Credo Technology: AI Revenue Doubling In FY25; Initiate With 'Buy'

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.42K Followers

Summary

  • Credo Technology is a leader in the high-speed connectivity market, with AI and data center expansions driving rapid business growth.
  • I anticipate Credo doubling AI related revenue by FY25, with comprehensive Ethernet connectivity solutions positioning the company for significant growth.
  • I'm initiating with a 'Buy' rating, with a one-year price target of $35 per share, expecting over 70% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 FY25.

Blue cables in network server

Erik Isakson

Credo Technology (NASDAQ:CRDO) is a leading player in the high-performance connectivity market, with rapid business growth driven by AI and data center expansions. I anticipate that Credo will significantly grow its comprehensive Ethernet connectivity solutions in the near

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.42K Followers
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.Disclosure: Lighting Rock and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRDO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRDO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRDO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News