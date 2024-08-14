MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA) has performed in line with the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, posting a mid-single-digit total return:

NSA vs VNQ in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

I also covered the shares back in June 2024, arguing deteriorating operating performance was not adequately reflected in the company's valuation. The recently released Q2 2024 results have strengthened my conviction there is no alpha to be found in National Storage Affiliates at the current valuation, as the company trades at a premium on core FFO multiple/enterprise-level cap rate relative to commercial REIT peers despite its poor operating performance in terms of core FFO growth, NOI growth, and occupancy growth. The silver lining is that 2024 may well prove to be a bottom from an operational standpoint - something the market has already priced in.

National Storage Affiliates Overview

You can access all company results here. National Storage Affiliates is a storage REIT operating some 542,227 storage units (including unconsolidated joint ventures), with the company's portfolio concentrated in the Sun Belt region, particularly Texas (17.5% of all units), followed by Florida at 10.8% and California at 10.7%:

Portfolio overview by state (National Storage Affiliates Q2 2024 Supplemental Report)

Operational Overview

National Storage Affiliates reported a core FFO of $0.62/share in Q2 2024, down 8.8% Y/Y, driven by lower revenues and higher operating expenses, partially offset by a 10.8% lower share count Y/Y.

Same-store Net operating income, or NOI, slumped 5.6% Y/Y, impacted by occupancy of just 86.4%, down 3.2% Y/Y.

Post-quarter end, the company paid $32.6 million in cash and issued 1 548 866 OP units (exchangeable for common shares on a one-for-one basis) as part of its PRO structure internalization. As a result, diluted shares outstanding likely increased by 1.3% Q/Q in Q3 2024.

The company also contributed $18 million post-quarter end to a joint venture to fund the purchase of five storage properties.

Lowered 2024 Guidance

In light of the continued challenging operating environment, the company lowered its Core FFO and NOI outlook for 2024. Core FFO is now expected at about 2.40/share in 2024, down 10.8% Y/Y, while same-store NOI should decline by circa 5.5%:

Updated 2024 Outlook (National Storage Affiliates Q2 2024 Supplemental Report)

Capital Structure

The REIT ended Q2, 2024 with a net debt of $3.31 billion. The company also has $371 million in preferred stock outstanding across its Series A (NSA.PR.A) and Series B (NSA.PR.B) preferred shares, as well as its Series A-1 preferred units. As a result, the REIT's enterprise value of about $8.7 billion is roughly split between common equity with a 58% contribution, preferred stock at 4%, and net debt at 38%.

The average cost of debt stood at 4.20% but has since increased marginally as the company used its 6.71% revolving credit line to pay down July 2024 maturities of $145 million at a 2.95% interest rate. Following the redemption, floating rate debt accounts for 11% of all debt, indicating a small immediate impact from Fed rate cuts, although another 10% of debt matures in January 2025 (interest rate 2.93%):

Debt overview with emphasis on near-term maturities (National Storage Affiliates Q2 2024 Supplemental Report)

The average debt maturity was 4.7 years as of Q2, 2024.

NSA Stock Valuation And Prospects

In 2024, I expect National Storage Affiliates to generate Core FFO of about $281 million. Furthermore, the company will likely pay $149 million in interest and $20 million in preferred dividends. As a result, cumulative cash flows to enterprise value should total $450 million, which represents a market-implied cap rate of 5.17%, which is extremely low for a commercial REIT. While the amount does include $51 million in general and administrative expenses (impact of 0.58% on the enterprise-level cap rate, or 5.75% cap rate before administrative expenses), clearly the market has already priced in a recovery of NOI growth in 2025 and beyond.

The Core FFO multiple of 17.8 times is also very high for a commercial REIT, and more in line with multifamily REITs which I deem to be safer investments. I also see no immediate benefit to Core FFO from Fed rate cuts, as fixed-rate maturities in July 2024/January 2025 carry interest rates of about 2.95% - well below the floating rate revolver even if we account for some monetary easing.

Risks

The main risk for investing in National Storage Affiliates is that operating performance does not stabilize in 2025, as such a stabilization is arguably already priced into the shares, considering the elevated valuation multiples outlined above. Investors should be cautious, as the elevated supply/muted demand dynamics affecting the self-storage sector will not magically disappear with the end of the 2024 calendar year. Instead, I foresee a gradual recovery, driven in large part by stabilizing occupancy rates. This is already seen in the figures, with occupancy rising 0.6% Q/Q.

The other risk to mention is that the company had done such a good job hedging its interest expenses during the Fed rate hiking cycle of 2022-2023 that it will now see little immediate benefits from Fed rate cuts. Furthermore, net debt accounts for just 38% of enterprise value - an amount you would consider prudent at the top of the real estate cycle. However, I expect a sector-wide compression in cap rates to occur in the next few years, with low-leverage REITs such as National Storage Affiliates potentially delivering lower shareholder returns in such an environment.

Conclusion

National Storage Affiliates delivered a poor operating performance in Q2 2024 and cut its full-year Core FFO and NOI outlook. Investors have largely ignored the company's lackluster 2024 results and instead focused on sector-wide tailwinds, with the shares performing in line with the VNQ ETF. The capital structure is also not aggressive in light of anticipated Fed rate cuts, with management opting for a prudent leverage level instead.

To conclude, I still see no potential catalysts that can lead to National Storage Affiliates outperforming other real estate peers. Hence, I maintain my hold rating.

Thank you for reading.