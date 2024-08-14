Vladimir Zapletin/iStock via Getty Images

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) recently published their Q2 2024 results on August 7.

Despite a solid performance in Q2, including increased coal production and improved net income, Ramaco is currently facing strong headwinds due to declining metallurgical coal prices. Therefore, I remain cautious about initiating a long position right now.

In this article, I will dive deep into the recent headwinds and pressures that the company is experiencing, including global factors like China's steel export surge and weakening demand in Europe and North America.

In the outlook section, I will share my perspective on the future share price and the various factors that could have an influence in the short term.

As always, I will start with a brief company overview section for those readers new to this stock.

Company Overview

Ramaco is a pure-play metallurgical coal company. This type of coal is used in blast furnaces, mainly for steel production.

According to their latest 10-K, Ramaco has 12 active coal mines scattered across West Virginia and Virginia.

Their annual revenue in 2023 was $693.5 million from selling 3.5 million tons of coal.

Although Ramaco produces most of the coal they sell, I have to mention that a small portion of their annual revenue ($36.4 million) came from purchased coal from third parties that Ramaco sold to their customers.

I considered including below a breakdown of the revenue per end market, as I found it interesting that their export market weighs more than the North American market.

Market Revenue ($) Percentage of total revenue (%) North American $227.5 million 33% Export (excluding Canada) $466.0 million 67% Click to enlarge

Author's compilation from the latest 10-K.

In regard to their ownership structure, I like the 41% common stock ownership among all the directors and executive officers. According to the latest 14A, the CEO, Randall W. Atkins, owns 7% of the total common stock, which, I believe, is a decent amount of skin in the game.

Recent Performance

As always, I like to start with some of the headwinds.

The US metallurgical coal indices declined by 15% in the second quarter, with a total YTD decline of 25%.

Among the key drivers for this decline was China's 25% YoY increase in steel exports during the first half of the year due to low local demand, especially in the real estate and infrastructure sectors.

I am quite concerned about this increase, especially since China's steel export levels are back to 2016 highs.

This increase in steel exports has depressed global steel prices, which in turn has reduced the demand for metallurgical coal.

Naturally, this had a direct impact on Ramaco's reduction of revenue per ton of coal sold in Q2, 2024.

I considered including a table below with the details of this decline, including quarterly, and yearly variations.

Metric Q2 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 QoQ Change YoY Change Average Revenue per Ton ($/ton) $165 $155 $143 -$12 per ton (-7.7%) -$22 per ton (-13%) Click to enlarge

Another factor that contributed to this decline was a downturn in demand for steel in Europe and North America due to weak economic conditions that led to lower infrastructure spending and a lower demand in the manufacturing sector.

In my view, these headwinds will persist during the second half of the year, given that there are no clear signs in the short term to indicate otherwise. As a side note, there are some rumors that China, through the National Development and Reform Commission, might introduce export restrictions on steel, but I am not convinced about these potential restrictions, especially in the short term.

Another pressure during Q2 came from logistical disruptions, that contributed to the decline in sales volumes during the quarter, from 929,000 tons in Q1 2024, down to 915,000 tons in Q2.

Although I am not sweating about this relatively small logistical bottleneck, this reflects Ramaco's sensitivity to external factors, like limited railcar availability, or delays in rail services.

Not Everything Was Bad In The Second Quarter

In my view, they had good results despite the headwinds and pressures, beating both EPS and earnings expectations.

Coal production increased by 7% QoQ, reaching 901,000 tons. Despite this increase in production, they weren't able to increase their sales volumes due to logistical disruptions during the month of June, as I discussed in the previous section.

However, despite the decline in the average revenue per ton, adjusted EBITDA increased by 19% QoQ, totaling $28.8 million.

Additionally, I am quite impressed with the 175% increase in net income, compared to the previous quarter, totaling $5.5 million. Among the different drivers for this increase, I feel positive about their cost-control efforts, with non-GAAP cash costs per ton sold dropping to $108, from $118 in the previous quarter.

Outlook

Starting with the share price, I am concerned by the 40% decline since the start of the year.

Trading View

Additionally, by looking at the weekly chart above, the share price seems to be in an awkward place, halfway through a support and resistance level.

In my view, and considering that there are no short-term indications of a turnaround in the global metallurgical coal price, I believe that the share price could test the $7-$8 support level by the end of this year.

Therefore, I see a big risk of starting a long position now, unless you have the stomach for another potential 40% decline in the share price.

However, when looking at their financial ratios, and considering a long-term timeframe, I believe they have good growth potential, once the coal prices start to recover, which essentially makes this stock a bet on future coal prices.

Among their financial metrics, I particularly like the evolution of their operating and free cash flows since 2020.

Trading View

Their debt is very low, especially after they fully retired all $75 million of acquisition debt related to the purchase, of Maben and Ramaco Coal. Their only remaining term debt is the $35 million in unsecured notes, due in 2026.

Liquidity-wise, they have $71.3 million, which includes $27.6 million in cash and $43.7 million of availability under their revolving credit facility. In my view, their liquidity levels are very healthy considering their current ratio is 1.33.

In regard to their dividends, they have been paying a quarterly dividend since 2022, which has increased over time to $0.138. Their dividend yield is about 4%, which is 86% above the materials sector median.

I remain cautious about further increases in this dividend unless coal prices start to recover.

Finally, as you might already know, I pay very close attention to insider buying activity to gauge management's confidence in the current share price. In 2024, there was only one buying transaction by Jenkins Evan, totaling $125,000. I am disappointed about the lack of more insider buying activity, despite the 40% YTD decline in the share price.

Nevertheless, I will keep a close eye on insider buying activity if the share price declines to the $7 - $8 price mark.

Conclusion

Given the current headwinds in metallurgical coal prices and global economic pressures, I believe initiating a long position in Ramaco might be too risky, as it hinges on whether coal prices and demand will recover.

Despite decent Q2 results with increased coal production, good cost control measures, and improvements in net income and EBITDA, the 40% YTD decline in share price, and lack of short-term recovery indicators in coal prices are concerning.

I am discouraged by the low levels of insider buying activity after the 40% selloff since the beginning of the year. In my view, management might be cautious about buying shares right now due to the potential for a continued decline towards the next support level ($7 - $8). Therefore, my rating for this stock is a Hold, as I believe there's too much risk to initiate a long position right now.