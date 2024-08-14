J Studios

PIMCO’s closed-end funds are a frequent focal point of our articles. We cover most funds from PIMCO on a recurring basis for several reasons. First and foremost, the funds offer a unique value proposition as compared to traditional fixed income funds such Vanguard’s Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (BIV), which we recently upgraded. PIMCO’s lineup of closed-end funds are not just bond funds. They are actively managed, investing in high yield, complex, and distressed securities to make money. These funds are also levered, allowing PIMCO as a manager to borrow money and invest the proceeds. In essence, PIMCO’s funds are a rare example of a manager adding value that most investors simply cannot replicate.

On the other hand, PIMCO’s management is a separate, but equally important benefit for their lineup of closed-end funds. The Newport Beach-based asset manager is legendary in bond investing, with an impressive pedigree dating back to the Total Return Fund started by Bill Gross in 1987. For PIMCO, the proof of concept lies in their consistent outperformance of benchmarks. Over the past five years, 84% of assets under management at PIMCO have outperformed their respective benchmark.

PIMCO’s closed-end funds lineup is an exceptional example of where the company shines. The company currently manages 21 closed-end funds that invest across a variety of asset classes including bonds, securitized credit, municipals, and stocks. Each fund offers a unique strategy where investors can pick and choose their exposure to different asset classes. Some of the largest of the taxable bond funds have outperformed typical fixed income benchmarks by a significant margin over the past decade.

Data by YCharts

The value offered by these funds is appealing to those who are willing to stomach volatility. Bond investors typically seek stability, with principal protection receiving an equal or greater priority to returns. Instead, PIMCO funds carry the classic “equity-like returns from fixed income” proposition. With equity-like returns comes equity-like volatility.

Today, we dive back into the largest fund in the lineup, the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI). PDI has over $5 billion under management and is the most diverse member of the closed-end fund lineup. PDI also happens to be one of our largest closed-end fund investments, leading to recurring coverage. Most recently, we covered PDI in May as the Federal Reserve pointed towards a likely “Higher for Longer” interest rate scenario. Our thesis was that stable interest rates would help provide price stability for PDI following several years of volatility based on interest rate speculation.

Since May, the Federal Reserve has changed their tune, and it is time to reassess our thesis, PDI’s recent performance, and the fund’s outlook.

Fund Overview

Data by YCharts

PDI is one of the largest members of the PIMCO closed-end fund lineup in terms of assets under management. PDI was always large, but managed assets increased considerably following the merger of several similar PIMCO funds into the unified fund of today. As of August 13, the fund had nearly $5.5 billion under management. With leverage, managed assets increase to around $8.7 billion.

Each closed-end fund from PIMCO is unique, targeting a specific asset class, geography, or tax consequence. Some funds are extraordinarily specific, such as PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) which targets tax-free bonds for investors living in the state of California. PDI’s differentiation is that there is no specific area of focus. The fund is the most diverse among the lineup, targeting a wide variety of assets. PIMCO provides the following description on the fund’s website:

Offering access to PIMCO’s best income-generating ideas across multiple global fixed income sectors, the multi-sector fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund normally invests worldwide in a portfolio of debt obligations and other income-producing securities of any type and credit quality, with varying maturities and related derivative instruments. The fund’s investment universe includes mortgage-backed securities, investment grade and high yield corporates, developed and emerging markets corporate and sovereign bonds, other income-producing securities and related derivative instruments. The fund will normally invest at least 25% of its total assets in privately issued (commonly known as “non-agency”) mortgage-related securities. The Fund may normally invest up to 40% of its total assets in securities of issuers economically tied to emerging market countries. The fund will normally maintain an average portfolio duration of between zero and eight years.

PDI is a global fixed income fund with relatively few restrictions, providing an important degree of flexibility for the fund. This includes investing across emerging and private markets, which may have limited liquidity. The flexibility of the fund means PDI takes a more dynamic approach, changing the fund’s allocation alongside the markets. As a point of comparison, the PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) has a considerably stricter investment policy:

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in a combination of corporate debt obligations of varying maturities, other corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as U.S. Government securities, municipal securities and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities issued on a public or private basis.

PTY takes a bond-heavy approach, focusing primarily on government securities, investment grade, and high-yield bonds. As a result, these comprise the majority of PTY’s portfolio, with a smaller sleeve allocated to CMBS and other securitized investments. PDI’s dynamic allocation is a more one-size-fits-all approach for closed-end fund investors, as the fund’s name implies.

PDI’s expense ratio is a common question and criticism for the fund. Per Seeking Alpha, the fund’s expense ratio is 2.18%; however, there is more to the story.

Seeking Alpha

Fund fees are typically a simple function of a base management fee charged over the fund’s assets. Sometimes administrative fees or “other” expenses are added, amounting to several basis points. Closed-end funds typically have more complex fee structures. Unfortunately, PIMCO’s website is no more helpful, quoting a Management Fee of 1.1% and a Total Expense Ratio roughly 400 basis points higher.

PDI Fact Card

Fortunately, the prospectus is here to save the day. PDI’s prospectus offers a comprehensive description of fund fees for investors. PDI charges a Management Fee of 1.1% on managed assets, meaning all the assets held in the fund, including leverage. Considering the current leverage ratio of 37%, this amounts to a higher effective fee on each common share. As of the end of Q2, the effective management fee was 1.91% on each common share.

PDI Prospectus

Included in the expenses are borrowing costs for PDI’s choice for leverage, reverse repurchase agreements. Interest expenses on borrowings amount to 3.2% for each common share, based on a leverage ratio of 42.1% of as Q2. These interest payments are separate from payments made to PIMCO’s management team but are wrapped into the effective expense ratio of the investor. Also included in the fund’s expenses are “Other Expenses” of one basis point. In total, annual expenses per common share are 5.12%

Performance Recap & Valuation

Since our previous coverage, PDI’s performance has been relatively flat. As we outlined in our previous article, several months of stable interest rates would bode well for PDI and similar funds, as internal valuations have an opportunity to stability. Net asset value and share prices should have been considerably less volatile than in prior periods.

Data by YCharts

This scenario largely panned out. Over the past three months, PDI’s share price has been stable, declining by approximately 2%. Total return has been offset by the fund’s distribution, which amounts to over 1% per month. Considering dividends collected, PDI’s total return has been modestly positive.

Looking closer at the chart above, we’ll note a divergence between price and net asset value performance. Over the past three months, PDI’s share price declined by 2% while net asset value remained flat. The decline in share price, but stable net asset value means the change in share price is precipitated by a change in the fund’s valuation as opposed to the performance of the underlying assets.

Data by YCharts

PIMCO funds typically trade at a premium to net asset value. While criticized by some, the premiums to net asset value are consistent across funds and time periods. The thought process being that the sum of PIMCO funds is greater than the whole of its parts. Alternatively, participation in distressed investing and other special situations with limited liquidity means net asset value might not be an entirely accurate portrayal of the fund’s true value.

Over the past three months, PDI’s premium to net asset value has fallen from 13% to 11% and continues to decline as the share price closes the gap to NAV. The decline in premium to net asset value could be shaping up as a rare opportunity to tighten PDI’s valuation. Historically, PDI’s premium to net asset value has bounced from 0% to 10% as the fund’s long-term price volatility is considerably higher than NAV volatility. Continued compression of share price to NAV would present a more attractive opportunity to purchase shares.

Data by YCharts

Outlook

Our prior coverage of PDI was during Q2, when the Federal Reserve was steadfast in their inflation-based interest rate policy. While consensus at the beginning of the year had been rate cuts arriving in early summer, we were less certain. It seemed as though the underlying metrics necessary to satisfy the Federal Reserve’s criteria had not aligned. In fact, sentiment had just begun to shift. In the article, we cited commentary from Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS):

Economists at banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, HSBC Holdings Plc and Barclays Plc all now expect the BOE to lower borrowing costs in August, rather than at its upcoming policy meeting in June. The key rate has been at 5.25% since August, its highest since 2008. The reconsideration followed data on Wednesday showing that inflation slowed less than expected in April…

Stubborn inflation was set to keep interest rates high for at least several more months. It now seemed that consensus had shifted from June to August for the first rate cut. August has now arrived, and the federal funds rate has not changed.

Data by YCharts

Despite no change to the baseline rate, the Federal Reserve’s tune had changed. Now, Jerome Powell has softened his tone around inflation and seems significantly more agreeable to lowering the federal funds rate at the next meeting. In the past few weeks, Powell has said “a reduction to our policy rate could be on the table” regarding the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting and ahead of the November election. The Federal Reserve seems intent on leaving no surprises for investors, telegraphing changes to the policy rate in advance. This has led to an overwhelming expectation that rates will go down.

CME FedWatch is a separate tool that forecasts changes to the federal funds rate through survey style collection. Currently, the tool suggests a 100% chance of a rate cut at the September meeting, divided equally between a 25 or 50 basis point cut.

CME FedWatch

In fact, the long-term prognosis appears even more certain that the Federal Reserve is intent on embarking on a long-term rate cut cycle. Looking twelve months ahead, CME FedWatch implies that borrowing costs will fall by approximately 200 basis points to meet a range commensurate with expectations of long-term inflation. Most investors see a likely scenario that interest rates will land in the range of 3% in the next twelve months.

CME FedWatch

The long-term decline in yields would provide a tailwind for PDI. The fund’s more dynamic allocation also provides an opportunity for PIMCO to capitalize on the upcoming changes to borrowing costs.

Conclusion

The past three months have been transformative for the outlook of PDI and similar funds. Although the certainty of rate cut specifics such as timing is up for debate, the general direction appears to be near certain. All forces are pointing towards a scenario where the federal funds rate falls over the next several years. This key tailwind for PDI could provide much needed relief for net asset value. While unlikely to reach post pandemic peaks of the zero interest rate policy, or ZIRP, era, NAV could see upside. Paired with the fund’s long-term distribution of $0.2205 per share, the 14% yield is also amongst the highest in the fund family.

PDI remains a “Buy” as key tailwinds continue to mount for the fund. The smaller premium to net asset value had been paired with the Federal Reserve’s shifting commentary to create an accommodative environment. Should interest rates begin to decline, PIMCO funds could systemically benefit from the rising tide of valuation expansion. Following several years of volatility, a new era could emerge for these actively managed bond funds.