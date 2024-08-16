Eight 7% Yielding Blue-Chip Bargain Buys For A Comfortable Retirement

Deagreez

This is a hectic week for economic data and essential earnings.

Wholesale inflation

CPI inflation

Walmart (WMT) earnings - state of the consumer

Retail sales

Weekly jobless claims

With volatility collapsing after last week's historic carry trade freak out on Monday, the market is poised for either major tailwinds or headwinds.

Bloomberg

Consider Nvidia (NVDA), which makes up 5% of the S&P.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) just reported 44% sales growth, and all the tech giants (50% of NVDA sales) reported they are increasing AI spending.

Channel checks from Morgan Stanley and Morningstar estimated a 15% to 17% beat and raise before earnings season.

In recent quarters, Nvidia has been running to record highs ahead of earnings. Record highs are $140 and recently bottomed (so far) at around $98 on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other words, if NVDA's fundamentals and earnings rally justify as much as a 55% rally over three weeks, it would be a 2.6% gain in the S&P on its own.

That's not a forecast; I am NOT predicting NVDA will rally to $140 into earnings. I'm saying that the fundamentals and recent market history would make such a move completely expected and justified.

That means a 2.6% 3-week rally for the S&P would also be justified even if every other stock were flat.

Of course, if economic data comes in disappointing, such as higher-than-expected inflation, weaker-than-expected retail sales, and jobless claims, it could inspire a worst-case scenario: stagflationary recession fears, where rates don't come down, and the economy falls into recession.

In other words, stocks could rip or dip hard, depending on what the data says this week.

Econ Data Update

Daily Shot

Inflation expectations continue to fall, which matters to the Fed, as fears of a wage-price spiral are why the Fed went higher for longer.

Daily Shot

Core PCE historically averages 0.5% below CPI, which means consumer expectations are 1.8% for the Fed's official inflation metric.

Daily Shot

Worries about job losses are 15%, the same as pre-pandemic levels.

Daily Shot

Worries about unemployment have been relatively stable in recent months.

Daily Shot

As Claudia Sahm, creator of the Sahm rule, points out, her famous rule doesn't account for immigration, which has increased significantly in the last two years.

Adjusting for immigration, the Sahm rule has not been triggered.

But that doesn't mean that all the economic data looks rosy.

Daily Shot Daily Shot

The highest interest rates in 20 years have caused credit card rates of 22% on average, the highest ever recorded. As a result, consumers are now increasingly worried about being able to make minimum payments.

This is where Fed policy's "long and variable lags" can be seen.

Consumer spending remains strong, and that's not expected to change in Thursday's retail sales report.

FactSet

0.3% monthly growth in retail spending is 3.7% annualized spending growth, 0.7% adjusted for inflation.

Daily Shot

Recession risk is the #1 concern for fund managers.

Daily Shot

Moody's and JPMorgan estimate 33% and 35% recession risk in the next year, respectively, and the Bloomberg consensus is 30%.

Daily Shot

Based on financial markets, there is a 41% probability of recession within a year and a 6% chance we're in one now.

In other words, the financial markets say there is a 47% chance of recession and a 53% chance of no recession within the next year.

Daily Shot

The economist consensus is for a soft landing.

I deal in facts, not forecasting the future. That's crystal ball stuff. That doesn't work." - Peter Lynch

The job of every smart investor is to stay invested as reasonably and prudently as possible.

Charlie Bilello

The Dividend Carry Trade

This article explains the Yen Carry trade and why this $1.7 trillion financial strategy led to a 4.3% market decline on August 7th.

Carry trades are simply harvesting yield. If the price of an asset stays the same over one year, what is the "carry", or yield you earn.

In other words, if stock prices stay the same, what returns do you get for holding them for a year?

For stocks, yield is the carry trade, and anyone investing for income is a carry trade investor.

You didn't realize it.

60-40 investors are hedge fund investors because a 60-40 retirement portfolio is the simplest form of hedge fund.

Of course, you have to be very careful when investing in dividends.

Many popular yield-based ETFs are built around derivatives and designed as short-term trading instruments.

Ycharts

High-yield ETFs like JEPI and SVOL are built for lower volatility over time. Others, like ZIVB, are designed with no risk management whatsoever and can fall 30% in days when volatility spikes.

Individual stocks are also fraught with risk, as Walgreens (WBA), V.F. Corp. (VFC), and Intel (INTC), two former dividend aristocrats and a former tech legend, show.

Ycharts Hartford Funds

Avoiding dividend cuts is the highest priority of income investors, or it should be. Because in the last 50 years, dividend cutters have lost 91% of their value when adjusted for inflation.

This brings us to today's screening. 5% cash yields on T-bills and high-yield savings accounts will disappear as the Fed cuts rates.

CME Group

The bond market is pricing 2% of rate cuts within a year, which means the risk-free yield is about to fall.

But what if you could get a low-risk 6% dividend yield...that is growing 2X faster than long-term inflation (2.3% according to the bond market).

How To Find The Lowest Risk 6+% Yielding Blue-Chip Bargains

Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 Add "12-month fundamentally justified upside, 5-year total return potential, and dividend growth streaks" Under "Columns." 0.00% 2 BHS rating (reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy) 251 50.00% 3 Non-Speculative 222 44.22% 4 Quality Rating 10+ (blue-chip, SWAN, Super SWAN, Ultra SWAN) 221 44.02% 5 Consensus Long-Term Return Potential 10+% 142 28.29% 4 6+% Yield 8 1.39% Total Time 1 minute Click to enlarge

The first step to screening is eliminating the overvalued companies.

Next, I eliminate speculative companies, such as WBA, INTC, MMM, or VFC, that are in turnarounds that can increase dividend cut risk.

Next, I screen out anything not blue-chip quality or higher.

Dividend Kings Research Terminal

But safety and quality only tell you that you're less likely to lose money.

Safety And Quality Can Help You Minimize Permanent Catastrophic Loss Risk

Wide Moat Research

However, a 1% yielding utility with 1% growth will deliver 2% long-term returns, and the bond market is predicting 3% risk-free cash yields for the long term.

That means that safety and quality aren't enough because there is always a risk that today's very safe companies can become tomorrow's dumpster fires.

GE, in 2000, was the world's most valuable company.

AAA-credit rating.

A dividend aristocrat.

Hadn't missed earnings in 10 years.

Run by the Fortune's "CEO of the century."

Ritholtz Wealth Management

Yield + long-term growth drives long-term returns, with valuations able to boost medium-term returns.

10% long-term returns are the S&P's historical norm for the last 220 years (and 100 years, 50 years, and 25 years).

Finally, a 6+% yield cutoff ensures ultra-yield, which I define as 2X the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (VYM) ETF.

It's also 1% above the risk-free cash yield, and remember that the bond market expects that to come down to 3% long-term.

The Fed expects 2.75% long-term risk-free yields.

And remember that dividends grow over time, along with earnings and cash flow.

But only if you focus on safety and quality first, prudent valuation, and sound risk management always.

Eight 7% Yielding Blue-Chip Bargain Buys

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Fundamental Summary

The 7.3% average yield is almost 5X that of the S&P, 2% above the risk-free cash yield (today), and 4% above the long-term risk-free yield (according to the bond market).

While the S&P is 3% historically overvalued, these ultra-yielding blue chips are 15% historically undervalued.

Buying $1 in value for $0.86 means that if these ultra-yield blue chips were to jump 18% tomorrow, that would be 100% justified by fundamentals.

However, these are growing blue chips, with 5.6% long-term growth according to all analysts covering them for Wall Street.

That means that in the next 12 months, including dividends, a 25% total return would be 100% justified by fundamentals.

That's not a forecast; it means "If and only if these companies grow as expected and return to historical market-determined fair value, a 25% gain in the next 12 months would be 100% sanctified by the righteousness of fundamentals."

The long-term yield is 7.3%, and growth is 5.6%. These are 2X the long-term expected inflation rate, which means 12.9% long-term total returns.

If you live on dividends, analysts expect income growth of 5.6% or 2.3% inflation-adjusted.

If you reinvest dividends and rebalance annually, 12.9% long-term income growth is the current analyst consensus.

10.6% inflation-adjusted income growth

Inflation-adjusted doubling of income every 6.8 years

174% consensus income growth in the next decade.

20% inflation-adjusted yield on cost consensus in 10 years.

What if you're living on the dividends? Then, 3.3% inflation-adjusted dividend growth means an inflation-adjusted 10% yield on cost in 10 years for retirees.

Over the next five years, the FactSet consensus expects a 15.1% annualized return potential.

OK, that's impressive income potential, but what about safety?

89% safety and 83% overall quality is Super SWAN quality and safety, similar to what the dividend aristocrats offer.

There is less than a 0.5% risk of a dividend cut.

Less than 1% risk in a historically average recession.

2% or less risk in a severe recession (Great Recession or Pandemic severity)

S&P rates these ultra-yield blue-chips as BBB+ stable, with 5.59% 30-year bankruptcy risk, which is the fundamental risk of losing all your money as an investor.

S&P

S&P rates companies on over 1,000 kinds of risk, everything from brand management, regulatory risk, and cybersecurity risk to talent retention risk.

These ultra-yield blue chips rank in the top 25% of global companies, indicating strong corporate cultures built to adapt and overcome all challenges.

OK, seven Super SWAN quality ultra-yield blue chips offer junk bond-like yields but with BBB+ credit ratings, exceptional risk management, and incredible long and short-term return potential.

What evidence is there that these ultra-yield Super SWANs can deliver impressive returns and income growth?

Historical Returns Since 1998

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

For the last 26 years, these ultra-yield blue chips delivered 12% annual returns, 50% better annual returns than the S&P, and with similar levels of volatility.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

12% to 14% annual returns, similar to the 13% analysts expect in the future.

They beat the market over time and have much better consistency of returns, with a loss of five years being the worst returns compared to a lost decade for the S&P (lost 15 years adjusted for inflation).

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

$1,000 Initial Investment In 1998

Metric Ultra Yield Blue-Chips S&P Total Income $11,258.02 $1,082.81 Starting Yield 6.44% 1.18% Yield On Cost 151.9% 9.5% Income Growth 13.1% 8.5% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Notice how the S&P's income growth of 8.5% is almost identical to the rolling total returns.

The same with the ultra-yield blue-chips. 13% average annual returns and 13% income growth.

This is why total returns matter; they determine long-term income growth.

You might not think that 4.6% better income growth over time matters, but it made a massive difference in cumulative income, 10X higher income.

Today, these ultra-yield blue chips pay long-term investors over 150% of their initial investment each year in dividends that are still growing around 6% per year.

Portfolio Visualizer

Adjusted for volatility, returns were exceptional, with almost 3X higher excess returns (vs. risk-free bonds) per unit of volatility (Treynor ratio).

But you don't have to wait decades to benefit from these ultra-yield blue-chip bargains' 7.3% low-risk yield.

Consensus 2026 Total Return Potential

Not a forecast.

Consensus return potential.

These are the expected returns if and only if these companies grow as expected and return to historical fair value by the end of 2026.

Fundamentals would justify that.

Average: 66% = 18.5% annually vs 40% or 13% annually S&P.

1-Year Fundamentally Justified Upside Potential: 25% vs 11% S&P.

MPLX (MPLX) - K1 tax form 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

British American Tobacco (BTI) - 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Altria (MO) - 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) K1 tax form - 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Scotiabank (BNS) 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Enbridge (ENB) 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

TC Energy (TRP) 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Main Street Capital (MAIN) 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Risk To Consider

These eight blue-chips are concentrated in just three sectors. They are not meant to represent a complete portfolio.

Ultra-yield blue-chip investing seems like a dream...on paper.

These eight blue chips historically average 6.2% yields and today yield 7.3%, a 15% historical discount.

So you buy them and earn a 7.3% low-risk yield with almost 6% dividend growth.

And if the valuation returns to its historical norm within a year and grows as expected, a 25% return would be justified by fundamentals.

An attractive 7.3% dividend carry trade with significant capital gains appreciation potential.

While short-term returns are 93% luck/sentiment-driven, over the long-term, steady growth in earnings, cash flow, and dividends makes long-term profits far less speculative than most growth stocks.

But the catch is that Wall Street has no guarantees, just probabilities.

These consensus estimates change over time. For these low volatility stable blue-chips, typically not much.

But it's important to note that consensus return potentials are NEVER forecasts. These are NOT price targets. A 25% upside return potential in 12 months would be 100% justified by fundamentals, but it doesn't mean it will happen.

Dividend Kings S&P Valuation Tool

The long term is not one year or even a few years. It is 10+ years, and that's why valuation discounts exist.

Many investors are unwilling to wait years for a company to exist in a bear market, even if all its fundamentals say it should have returned to historical fair value years ago.

Dividend carry trades, as many income investors have learned over time, can be very frustrating.

A stock that yields 6% historically yields 7%. You buy it.

A year later, the yield was 8%. You buy more and reinvest the dividends.

A year later, it yields 9%. You buy more and reinvest the dividends.

A year later, it yields 10%; you buy more and reinvest the dividends.

This describes British Americans for the last few years, which peaked at a yield of 10.5%.

The sales, earnings, cash flows, and dividends grew the entire time. According to the bond market and credit rating agencies, the balance sheet was getting steadily stronger; the fundamental risk was either stable or declining.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Many BTI investors were upset that the price, after falling to a 50% discount, remained at similar levels for years.

They forget that they earned the dividends and thus enjoyed a 9% annualized return during the longest bear market in BTI history.

Income investors must endure This kind of patience because market envy or fear of missing out is a very real psychological risk to high-yield blue-chip investing.

And, of course, this example chart doesn't highlight the intense volatility income investors endured over the years.

Portfolio Visualizer

These blue chips have spent nearly three years underwater, much better than the S&P's six years. But in our V-shaped recovery bear market era, when investors expect stocks to end yearly at record highs, you must have historical context and realistic expectations.

Portfolio Visualizer

In other words, no matter how tempting it might be, NEVER EVER think of high-yield blue chips as "bond alternatives." They are not designed to be and seldom go up in corrections and bear markets.

Dividend Kings S&P Valuation Tool

Many of these ultra-yield blue chips are Ultra SWANs, but that doesn't mean they can't fall hard and fast.

EPD and ENB fell 40% in the Pandemic crash, with EPD hitting a record 65% undervalued.

At a 60% historical discount, EPD was a screaming buy. It fell another 12.5% before bottoming.

It would help if you remembered that asset allocation and prudent risk management, optimized for your financial and psychological risk profile, can help you weather market downturns.

What kind of volatility are we talking about?

Portfolio Visualizer

In the 5% of worst months, the S&P falls 10%, and so do these ultra-yield blue-chips.

Over the last 36 years, they have captured 66% of the market's upside in exchange for 40% of its downside. But that doesn't mean they fall 60% less in every market downturn.

10% Worst Monthly Declines Since 1998

7% Yielding Blue-Chips S&P 500 Year Month Return Return 2020 3 -17.92% -12.46% 1998 8 -15.79% -14.12% 2008 3 -12.39% -0.90% 2008 10 -10.92% -16.52% 2008 11 -10.67% -6.96% 2022 6 -10.62% -8.25% 2002 6 -10.19% -7.38% 2022 9 -10.10% -9.24% 2018 2 -8.71% -3.64% 2002 9 -8.28% -10.49% 2020 2 -7.94% -7.92% 1999 2 -7.69% -3.21% 1999 12 -7.60% 5.63% 2008 9 -7.14% -9.44% 2023 5 -7.14% 0.46% 2018 12 -7.07% -8.79% 2021 11 -6.42% -0.80% 1999 10 -6.38% 6.41% 2009 2 -6.28% -10.74% 2000 2 -6.26% -1.57% 2010 5 -6.00% -7.95% 2015 11 -5.87% 0.37% 2014 1 -5.60% -3.52% 2015 8 -5.44% -6.10% 2020 9 -5.39% -3.74% 2012 5 -4.92% -6.01% 2019 5 -4.42% -6.38% 2024 4 -4.34% -4.03% 1999 11 -4.18% 1.74% 2015 3 -4.07% -1.57% 2008 6 -4.05% -8.35% 2023 10 -3.93% -2.17% Average -7.62% -5.24% Median -6.75% -6.06% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The worst months for these blue chips are usually, but not always, in late 1999. Due to the tech bubble and value bear market, these blue chips fell almost 15% while the S&P went up.

Imagine seeing your portfolio fall by 15% in two months while stocks were soaring. You might have sold at the bottom in March 2000, right before tech stocks collapsed 82% and value had the best decade relative to growth since the Great Depression.

10% Best Monthly Gains Since 1998

7% Yielding Blue-Chips S&P 500 Year Month Return Return 2000 12 13.66% -0.52% 2020 11 13.09% 10.88% 2009 5 12.25% 5.85% 2000 8 12.09% 6.60% 2019 1 11.97% 8.01% 2003 5 11.34% 5.48% 2000 3 10.48% 9.69% 2021 3 9.76% 4.54% 2009 7 9.69% 7.46% 2015 10 9.55% 8.51% 1998 10 9.53% 8.11% 2007 10 9.00% 1.36% 2022 1 8.90% -5.27% 2016 3 8.76% 6.72% 2022 10 8.54% 8.13% 2004 11 8.13% 4.45% 2000 4 7.86% -3.51% 2024 7 7.66% 1.21% 2021 12 7.64% 4.63% 2000 5 7.57% -1.57% 2010 7 7.44% 6.83% 2010 9 7.39% 8.96% 1999 4 6.86% 3.80% 2020 4 6.86% 12.70% 2023 11 6.81% 9.13% 2010 3 6.74% 6.09% 2011 10 6.65% 10.91% 2001 2 6.61% -9.54% 2003 10 6.60% 5.35% 2009 4 6.54% 9.93% 2006 7 6.52% 0.49% 2005 9 6.51% 0.80% Average 8.72% 4.88% Median 8.00% 5.97% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Some of these blue chips were the best months ever when the market was flat or even down. Like January 2022, they rose 9% while the S&P fell 5%.

In February 2001, the market fell 10%, and they rose 7%.

In other words, owning individual stocks means market tracking error by design.

Bottom Line: Eight 7% Yielding Blue-Chip Bargain Buys

To paraphrase Rodrigo Gordillo, "High-yield blue-chip investing, done responsibly, over the long-term, is indistinguishable from magic."

Great income, great returns, and if you have the right asset allocation for your needs, volatility so low, it's like riding over the market's biggest potholes in a hovercraft.

However, the key is to remember safety and quality first, as well as prudent valuation and sound risk management.

You can't just aim for the highest yield. Doing so risks disaster and turns your retirement plan into a prayer for luck.

In contrast, when focusing on fundamentals and risk management, you never have to pray for luck because you'll make your own.