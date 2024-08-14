Rates Spark: High Expectations For Consensus U.S. CPI Reading

Summary

  • A consensus 0.2% month-on-month US core CPI today would support a Fed rate cut in September and help restore market sentiment further.
  • A restoration of market sentiment after the turmoil earlier may offset some of the decline on the back end of the curve, and thus, the steepening would be led by the front end.
  • Should the number turn out higher, be prepared for another risk-off episode, although this time bonds may not provide a safe haven.

By Benjamin Schroeder, Michiel Tukker, Padhraic Garvey, CFA

Upside US CPI surprise would be bad for risk sentiment

Markets are hoping today’s US core CPI number for July will come in at 0.2%, which would strengthen the confidence that

