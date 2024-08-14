Wall Street Breakfast: One Kellova Deal

One kellova deal

Too much munch? Not yet. Candy giant Mars has inked a $35.9B deal for snack maker Kellanova (K) - including assumed net leverage - in what is set to become one of the biggest M&A headlines of the year. The tie-up will pair the company behind M&M’s, Snickers and Skittles with the producer of Pringles, Cheez-It and Pop-Tarts, meaning the next time you reach for a quick packaged bite, it may ring the register of the same privately held conglomerate.



Snapshot: Kellanova shares are up on the news premarket, climbing 8% to above $80. That's near the $83.50 per share level apparently agreed to by Mars in the all-cash deal, and up from the $60 level since reports of the merger first surfaced in early August. Kellanova was spun off from cereal-focused WK Kellogg (KLG) last year and has since posted a series of strong earnings, even raising its guidance for FY24 after its most recent analyst-beating results.



Not everyone in the packaged food industry has been so lucky. There are fears of slowing growth and a weakening consumer, prompting companies to look for ways to bolster sales and their bottom lines. Some are turning to new markets and innovation, but a merger with a successful company can also do the trick. Diversification for chocolate-heavy Mars is also necessary due to supply risks, especially with cocoa prices hitting record levels this year.



What to watch: The latest deal would be the largest packaged-food transaction since the merger between Kraft and H.J. Heinz in 2015, and some are even anticipating a new era of food-industry consolidation. That has raised the risk of antitrust hurdles, with the DOJ and FTC under the Biden administration aggressively challenging big mergers and acquisitions. Others have said there is limited overlap between the actual product lines between Mars and Kellanova (and remember that Mars successfully took over Wrigley for $23B in 2008).

Restaurant jolt

In other consumer news, Starbucks (SBUX) sent shockwaves across the sector after it replaced its CEO Laxman Narasimhan with Chipotle Mexican Grill's (CMG) Brian Niccol. Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri will serve as interim CEO until September 9, when Niccol will officially take over. Wall Street analysts and activist Elliott Investment cheered the news, which sent Starbucks surging 24.5% on Tuesday, while activist investor Trian Fund Management cashed out of its SBUX holdings. Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz also reportedly said Niccol's appointment was a "home run." (53 comments)



Easing in sight

New Zealand's central bank is the latest to reduce its benchmark interest rate, surprising markets with the first cut since March 2020 and a year before its own forecast. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lowered its official cash rate by 25 bps to 5.25%, flagging more cuts ahead as the economy contracts faster than expected. The decision follows rate cuts by the EU, U.K. and Canada, all moving before the Fed. With wholesale inflation coming in cooler than expected, investors now eagerly await the CPI report due at 8:30 AM ET. Markets are certain that the Fed will lower rates in September, but are divided on the size of the cut.

Stepping down

Just a week after market turbulence rocked Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that he would resign next month amid waning popularity in the wake of political scandals. "Politics cannot function without public trust," he declared. "I made this heavy decision thinking of the public, with the strong will to push political reform forward." Public support for Kishida has weakened in recent years after revelations of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's ties to the Unification Church and undisclosed donations from fundraising events, as well as rising living costs that have outpaced wage growth.