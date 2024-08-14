Bevan Goldswain/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been on a rollercoaster ride as of late. I've been following the company closely for over a year now. Remember that CRISPR secured FDA approval last December for its gene therapy targeting sickle cell disease, Casgevy. On the same day, bluebird bio (BLUE), too, received the green light for its sickle cell gene therapy, Lyfgenia. My attitude toward CRISPR has always been cautious, even after Casgevy's groundbreaking approval. The commercialization of these gene therapies differs from that of small molecules. They are complex, expensive, and unpredictable.

The success of potentially curative treatments like Casgevy largely hinges on long-term outcomes and patient perception. Moreover, other gene therapies, like Lyfgenia, are direct competitors to CRISPR. I continue to believe that the market for Casgevy, at least in the early years, will be markedly limited and is more likely to surprise to the downside.

Subsequently, my ratings have typically been "hold" in the past, with one exception in January, when I felt CRSP's valuation was too expensive.

CRISPR Therapeutics: Cautious Optimism Amid Gene Therapy Challenges

Last week, CRISPR revealed Q2 earnings, which shed some light on Casgevy's launch. The company reported that "20 patients have had cells collected" and "more than 35 authorized treatment centers activated globally." So, a decent start, but nothing out of the ordinary.

On the clinical front, CRISPR continues to enroll kids ages 5–11 in two global Phase 3 studies for Casgevy in SCD and transfusion-dependent thalassemia (TDT). The decision to pursue curative therapies for both kids and adults is still a matter of debate. Current treatment recommendations support curative therapies (e.g., Casgevy, Lyfgenia, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation) for SCD patients with severe complications associated with early mortality, despite conventional treatments like hydroxyurea. Remember that the US has a SCD population of ~100,000. Data is limited, but one can reasonably estimate that 1/5 patients with SCD experience serious complications (e.g., 10% of children suffer symptomatic strokes, 10.5% of patients experience acute chest syndrome each year) despite treatment, which may warrant curative therapy. Assuming that 50% of these patients opt for "CRISPR alternatives," such as Lyfgenia and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (0.5 market share), and a low penetration rate of 12% (adjusted based on early data), this implies a peak of 1200 annual Casgevy patients. Let's see how this translates to sales within a discounted cash flow analysis.

Because of the complexities and high costs associated with gene therapy, I increased COGS to 20%. Furthermore, it is reasonable to expect gene therapy to take longer than usual to reach peak sales due to slower adoption. As a result, I projected Casgevy's peak to 2033 (I typically model the peak six years after launch).

The final calculation assumes linear growth in market share (0.5 market share * 0.12 penetration rate) until the peak sales year, consistent drug pricing, specified probabilities of success, fixed COGS and operating expense percentages, and a defined discount rate to calculate the present value of future cash flows. The final risk-adjusted net present value ($4.216 billion) is the sum of all discounted profits from the market entry year until 2037.

Remember that CRISPR splits its revenues 60/40 with its partner, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX). So, this implies an NPV of $1.68 billion for CRISPR. Also, recall that Casgevy is approved for TDT, but this is a considerably smaller population than SCD, with estimates around 1,200 US patients.

Of course, CRISPR has interests beyond SCD and TDT. Its pipeline is extensive, including regenerative medicines (e.g., diabetes), in vivo approaches, immuno-oncology, and autoimmune targets (e.g., SLE). Of course, because of their rarity and simplicity, indications such as SCD and TDT were likely the lowest hanging fruit for CRISPR. Establishing niches in chronic and complex indications such as lupus appears to be a challenging task. However, judging by CRISPR's valuation and its potential in the SCD market, I don't think the market ascribes much value to the rest of the pipeline.

Q2 Earnings

In Q2 2024, CRISPR missed on both revenue ($517,000 missed by $13.1 million) and EPS (-$1.49 missed by $0.07), as the company has not yet recognized revenue from Casgevy (the 20 patients are in the beginning phases of treatment). So, I wouldn't read much into the earnings "miss." CRISPR's operating expenses remain quite high, but are, surprisingly, improved from last year. R&D expenses were $80.165 million in Q2, compared to $101.555 million in Q2 last year. G&A expenses saw a marginal increase from $19.032 million to $19.481 million. Collaboration expenses saw the largest increase, jumping from $44.636 million to $52.131 million, likely a result of shared costs associated with launching Casgevy in SCD. The comprehensive loss for Q2 '24 was $127.735 million.

Financial Health

As of June 30, CRISPR had $484.472 million in cash and cash equivalents. Marketable securities totaled $1.517 billion. Total current assets were $2.01 billion, while total current liabilities were just $127.823 million. This implies a very healthy current ratio and indicates CRISPR can readily cover any short-term obligations.

As CRISPR is not yet profitable, I will estimate for cash runway. If we exclude the one-time payment (that is not a recurring revenue) received from Vertex following Casgevy's approval in SCD, this implies that "net cash used in operating activities" in the first six months of 2024 was $185.83 million. This translates to ~$31 million per month. If we divide their total current assets by this figure, it implies that CRISPR has over 5 years of cash runway.

Note: Cash runway and burn estimates are based on historical data and my analysis and should be viewed as estimates only. The term "cash burn" can encompass various factors beyond cash flow, making these estimates somewhat subjective. If companies provide forward-looking estimates in their earnings releases, I will include them to supplement my analysis.

Risk/Reward Analysis and Investment Recommendation

In conclusion, not much has changed for CRSP since my last look in regard to risk/reward.

CRISPR's collaborations with Vertex reduce a great amount of operational and financial risk that companies like bluebird bio are drowning in. It has really been a saving grace for CRISPR. Take a moment to look at the difference between the two in stock returns, while bearing in mind that Casgevy/Lyfgenia are, generally, viewed as equals in treatment recommendations.

With that being said, despite all the progress, CRISPR's stock is flat over the past five years compared to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) returns of 88%. This is pretty remarkable to consider given the major idiosyncratic risks associated with a speculative stock like CRSP versus a collection of some of the world's most successful and large cap U.S. funds. Now that we have some perspective, it's apparent that CRSP has been a big letdown over the past few years for investors. However, unlike some of their peers, they are alive and well. Their partnerships and strong balance sheet should keep them competitive for some time, perhaps, enough time for the fruit of their R&D to fully ripen. As a Quadrant 1 stock (high risk/high reward), I can certainly see how CRSP would work in a barbell portfolio, particularly for investors interested in gene therapy. However, for me, this remains a "hold" until I have more confidence in the commercial prospects and/or the next "big thing" becomes apparent within their pipeline. Until then, there remains a considerable amount of uncertainty.