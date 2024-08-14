Can AI And Technology Stocks Keep On Keeping On? An Expert Take

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.73K Followers

Summary

  • The tech sector powered global equity markets higher in the first half of 2024, led by an elite group of mega-cap stocks leveraged to the advancement in artificial intelligence.
  • Use cases and real-world applications of AI are in much earlier stages, with significant impact from AI products not expected until 2025.
  • We believe earnings growth can remain healthy for the technology sector broadly, fueled by the build-out of AI and a commitment to cost prudence on the part of tech firms.

AI or Artificial intelligence concept. Businessman using computer use ai to help business and used in daily life, Digital Transformation, Internet of Things, Artificial intelligence brain, A.I.,

Userba011d64_201

By Reid Menge & Tony Kim

The tech sector powered global equity markets higher in the first half of 2024, led by an elite group of mega-cap stocks leveraged to the advancement in artificial intelligence (AI). These leaders, dubbed the "Magnificent 7" in 2023, retained their

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.73K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMH--
VanEck Semiconductor ETF
XLK--
The Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
IDGT--
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF
IGM--
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF
IXN--
iShares Global Tech ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News