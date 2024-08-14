grandriver

Long-term Treasury bonds are staring to perform well, with recent market conditions increasing the probability of a forthcoming rate cut cycle. Current conditions warrant added exposure to long term Treasuries, and a strong choice for income hungry investors is the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW).

I recently wrote an article in favor of allocating to the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in anticipation of Treasuries performing well in the coming months and quarters. TLTW is a sister fund offered by iShares that essentially seeks to track TLT while also selling one-month covered call options to generate income. The result is a fund that generally provides enhanced income compared to TLT and traditional U.S. Treasury bonds, but which has also very closely tracked the performance of TLT. Below is a chart comparing the year-to-date performance of TLT and TLTW.

TLT versus TLTW year-to-date chart (TLTW in blue) (Google Finance)

Despite this very close tracking of TLT, the TLTW ETF has provided substantially more income through this period, often distributing over one percent in its monthly distributions. The payout has lessened over the last few months, but largely because bonds have appreciated in value. The payout for last month was 22 cents, which worked out to a payout of roughly .83 percent, and it paid out about 27.5 cents the prior month, which was slightly over one percent. Below is a chart of TLTW's monthly distributions so far in 2024.

TLTW's monthly dividends in 2024 (Nasdaq.com)

Long-term Treasury bonds may provide a steady stream of income through their interest payments and they cannot be called back like many other bonds and CDs, but they also tend to pay some of the lowest yields among taxable domestic fixed income. By combining long dated Treasuries with a covered call strategy, TLTW is pairing some of the safest and highest rated of securities any market offers, with a fairly simple options overly strategy.

Covered call strategies have become a popular method for ETF investors to add income to their portfolios, but most of the more compelling and competitive products target equities. TLTW appears to be one of the better and simpler products that targets Treasuries, and it also has a fairly low total fee of 0.35 percent. While this is more than double the 0.15% that TLT charges, this cost is fairly reasonable when considering the covered call strategy overlaying the bond portfolio. Options strategies are often considerably more expensive than the fees for managing a passive portfolio.

While there appears to be an increased likelihood that bonds will appreciate in value over the coming months and quarters, nothing is certain. If yields were to remain flat or increase for current levels, TLTW should be expected to outperform TLT and underlying long-term bonds. If yields decline, TLTW should also appreciate, but it should be expected to underperform TLT due to getting called out of some of its holdings due to the covered call strategy. No matter which situation ends up occurring, TLTW should continue to provide substantially higher present income.

Further, it is likely that the cost of calls on TLT should increase here due to existing market conditions. First, there is an expectation that the Federal Reserve will cut rates, and this expectation should increase the cost of bets on such an outcome. Further, volatility is a factor in pricing options, and the recent spike in volatility should be expected to at least temporarily spike the cost of options.

Current market expectations are for the Federal Reserve to soon initiate a rate cutting cycle. Many Wall Street analysts have called for such a cycle to begin as soon as September, or next month. Some also anticipate that the Federal reserve may attempt to wait out the election cycle, and not begin to cut rates until closer to the end of the year.

In 2022 and 2023, the Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates in order to combat inflation. This pushed up yields on bonds, making them a better provider of income, and reduced the valuation of existing fixed income assets like Treasuries. That decline in Treasury bond valuations also substantially hurt many bank balance sheets, and especially those that acquired Treasuries during 2020 and 2021, when interest rates were extremely low. This contributed to, or even caused, the failure of some banks, and the Federal Reserve ended up stopping its rate hikes in July of 2023.

Since then, the market has anxiously anticipated the start of a rate cutting cycle that may soon finally begin. TLTW provides ways of enhancing present income by capitalizing on bets that rates will go down, while also maintaining significant exposure to Treasuries that should benefit in value from reduced rates.

The market has clearly recently repriced the probability of a forthcoming rate cut cycle. As a result of this, long-term Treasury bonds have approached their highest valuation in several months. While there is good reason to believe that this move will continue in the near term, it would not be at all surprising for rates to remain at their current level in the coming weeks and months, or even give back some of this recent move. If such were to occur, a covered call strategy would be expected to outperform.

There is the possibility that the Federal Reserve will attempt to refrain from initiating this rate cut cycle longer than the market now expects. There are at least a few reasons to presume they may want to hold off on making a move, including that the current Federal Reserve appears to hold off far longer than anticipated when raising rates.

There is also the reasonable expectation that the Federal Reserve is concerned that cutting rates shortly before the presidential election this November will be construed as a political bias. Such concerns may make the Federal Reserve feel obligated to wait slightly longer than anticipated, or for it to require a negative intervening market event upon which to blame the need to start cutting rates prior to the election. Such a negative event could be in the form of declining equity markets, enhanced geopolitical tensions, or the failure of a bank, or significant real estate entity.

Risk

While long-term Treasuries appear likely to appreciate in value along with declining interest rates, they have some risk associated with them. The primary risk to Treasuries is interest rate risk. There could become a growing concern that the U.S. government will end up spending more in coming years than currently estimated. Such expectations could change based upon what political party ends up in power, as well as what platforms may get promoted in the coming months in order to entice voters. Rates could also go higher if foreign investors abandon Treasuries, and particularly the longer dated ones.

Another risk associated with a covered call strategy is the opportunity cost associated with making a partially hedged investment. If Treasuries perform exceedingly well, TLTW should underperform an un unhedged position in them. It is also often the case that equities will outperform fixed income, including the benefit they may gain from cutting interest rates.

Conclusion

TLT appears likely to continue breaking out and it is also probable that Treasuries will appreciate in late 2024 and 2025 as the Federal Reserve begins and continues a cycle of cutting interest rates. TLTW provides exposure to a potential breakout in long-term Treasuries, while also producing a strong existing income stream. TLTW has the potential to outperform TLT if rates remain stable or decline from present rates in advance of the Federal Reserve starting to cut, and especially if the rate cut cycle does not begin in September as is being anticipated by the market.

As a result, TLTW is a reasonable allocation and especially as a supplement to an existing portfolio holding long dated Treasuries. Further, TLTW is a sensible holding for investors seeking enhanced income strategies that are reasonably safe.