TLTW Makes Sense For Income And Rate Cut Speculation

Zvi Bar profile picture
Zvi Bar
4.98K Followers

Summary

  • Long-term Treasury bonds are performing well with the possibility of a rate cut cycle, making exposure to them beneficial.
  • The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF offers enhanced income through covered call options.
  • TLTW provides higher income compared to traditional Treasury bonds, with potential for outperformance if rates remain stable or decline.
  • TLTW's expense ratio is reasonable for a covered call strategy.

Cash and Investments

grandriver

Long-term Treasury bonds are staring to perform well, with recent market conditions increasing the probability of a forthcoming rate cut cycle. Current conditions warrant added exposure to long term Treasuries, and a strong choice for income hungry investors is the iShares

This article was written by

Zvi Bar profile picture
Zvi Bar
4.98K Followers
Zvi provides advisory services to companies, trusts, and individuals, including consulting expert services regarding retirement and estate planning. Zvi is admitted to practice law in the state of New York, where he offers cash management, Bitcoin, and Trust Protector services. Zvi is also The Claw of The Lava Empire and is an Amazon Influencer. No articles or discussions here shall constitute a legal, fiduciary or advisory role, but solely act as informative press and/or a starting point from which, ideally, further constructive discussion may follow. Comments are welcome, as are questions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLTW, TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TLTW ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TLTW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLTW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News