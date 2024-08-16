Eight 7% Yielding Blue-Chip Bargain Buys For A Comfortable Retirement

Aug. 16, 2024 7:00 AM ETMPLX, BTI, MO, EPD, BNS, ENB, TRP, MAIN, TRP:CA, BNS:CA, ENB:CA7 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • High-yield investing, responsibly done for the long term, is indistinguishable from magic.
  • You can potentially achieve market-beating returns, incredible low-risk income, and volatility so low that it's like floating over market potholes in a hovercraft.
  • But you have to know how to find the highest-quality ultra-yield blue chips with strong balance sheets, trustworthy management, and sustainable and growing dividends.
  • They yield 7.3% on average, are 14% undervalued, are growing dividends at 6%, and offer 13% long-term total returns and income growth potential.
  • Their fundamentally justified upside potential is 25% over the next year, 66% over the next three years, and 102% in the next five years, far better than the S&P.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »

Portrait of crazy funky funny old bearded man hipster in green eyeglasses, eyewear look up at money falling scream great win lottery wear leopard stylish shirt isolated over yellow background

Deagreez

This is a hectic week for economic data and essential earnings.

  • Wholesale inflation
  • CPI inflation
  • Walmart (WMT) earnings - state of the consumer
  • Retail sales
  • Weekly jobless claims

With volatility collapsing after last week's historic carry trade freak

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Weekly Screening Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my family's real money $2.2 million portfolio.

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my family portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
112.66K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB, BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPLX--
MPLX LP Common Units
BTI--
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
MO--
Altria Group, Inc.
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Common Units
BNS--
The Bank of Nova Scotia
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News