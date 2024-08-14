Angel Di Bilio

In January, I wrote an article about JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), which I ruled a hold, on the basis that the company had a lot of serious questions about the company’s attempts to try to improve operating margins and the very likely possibility that the Spirit Airline acquisition would not survive government scrutiny.

Data by YCharts

Though I was keeping an eye on the stock for a possible buying opportunity at a lower price, what actually happened was that the stock increased in price, rising above $7 per share on interest in the company’s potential for improving prospects. This week, however, it plummeted again, falling back below the level where I first called it a hold.

So what happened? We’ll get more deeply into it here, but despite a relatively positive second quarter earnings release, the company announced a $400 million debt offering, leading to an across the board downgrade of the company’s credit rating from B to B-.

Today we’ll be looking more closely at what happened with the credit rating downgrade, how the company looks compared to what it looked like in January, and where we stand after the second quarter of surprise profit.

Balance Sheet: Then and Now

October 2023 July 2024 Cash and Equivalents $973 million $1.31 billion Investment Securities $409 million $184 million Total Current Assets $1.97 billion $2.08 billion Total Assets $13.41 billion $13.99 billion Total Current Liabilities $3.72 billion $3.89 billion Total Shareholder Equity $3.42 billion $2.69 billion Price/Book 0.47 0.59 Click to enlarge

(source: 10-Q in October 2023 and July 2024, respectively, from SEC)

As we can see, the balance sheet remains pretty solid, despite the fair bit of debt that they have to contend with. The price/book of the company has gotten a bit worse than it was when I wrote up the article in January, though at 0.59 it could still be quite appealing, given the right circumstances.

In March, unsurprisingly, JetBlue announced the termination of its merger agreement with Spirit Airlines. The company cited legal and regulatory approval difficulties as the reason. That ended a big cloud over the company’s future, and makes things a bit clearer going forward.

Second Quarter Surprise

At the end of July, JetBlue came in at a surprise 8¢ positive earnings for their second quarter, a big improvement over the expected loss of 10¢ per share. The company cited improved efficiency, though unfortunately, the revenue reported was down 7% year over year.

Though an imperfect surprise, the company swinging to profitability, even a little, was potentially a very good sign, and suggested that the company’s strategy was working.

Then ‘That’ Happened

There was reason to be cautiously optimistic after the July 30 earnings, but then this week happened. JetBlue announced a $400 million debt offering, and after a rash of downgrades, the company’s share price really suffered. Moody’s said they expect the return to operating profit to take a number of years.

Fitch downgraded the debt from BB to BB-, but offered a somewhat upbeat assessment, saying that the default rating remained unchanged, and citing the company’s “healthy liquidity and manageable near-term debt maturity.”

So things are bad, but are they as bad as the sell off would suggest?

Operating Margins, Still Negative

2021 2022 2023 2024 (1H) Operating Revenue $6.04 billion $9.16 billion $9.61 billion $4.64 billion Operating Income ($80 million) ($248 million) ($33 million) ($663 million) Operating Margin (15.1%) (2%) (0.3%) (2.2%) Diluted EPS (57¢) ($1.12) (45¢) ($2.02) Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-K and 10-Q from SEC)

Margins have continued to improve from the 2021 struggles, but profitability still eludes the company. Putting aside the surprise profit reported in the second quarter, JetBlue still isn’t what one would call a profitable company.

Estimates are currently that the company will report $9.21 billion in revenue for 2024, and a loss of $1.07, only to see revenue grow to $9.77 billion and that loss fall to just 39¢ in 2025. The company isn’t losing a calamitous amount of money going forward, but until true, steady profitability, there is no real way the company can offer a return on investment.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

After a decline this week, we’re back roughly where we started price-wise in January, only with a slightly worse credit rating. The company still isn’t profitable, and there is still no timetable for that to change. The July earnings were a hopeful sign, but it just isn’t enough to recommend the company.

In the end, I have to retain my hold rating. I wouldn’t be rushing to the exits on JetBlue if it were me, though even with the clarity provided by the end of Spirit Airline merger attempt, we have a very tepid business prospect for the company, and the discount to book value just isn’t enough to make up for that.

I would continue to keep an eye on the company after what has happened, in the hopes that their fortunes may start to improve in a more tangible way, or at a low enough price it would be worth taking a small number of shares of it as a potential rebound candidate. I’m not sure where that price would be right now, but JetBlue does have potential in there somewhere.