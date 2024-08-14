Piotrekswat/iStock via Getty Images

I last covered Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) (OTCQX:IFNNF) in June; at the time, I put out a Buy rating based on fundamental undervaluation. However, the stock has fallen around 20% in price since then. My investment strategy is now evolving to incorporate more elements of market psychology, and whilst I do emphasize fundamentals as the foundation of valuation analysis and Buy ratings, I believe that without sentiment analysis, one is exposed to high levels of potentially unnecessary losses if investing on fundamentals alone. In this analysis, I explain why I now consider Infineon undervalued both based on sentiment and discounted earnings and why, together, this opens up a very attractive entry point on high fundamental growth estimates for FY 25 and 26. I am bullish on IFNNY, much more so than in my previous analyses on the firm, due to an even lower valuation at present, making it a Strong Buy based on my research.

Q3 Results Insights

In Q3, reported on 8/5/2024, IFNNY's revenue was a 2% increase from the previous quarter. In addition, the company mentioned that it faced a challenging market environment, leading to higher inventory levels, outlining the consensus that FY 24 will close at a significant contraction in EPS and revenue. For a contrarian value investor like myself, this represents a buying opportunity due to downward momentum at the moment, opening up alpha potential.

IFNNY mentioned its "Step Up" program, where it is focusing on strengthening its structure to manage the current demand cycle and bolster its competitiveness. The new SiC manufacturing plant in Malaysia, which I will outline below, is a symbol of such infrastructure development to support the company's continued advance as economic conditions hopefully improve in FY 25 as currently anticipated on Wall Street.

FY 25 And 26 Growth Catalysts

Infineon is currently experiencing strong demand in its automotive and renewable energy segments. The high adoption of EVs and the need for energy security continue to drive demand for semiconductor components. Furthermore, IFNNY has a strong position in the Chinese market, a significant growth driver. Additionally, in FY 24, IFNNY expanded its production capacity with the Kulim SiC fab, which is expected to be ready by autumn 2025; this enables a revenue capacity of over €1B. In FY 24, IFNNY achieved 50% revenue growth in SiC, so this makes me very bullish for FY 25's increased capacity.

Furthermore, IFNNY has an emerging AI power business, which is exceeding expectations; sales for this segment are expected to double in FY 25 to over €400M. The growth is, of course, supported by the increasing demand for data center power, which is a critical area for semiconductor applications.

The consensus is that IFNNY will achieve EPS growth of 17% in FY 25 and 26% in FY 26 and revenue growth of 9.5% in FY 25 and 12% in FY 26. That's a lot of reason to be bullish when FY 24 saw a 29.5% contraction in EPS and a 7.2% contraction in revenue. The price has also contracted, and the market has not priced in FY 25 growth yet:

Data by YCharts

Valuation Analysis And 1Y Price Target

I mentioned in my previous analysis of IFNNY that it is undervalued when assessing the company through discounted earnings analysis. However, I think it is largely true that the market doesn't much care for this type of fundamental valuation analysis. Instead, it is nice to know that the company is trading below its intrinsic value on an earnings basis (the same can't be said for its DCF intrinsic value because of its high capital intensity affecting its free cash flow). In my last analysis on IFNNY, I outlined that it was potentially 40% undervalued on a 20Y horizon:

Author's Model, June Analysis

As the stock has now dropped in price by 20% since then, it has become even more undervalued. In this analysis because I put emphasis on market psychology more than anything in my valuation analyses, I am focusing on a price target approach for a more nuanced perspective on IFFNY's price action over the next year.

IFNNY currently has a PE ratio without non-recurring items of 15.5, compared to a 10Y median of 21. Furthermore, the Wall Street consensus is that IFNNY will have EPS without NRI of $2.37 in FY 25 end. Therefore, if the market prices this into the stock one quarter early, which I find likely, and the PE without NRI expands to 19 on bullishness about new growth, especially gearing up to FY 26, where the Wall Street consensus is that IFNNY will achieve $2.98 EPS without NRI at year-end, then the stock could be worth $45 in 12 months. This indicates a ~37.5% upside in 12 months. IFNNY is also well-diversified geographically, so a slowdown in the American economy over the next few years would not mean that it is necessarily severely impacted, as much of its revenue is generated in Asia.

Supply Chain Disruptions, Geopolitical Tensions, And Increasing Competition

IFNNY operates on a complex, global supply chain that is susceptible to disruptions from natural disasters, pandemics, and geopolitical events. The company is implementing digital tools to enhance resilience in this area, but a fully digital supply chain presents challenges in standardizing processes and secure data sharing. It also relies on a network of raw materials and components suppliers, and during this time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty, there is a greater chance of outlier events causing significant and unwarranted downside to IFNNY, more so than many other companies, especially in service-based industries.

If IFNNY faces ongoing trade tensions, particularly between major economies like the US and China, this would be a significant problem for IFNNY, as it operates in both the West and the East. Political instability in the Middle East and Eastern Europe right now are areas that show the risk here, which is currently being kept under control but could develop and cause issues in supply and demand. It is these types of geopolitical events that, I believe, have the highest risk of reducing fundament growth for IFNNY in FY 25 and 26, reducing the alpha potential of my thesis.

The semiconductor industry is also prone to rapid innovation, and companies like STMicroelectronics (STM), MediaTek, and Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies pose a significant threat to IFNNY's expansion. Furthermore, with new technology like 6G, quantum computing, and AI hardware acceleration, the semiconductor industry and the infrastructure semi companies are supplying are changing rapidly. Over the long term, I believe IFNNY faces significant market share erosion threats from new entrants and also from larger semi companies that consolidate around high-demand areas like AI and data center operations. For example, more Nvidia (NVDA)-style moats could spell trouble for the long-term growth trajectory of IFNNY.

Conclusion

In my opinion, IFNNY is cheap right now. It is even more deeply undervalued based on DE analysis compared to my last thesis, but it is also undervalued based on valuation multiples and shows momentarily depressed sentiment, which is worth capitalizing on, based on my analysis. As a result of the current valuation and growth for FY 25 and 26, which looks set to be very promising on SiC capacity expansion and other catalysts, IFNNY is currently a Strong Buy with returns of ~37.5% possible in just 12 months.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.