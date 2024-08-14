jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Candy maker-Mars strikes deal to buy Kellanova (K) for $30B - report. (00:24) Activist Elliott seeks 10 board seats at Southwest Airlines (LUV). (01:15) GRAIL (GRAL) to focus on multi-cancer early detection; cuts workforce by 30%. (02:36)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Candy-giant Mars will acquire Kellanova (NYSE:K) in a deal valued close to $30B.

The acquisition price is reported to be $83.50 per share, and the all-cash deal is expected to be announced today. Mars will also take on $6B in net debt.

Kellanova (K) was spun off from Kellogg last year. The acquisition will allow Mars to leverage Kellanova's (K) distribution networks and consumer base.

Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the matter that this acquisition will be Mars' largest deal yet, dwarfing its $23B buyout of Wrigley in 2008, the report said.

Kellanova (K) stock price has gained about 32% during the last one month.

Seeking Alpha's quant rating system gives Kellanova (K) a Hold rating with the highest factor grades given to profitability.

Activist Elliott Investment Management is preparing to start a proxy fight at Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).

According to a statement from Elliott on Tuesday, the prominent activist fund plans to nominate 10 director candidates for the airline's 15-person board.

Elliott is expected to call for a special meeting to allow holders to vote on the nominees.

The nominees include former airline executives and six candidates with expertise in technology, hospitality, consumer-focused businesses, labor relations and regulatory oversight. The candidates include Michael Cawley, the former deputy CEO, COO and CFO of Ryanair, David Cush, the former CEO of Virgin America, Robert Milton, the former CEO of Air Canada, and Gregg Saretsky, the former CEO of WestJet.

If you remember back in June we told you here on Wall Street Breakfast that Elliott confirmed that it had a $2 billion stake in Southwest (LUV) and they pushed for the airline to do a business review and believes the airline stock can reach $49 a share. Elliott also called for new leadership, including the company's CEO Bob Jordan and Chairman Gary Kelly.

According to the WSJ report on Tuesday, Elliott still wants Jordan and Kelly to be replaced, though is now focused on retooling the board.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) says it will focus its resources going forward on its core multi-cancer early detection programs, resulting in a 30% reduction in headcount.

In addition, investment in programs outside its Galleri early cancer detection test will be greatly reduced.

The cost reductions are projected to extend the company's existing cash runway from H2 2026 into 2028. Also, cash burn in 2025 is expected to lower to $325M.

GRAIL also reported its first quarterly financial results as a standalone company following its June spin-off from Illumina (ILMN).

Revenue in Q2 was $32M, a 43% year-over-year increase. Its gross loss was -$17.9M, while non-GAAP adjusted gross profit was $16M.

GRAIL is up 7% premarket.

Catalyst watch:

It is the deadline for 13F filings for institutional investment managers to reveal their positions as of June 30. The Bitcoin ETF holdings of hedge funds and portfolio managers will be of high interest. Investors may also be watching to see if hedge funds made any significant moves with the Magnificent Seven group of Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA).

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in mixed territory. Crude oil is up 0.2% at $78/barrel. Bitcoin is up 4% at $61,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.4% and the DAX is up 0.3%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) is up nearly 7% after exceeding Q2 expectations and raising its outlook, driven by a surge in new customers and revenue, especially in the US.

