal holdings and may still be bullish), I still do not like to see this. To give some color, over the past 24 months insiders have sold over 146k shares. Below, I've included a chart to display the nominal value of shares sold each year going back to 2019.

Hindenburg

The second risk factor is the short report published by Hindenburg research back in March. They argued that EQIX has been reducing maintenance capex and classifying it as growth capex due to changes in executive compensation. In 2015, EQIX transitioned to being classified as a REIT, and they began using AFFO as a primary metric to determine bonuses. That year there was a 47% drop in maintenance capex YoY which led to a 19% boost to in AFFO.

This appears to be a red flag, however lawyers from the firm WilmerHale and forensic accountants from AlixPartners worked together to audit the firm, and they concluded there was no need to change accounting policies. While I believe in the firms being "innocent until proven guilty", there is currently an outstanding subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's office. I advise shareholders or those interested in initiating a position to be patient and wait for this situation to resolve as it could lead to fines, management changes, or worse.

Hindenburg (Equinix)

Takeaways

The positive catalysts of high demand from mega-cap tech companies and other AI providers makes this company intriguing, which is part of the reason so many investors have piled into this firm over the past few years. At the current share price, I simply cannot justify entering a new position. However, I am keeping my eye on this company in the event shares gap down in price.

Additionally, given the outstanding subpoena and the potential that management has been manipulating non-GAAP earnings figures, this makes me even more wary of buying shares, especially given the extremely high price tag attached. I rate EQIX a hold, with potential future earnings as well as a clean outcome from their legal situation making me interested in potentially owning shares in the future.