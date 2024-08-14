A view of an electric power line. energyy

As a dividend growth investor, I like to invest in companies with proven business models, growth tailwinds, and investment-grade balance sheets.

This is because an established business model conveys a sense of reliability and predictability. That usually translates into a consistent dividend, which is important to me.

Growth catalysts are also critical to me because I need my income to at least keep up with inflation for me to achieve and sustain financial independence. Dividend growth can only be sustainable when there is also earnings growth to support it.

An investment-grade and stable balance sheet is key as well. That's because vigorous balance sheets reduce the risk of sudden and unforeseen bankruptcy. This can help to preserve my dividend income as best as possible. Such financial positioning can also support the dividend in a temporary downturn, if needed.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is one such example of a business that I believe fits all three of these requirements. When I last covered AEP with a buy rating in March, I appreciated its regulated utility business model and growth prospects. I also liked the electric utility for its investment-grade credit rating from S&P. The moderate undervaluation was the icing on the cake in my view.

Today, I'm going to be reaffirming my buy rating. On July 30th, AEP shared second-quarter financial results, in which operating revenue and operating EPS grew. The company also shared that it has signed letters of intent to add another 15 GW of data centers by the end of the decade - - 42% of its current peak electrical load. The balance sheet is also holding strong. Finally, shares are still discounted despite the rally in recent months.

A Regulated Utility With Strong Growth Ahead

AEP Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release

In my opinion, AEP's second-quarter results were encouraging. The company's operating revenue grew by 4.7% year-over-year to $4.6 billion in the quarter. For perspective, this was $110 million below Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus.

What was behind this solid topline growth?

Not to my surprise, AEP's commercial sales thrived for the second quarter. Thanks to higher data center usage, the company's normalized commercial GWh sales rose by 12.4% over the year-ago period. Steady but slowing growth in industrial customers led that customer classification to post 1.1% year-over-year growth in AEP's industrial commercial sales.

These impressive results helped to offset the 0.9% decline in normalized residential GWh sales during the second quarter. A growing customer count couldn't quite neutralize the cumulative effects of inflation per CFO Charles Zebula's opening remarks during AEP's Q2 2024 Earnings Call.

The electric utility's operating EPS powered higher by 10.6% year-over-year to $1.25 in the second quarter. This was $0.02 more than Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus. Aside from the greater operating revenue base, AEP's non-GAAP profit margin expanded by more than 110 basis points to 14.5% for the quarter. That's how operating EPS growth outpaced operating revenue growth during the quarter.

Looking ahead, AEP's growth profile is appealing. This is because the advent of AI with the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022 has led to an explosion of demand for data centers.

For context, the International Energy Agency estimates that a single ChatGPT search requires 2.9 watt-hours of electricity per Vox. This is almost 10-fold the 0.3 watt-hours of a single Google search query.

As AI achieves a greater penetration rate, this will lead to the need for more data centers and expansions of existing data centers. That is why, as I alluded to in the opening, AEP plans to add another 42% to its current peak electrical load between now and 2030.

As I outlined in my previous article, meeting the demands of a growing customer base and rising usage will require heavy investments from the company. That is why AEP plans to spend $43 billion on capital projects between now and 2028.

This is expected to drive 7.1% growth in operating EPS to $5.62 in 2024 per FAST Graphs. The analyst consensus for 2025 is for another 6.2% rise in operating EPS to $5.97. In 2026, an additional 6% increase in operating EPS to $6.33 is projected.

AEP Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

These plans should be attainable, too. That's because aside from its regulated utility business model, AEP has a sound balance sheet.

The company's debt-to-capital ratio was 62.6% in Q2 2024. That's improved sequentially from 62.8% in Q1 2024 and better than the 63.0% mark in 2023. AEP's 14.6% FFO to total debt ratio is in its targeted range of 14% to 15% and better than the 13% it needs to maintain its current investment-grade credit rating from S&P.

In closing, AEP's interest coverage ratio was 2.3 through the first half of 2024. Along with all of these other decent metrics, this is arguably a high enough interest coverage ratio to justify the company's BBB+ credit rating (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to AEP's Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release and AEP's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation).

Fair Value Is Approaching $105 A Share

FAST Graphs, FactSet

In the five months following my last buy rating, shares of AEP have surged 19% as the S&P 500 index (SP500) has gained just 5%. Yes, the electric utility isn't quite the deal it was in March. Though, I still argue that it is a buy.

AEP's current-year P/E ratio of 17.4 is just below its 10-year normal P/E ratio of 17.8. Moving forward, I think that the 10-year normal P/E ratio remains the electric utility's fair value multiple.

This is because AEP's annual forward growth outlook of 6.2% is nearly 100 basis points above the 10-year average of 5.3%. These improved growth prospects counter interest rates that will probably remain higher in the years ahead than they have been in past years.

The calendar year 2024 will be 63.5% complete by the end of this week. That means another 36.5% of 2024 and 63.5% of 2025 are on the way in the coming 12 months. Thus, I get a forward 12-month operating EPS input of $5.84.

Using my fair value multiple, I arrive at a fair value of $104 a share. From the current $98 share price (as of August 13, 2024), that suggests AEP's shares are trading at a 6% discount to fair value. If the electric utility matches growth predictions and reverts to fair value, it could generate 26% cumulative total returns by the end of 2026.

Dividend Growth Is Just Getting Started

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

AEP's 3.6% forward dividend yield is just below the utility sector median of 3.8%. This earns the utility a C grade for forward dividend yield from Seeking Alpha's Quant System.

AEP's dividend growth compensates for its more modest starting income, however. The electric utility's 10-year annual dividend growth rate of 5.8% is moderately above the utility sector median of 5.2%. This is enough for a C+ grade from the Quant System.

Keep in mind as well that this dividend growth came as AEP posted 5.3% annual operating EPS growth. Now that growth potential is higher, I envision at least 6% annual dividend growth for the foreseeable future.

That is backed up by an operating EPS payout ratio that's set to be in the low 60% range in 2024. This is less than the 75% that rating agencies prefer per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal. I am confident that this gives AEP the flexibility to hike the dividend in line with operating EPS growth.

This is why I believe that the electric utility will eventually become a Dividend Aristocrat. AEP currently has 14 consecutive years of dividend growth to its credit. That is above the sector median of 10.2 years and sufficient for the A grade for dividend consistency from the Quant System.

Risks To Consider

For my money, AEP is one of the top electric utilities in the investment universe. That's why it is my second-biggest utility holding behind WEC Energy Group (WEC), accounting for 1.1% of my portfolio. Even AEP has its risks, though.

The electric utility operates in 11 states, but most (85%+) of its customer count is concentrated in just five states: Ohio, Texas, Virginia, Indiana, and Oklahoma (page 12 of 374 of AEP's 10-K Filing).

Two risks go along with this geographic concentration.

For one, regulatory risk could manifest. If the company experienced any unfavorable rate case outcomes in major markets, that could be a partial setback to the growth story. If the outcome was adverse enough, that could impact AEP's FFO-to-debt ratio and prompt rating agencies to cut their credit ratings.

The second risk is operational. Operating in a natural disaster-prone state like Texas carries more risk than other states. This is because the company's risks include hurricanes/flooding, tornadoes/windstorms, and wildfires. If such an event happened on a significant enough scale, that could interrupt AEP's operations. It could also damage the company's infrastructure beyond commercially insured amounts. That could impair AEP's earnings base.

Although the company has wildfire mitigation plans, it could also be blamed for any wildfires. Regardless of if it is responsible, simply having vast resources could make it an easy target for everyone else to pass off the blame. This could cost AEP billions if such an event happened.

Summary: A Reliable Dividend Stock To Cash In On The AI Boom

AEP is an electric utility that I'm glad to own in my portfolio. Its service areas are economically growing and set to benefit from sizable future data center demand. This is what's behind the uptick in operating EPS growth versus past years. That should also drive slightly better dividend growth in the future. Best of all, the valuation still leaves room for likely double-digit annual total returns for the next few years. This is why I'm standing by my buy rating for now.