National Storage Affiliates: A Potential Recovery Is Already Priced In

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
552 Followers

Summary

  • National Storage Affiliates is a storage REIT focused on the Sun Belt region, particularly Texas, Florida, and California.
  • The REIT has performed in line with the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF in 2024 despite poor operating performance.
  • While it is reasonable to expect operations to stabilize going into 2025, there is no alpha in NSA shares given the high valuation multiples.
  • The company will actually face a near-term increase in interest costs, as maturing fixed-rate debt carries very low coupons.
  • No operational performance, stabilization, and a conservative capital structure in light of anticipated Fed rate cuts are key risks to consider.

Wrecking Ball Over Defocused Background

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA) has performed in line with the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, posting a mid-single-digit total return:

I also

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
552 Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, high yield bonds. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. Currently I mostly write articles for various websites. Previously I have worked as a data analyst at Dynamo Software serving clients in the asset management industry, at the Bulgarian stock exchange cash market operations desk using the T7 trading system, as an analyst/portfolio manager focused on Western Europe, as well as a junior accountant for special purpose vehicles issuing CLOs & CDOs . I just started year two of a PhD in Finance (topic is valuation of banks, REITs, insurance companies and asset managers) and have passed the Level 3 of the CFA exam.- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NSA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NSA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NSA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News