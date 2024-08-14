Pro Medicus Limited (PMCUF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCPK:PMCUF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2024 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sam Hupert - CEO
Clayton Hatch - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Garry Sherriff - RBC
Annabel Li - Goldman Sachs
David Low - JPMorgan
Josh Kannourakis - Barrenjoey
Andrew Paine - CLSA
Melissa Benson - Wilsons Advisory
David Bailey - Macquarie
Peter Meichelboeck - Select Equities
Sarah Mann - Moelis Australia

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Pro Medicus Limited Full Year Results Briefing. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Dr. Sam Hupert, CEO. Please go ahead.

Sam Hupert

Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us for our full year results presentation. As most of you know, we are a healthcare IT company specializing in enterprise imaging and radiology informatics systems. We work in three jurisdictions, Melbourne, Australia, our corporate office and where we do the development and sales for our RIS product, Berlin, which is R&D center and one support center for the Visage product and US, which is our main market.

We are heavily technically focused, nearly half our staff are other programmers or technical support. The second biggest group of staff are clinical support because, as you know, ours is a clinical product. So very much client-focused staff mix.

In terms of our results, we believe all of our key metrics moved in the right direction. Obviously, revenue was up 29.3% and profit after tax 36.5%. I think underlying EBIT was also up and as were our margins.

And I think, pleasingly, we continue to accrue cash even after paying dividends and making an investment in Elucid, which we made earlier this year

