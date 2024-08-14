John M. Chase

Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) had a weak 2023 due to a deceleration in the historical trends in the optical fiber market. However, a recent ~15% pull-back in the stock (see chart below) combined with a very solid Q2 earnings report a couple of weeks ago caught my attention. Then I learned that there are multiple recent and very positive AI-related product-development catalysts that are likely to be strong tailwinds going forward for Corning. Today, I will explain both catalysts and why GLW is a BUY here.

Investment Thesis

New York-based Corning is a supplier for the global communications and technology materials markets. Corning's Optical Communications Segment provides cutting-edge optical fibers and cables, as well as fiber-optic hardware & connectors. The Display Technologies Segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, LCDs, and organic light-emitting diodes ("OLEDs") that are used in TVs, laptops & tablets, desktop monitors, handheld mobile devices. The company also operates a Special Materials Segment and an Environmental Technologies Segment. But today, I will highlight recent developments in the first two segments.

First off, slide 8 of Corning's recent Q2 Presentation caught my eye:

As you can see from the graphic, Corning claims that the new Gen-AI focused data center architecture will require ~10x the number of fiber connections in its network as compared to traditional data centers. That architecture should directly translate into more line-feet demand for Corning's optical-fiber and more strong demand for the company's fiber-optic hardware and connectors.

Secondly, I saw a recent Bloomberg Segment with Lumen Technologies' (LUMN) CEO Kate Johnson. Johnson was very bullish on Lumen's strategy to provide direct data-center to data-center networking connections to further improve the performance of AI applications. Indeed, a week ago, Lumen announced $5 billion in new business deals to provide fiber service capacity. However, a week prior to that announcement, Corning and Lumen announced a supply agreement on next-generation fiber-optic cable "to support data-center AI demand". The announcement said:

Agreement reserves 10% of Corning’s global fiber capacity for each of the next two years to interconnect AI-enabled data centers and Agreement will more than double Lumen’s intercity network miles to unlock the next phases and capabilities of AI for cloud data centers, enterprises, and public agencies

If that new wasn't enough good enough for Corning shareholders, today Google (GOOG) announced its entire line of new Pixel-9 smartphones will feature the on-device AI assistant Gemini Nano. More importantly for Corning, Google said:

... the Pixel 9 is twice as durable as previous iterations due to its shatter-resistant Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is made by Corning.

In the Q2 presentation, Corning reiterated its three-year "Springboard" plan that is designed to capitalize on recent sales growth opportunity trends:

The slide above is "not risk adjusted", but the company says it has "high confidence" in $3 billion of an incremental annual sales run-rate over the next 3-years and that that company is already ahead of schedule with respect to reaching that goal. Note that "Optical" (shaded blue in the above slide) represents ~50% of the growth opportunity and I would guess that, via the Lumen supply agreement for AI data-center fiber, Corning has a fairly clear line-of-sight into that market's true potential.

Earnings

As mentioned earlier, Corning has had a few "ok" quarters due to a slowdown in the optical fiber market as compared to its historical growth:

As you can see, recent quarters don't really display an "AI-based growth" company. That said, in the Q2 report Corning returned to yoy revenue growth driven by "strong adoption of new optical connectivity products for generative AI." Q2 revenue of $3.6 billion (+3.4% yoy) beat by $20 million and Q3 revenue guidance was for $3.7 billion. Q2 core gross margin of 37.9% improved sequentially and yoy by 110 and 170 basis points, respectively. I expect additional margin expansion going forward - perhaps as much as a half-percentage point in FY24 and a full-percentage point in FY25. Better yet, GLW generated $353 million of free-cash-flow in Q2 (or an estimated $0.41/share based on the 864 million outstanding share count). For full-year 2024, GLW could easily generate $1.25 billion of FCF, or an estimated $1.44/share - which is significantly more than the company's current $1.12/share dividend (2.85%) and leaving room for both a solid dividend increase and additional share buybacks going forward. Indeed, during the Q2 conference call, Corning CFO Ed Schlesinger said, "We started to buy back shares in the second quarter, and we expect to continue share buybacks in the third quarter."

Going forward, Schlesinger also said:

Let's start with Optical Communications. The Gen AI opportunity ... adds a significant amount of growth. We expect our enterprise business to grow at a 25% compound annual growth rate from 2023 to 2027, driven by the adoption of our connectivity solutions for generative AI. And this is already underway. We delivered record sales in enterprise in the second quarter, which grew more than 40% year-over-year.

These recent and bullish business developments are likely to result in revenue and earnings upgrades for the remainder of FY24, FY25, and beyond. Remember, AI is also going to fuel smartphone and PC/mobile upgrade cycles - two product categories that typically include Corning's "Gorilla Glass" display technology. So, Corning appears to be going from a weak 2023 to a period of multiple quarters where it should be hitting on all cylinders.

Valuation

With a TTM P/E = 77.7x, Corning would appear to be (very) richly valued. However, forward earnings estimates indicate a forward P/E of only 20.6x, which is quite attractive given GLW's growth prospects, its strong free-cash-flow profile, the company's dividend & yield, and the potential for both dividend growth and share buybacks going forward.

Summary & Conclusions

The recent ~15% pull-back in Corning's stock price is an opportunity for investors who are contemplating allocating some capital to the AI infrastructure sector. GLW already has a very strong free-cash-flow profile, and recent AI-related developments with customers like Lumen and Google will likely result in revenue and earnings upgrades in the near future. Considering that GLW's margins continue to expand, free-cash-flow is likely to grow a bit faster than revenue growth. GLW is a BUY and could easily trade back up to its 52-week high of $46.39 (+14.5%) by year-end. That equates to more than a 25% return on an annualized basis. Looking over the next two years, $3 billion in incremental annual "Springboard" revenue would equate to a 24% increase as compared to full-year 2023 revenue of $12.6 billion. Combined with margin expansion, the stock could easily follow in-line with the increase in revenue.

That said, GLW hasn't been a long-term star performer by any stretch of the imagination. I say that because over the past 5-years, the stock has significantly trailed the total returns of the S&P500 let alone the Nasdaq-100, as represented by the VOO and QQQ ETFs, respectively:

That being the case, going forward, GLW is going to have to deliver on its growth initiatives in order to improve on its performance track-record. Recent AI-related developments indicate the potential for GLW to deliver is significantly better than 50-50 in my opinion.