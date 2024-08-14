RIV: Good Fund With A Solid Strategy, But Price Is A Bit High

Anthony Bradshaw

The RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) is a closed-end fund that can be employed by any investor who is seeking to earn a very high level of income from their assets. The RiverNorth Opportunities Fund certainly does not disappoint in this area, as its 12.41% current yield is very attractive compared to most other things in the market. This includes the fund’s peers, as seen here:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 12.41% Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 7.64% Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 8.66% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 8.42% Tri-Continental (TY) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 3.77% Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 10.50% Click to enlarge

As we can clearly see, the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund currently boasts a yield that is substantially higher than that of its peers. This could be both a good and a bad thing, depending on how one looks at it. For the most part, higher yields tend to be more attractive to income-focused investors for obvious reasons. After all, a higher yield naturally means that the asset will provide the investor with a higher level of income for a given principal. That is always attractive, particularly in an environment where inflation remains a concern. However, at the same time, a fund with an outsized yield relative to its peers is perceived by the market as being unable to sustain its current yield. Basically, the market is pricing the fund at the level that it would trade at once it cuts its distribution. This is something that we will want to pay attention to as we conduct our analysis today, as it would not be recommended to purchase this fund shortly before it cuts its payout.

As regular readers might remember, we previously discussed the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in August 2023. The market has certainly been very volatile since that time, as there were a few bull periods and bear periods in both bonds and stocks as investors struggled to become accustomed to the fact that central banks all over the world are determined to keep monetary conditions much tighter than we are all accustomed to in order to combat the high levels of inflation that have persisted as a result of the pandemic-era money printing. However, for the most part, both bonds and stocks are higher today than they were a year ago. In addition, volatile markets can provide opportunities for a hybrid fund that is willing to engage in trading activity, since it can simply exploit the price fluctuations without needing to ride the wave in any individual asset class.

As the equity markets have been strong, and investors have generally been interested in buying anything with a high yield, we can assume that the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has delivered a reasonably attractive yield since the time of our last discussion. This is indeed the case, as shares of the fund have risen by 11.65% since the previous article was published:

Unfortunately, we can clearly see that this fund’s performance was considerably worse than what the S&P 500 Index (SP500) delivered over the period. This could turn off some potential investors who are most interested in maximizing their returns. However, the fund did still manage to deliver a better performance than either investment-grade bonds (AGG) or junk bonds (JNK) so it does compare pretty well against the debt markets. Many investors who are interested in yield have simply been purchasing junk bonds since November or so, and the fact that this fund has outperformed that asset class could make it appealing to that sort of individual.

However, the performance chart above may be somewhat misleading. As I pointed out in a recent article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund’s price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

When we include the distributions that were paid out by the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund as well as the indices over the period, we get this alternative chart:

This certainly reflects very well on the fund and will undoubtedly endear it to just about any potential investor. As we can clearly see, investors in the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund actually did better than investors who simply purchased the S&P 500 Index a year ago. This is mostly because this fund’s yield is substantially above that of the index, and the distribution provides an additional return that is not reflected in the share price performance. In fact, because of this yield, anyone who purchases this fund today should outperform the S&P 500 Index over the long term (the index returns about 10% per year on average) if the fund’s share price remains flat, and it manages to maintain its distribution. Naturally, though, these two conditions could very easily prove to be false.

Over the past ten years, the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has underperformed the S&P 500 Index even when the distributions are included:

However, we can see that it does manage to beat the bond indices over the period, but that is not unusual. Most closed-end funds manage to outperform bonds, especially over the ultra-low-interest rate environment that dominated the past twenty years. This chart does clearly show us though that just because a fund manages to outperform during one particular period, it is not guaranteed to outperform during all periods. The fund has also not managed to maintain the price stability that would have been required for it to outperform the large-cap index (its share price is down 32.97% over the past ten years). Thus, we should not just purchase a fund based on yield alone.

As nearly a year has passed since we last discussed the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, it would be logical to assume that a great many things have changed. This article will discuss these changes as well as provide an updated thesis on the fund.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of capital appreciation and current income. This makes a certain amount of sense given the fund’s strategy, which is clearly explained on the website:

The Fund employs a tactical allocation strategy primarily comprised of closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, special purpose acquisition companies, and business development companies. RiverNorth implements an opportunistic investment strategy designed to capitalize on the inefficiencies in the closed-end fund space while simultaneously providing diversified exposure to several asset classes.

The fund’s website does not specifically state the extent to which the fund will favor any individual asset class in these categories. However, the fact that it states that it has a tactical allocation strategy suggests that it can invest anywhere from 0% to 100% of its assets in any one of the four relevant asset classes:

Closed-end funds,

Exchange-traded funds,

Special purpose acquisition companies,

Business development companies.

The lack of a specific mandate here could prove useful, as it provides the fund with the ability to take advantage of opportunities wherever they may be found. Closed-end funds in particular frequently offer opportunities for investors wishing to take advantage of market mispricing, which is something that we have discussed a few times in this column. The fund’s website makes this claim as well, stating:

While RiverNorth Capital Management believes markets are generally efficient, closed-end funds offer a unique structure whereby investors can purchase a diversified fund and potentially generate additional return through the change in the relationship between the closed-end fund’s market price and Net Asset Value.

Basically, this is just a statement that closed-end funds with an outsized discount on net asset value can produce a return in excess of what their portfolio delivers simply by narrowing of the discount. There are a few other funds in the market that try to take advantage of this too, most notably the Saba Capital funds. RiverNorth does not participate in the same level of shareholder activism as Saba though, so investors who do not like the activist investor style but do like the overall strategy may be happier with a fund like the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund.

The strategy of buying closed-end funds at a large discount and then earning a profit from the narrowing of the discount works very well for yield-seeking investors. This is due to the fact that closed-end funds by themselves typically boast fairly high yields, which this fund collects. The closing of the discount should result in capital gains as well, which can be realized. Then both the received distributions from the other funds and the realized capital gains can be paid out to the investors, resulting in a very high effective yield. This makes it a little bit easier to understand how the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund can have such a high yield if it is using a strategy such as this.

The fund’s website provides the following asset allocation:

We immediately see that it does appear to be focusing its attention on other closed-end funds right now, which actually makes a great deal of sense. As regular readers have likely noticed, I have pointed out several examples of closed-end fund share prices increasing much faster than their net asset values in recent weeks. For example, take a look at a fund such as the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD), which I discussed in a recent article. From that article:

Shares of the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund are currently trading at a 6.30% discount on net asset value. This is quite a bit more than the 7.11% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month. It is also substantially more expensive than the double-digit discount that the shares had the last time that we discussed this fund.

Here is a performance chart showing the narrowing discount of that fund:

The share price of the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is represented by the black line, while its net asset value is represented by the blue line. Please note that the difference between the two lines decreases significantly around late July. That provided a return to the fund’s shareholders that is in addition to the return actually provided by the distribution and the assets in the portfolio.

The RiverNorth Opportunities Fund is trying to take advantage of opportunities like this one, and it appears that it has the majority of its assets attempting to do so. This is clearly shown by the fact that the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has 68% of its assets invested in other closed-end funds.

It appears that the fund has been increasing its exposure to this particular strategy, which makes sense considering that many closed-end funds have seen a narrowing discount over the past year. The last time that we looked at this fund, it had 54% of its assets invested in other closed-end funds, but that figure today is 68%. This is a 14% year-over-year increase.

The RiverNorth Opportunities Fund also maintains a large short position in exchange-traded funds, which is interesting. The semi-annual report states that these consist of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY):

In other words, this fund is shorting the S&P 500 Index for some reason. The report itself does not state why the fund’s management has shorted the S&P 500 Index, although it suggests that it was a way to obtain extra leverage. Unfortunately, this trade does not appear to have worked out for the fund so far this year, as both the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index and S&P 500 ETF Trust are up year-to-date:

The fund does appear to have a larger short position in the Equal Weight Index, which was a smart move considering that only a handful of stocks have been driving the index’s gains over the past twenty-four months or so. However, this still looks to be an expensive way to obtain leverage, especially the short position in the standard index.

With that said, though, this position could finally start to work out in the fund’s favor in the near future. There are growing concerns about an economic recession in the United States, as the cumulative effects of three years of high inflation have finally pushed the consumer into a wall. For example, earlier today, Home Depot (HD) stated in its earnings report that consumers are cutting back on spending. There have been several other retailers that have made similar claims over the past month. In addition, yesterday’s consumer expectations survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed that about 13.3% of households expect to be late on a credit card bill in the next year, which is far above the normal level.

If the United States does, in fact, enter a recession, then we could see the S&P 500 Index decline. Historically, the market declines fairly significantly during the early stages of a recession. While it is true that the Federal Reserve usually cuts interest rates in response to a recession, that is not usually enough to bring up the economy and market prices until well after the recession has already begun. It is a delayed reaction, just like most monetary policy changes. As such, if the economy does enter into a recession, then we will probably see market weakness for the remainder of this year. That should erase some of the unrealized losses that this fund currently has in these short positions, and thus provide a slight offsetting effect if it suffers losses elsewhere in the portfolio from such an event.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield that it earns from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund is borrowing money and using those borrowed funds to purchase shares of closed-end funds, business development companies, and similar entities. As long as the purchased assets deliver a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. This fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, so this will usually be the case. It is important to note though that this strategy is not as effective today with rates at 6% as it was eighteen months ago when rates were effectively 0%. This is because the difference between the rate that the fund has to pay and the yield that it can get on the purchased assets is much narrower than it once was. Unfortunately, the use of leverage in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because debt boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to too much risk. I generally do not like a fund’s leverage to exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has leveraged assets comprising 32.00% of its portfolio. This is considerably lower than the 35.70% leverage that the fund had the last time that we discussed it, which is quite nice to see. It should not be surprising, though, since the fund’s net asset value has increased over the period in question.

This chart shows the net asset value of the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from August 17, 2023 (the date of our previous discussion on this fund) until today:

As we can see, the fund’s net asset value has increased by 4.76% over the period. This tells us that its portfolio has gotten larger since the last time that we discussed it. As leverage is a ratio between the borrowed capital and the portfolio size, any increase in the portfolio size will bring down the fund’s leverage, all else being equal. This appears to be what has happened here.

Unlike the last time that we discussed the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, the fund’s leverage is now under the one-third of assets maximum level that we would ordinarily prefer. However, this does not necessarily mean that the fund’s current level of leverage is safe. In order to make that determination, we can see how it compares to its peers:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio RiverNorth Opportunities Fund 32.00% Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund 30.08% Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund 0.00% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 19.06% Tri-Continental 2.00% Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 31.85% Click to enlarge

(all figures from CEF Data)

As we can immediately see, the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has the highest level of leverage among its peer funds. However, it is not completely out of line with the rest of the group, as there are two other funds with leverage ratios close to it. As such, we can conclude that the fund’s current leverage is probably okay, but I will admit that I would be a bit more comfortable if it were to reduce its leverage a bit more in the face of economic weakness.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of capital appreciation and current income. As is the case with most closed-end funds, this one pays a regular distribution to its investors to provide them with current income. It also pays out any capital gains that it manages to realize, rather than solely relying on the appreciation of its own stock price. To this end, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.1289 ($1.5468 per share annually). This gives the fund an impressive 12.41% yield at the current share price, which as we have already seen is higher than many of its peers.

Unfortunately, the fund has not been especially consistent with respect to its distribution over the years. We can see this here:

As I stated in the previous article:

The fact that the distribution has exhibited such considerable variation over the years is likely to be something of a turn-off to those investors that are seeking a safe and secure source of income to use to pay their bills or finance their lifestyles. The fact that the fund cut its distribution back at the start of 2023 is not likely to help this impression.

The fund did, fortunately, raise its distribution slightly back in January 2024, going from $0.1278 per share monthly to $0.1289 per share monthly. While that is nice, it is only a 0.86% increase, so it is not really that helpful for anyone who is depending on the fund’s distribution to provide them with much-needed income. It could be useful for those who are simply reinvesting the distributions though due to the effects of compounding.

As a year has passed since we last discussed this fund, it would be reasonable to assume that more current financial data is available. As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report available for the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund is the semi-annual report for the six-month period that ended on January 31, 2024. A link to this document was provided earlier in this article. This report, unfortunately, will not include information about this fund’s performance over most of the current year-to-date. However, it is newer than what we had available to us the last time that we discussed this fund, so it should be at least somewhat useful for an update.

For the six-month period that ended on January 31, 2024, the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund received $9,991,691 in dividends and $3,001,564 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. This gave the fund a total investment income of $12,993,255 for the six-month period. This was, unfortunately, not sufficient to cover the $16,473,892 that the fund paid out in distributions over the period.

Fortunately, this fund was able to make up the difference through capital gains. For the six-month period that ended on January 31, 2024, the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund reported net realized losses of $4,695,731, but these were more than offset by $18,042,495 in net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund’s net assets increased by $4,138,076 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period. Thus, we can see that the fund did manage to cover all of its distributions during the six-month period.

While the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund did technically manage to cover its distributions during the most recent reporting period, it had to rely on unrealized capital gains to do so, which can be dangerous. At least for now, though, it appears that the market volatility has not evaporated the fund’s gains. This chart shows the fund’s net asset value from January 31, 2024, until today:

As we can see, the fund’s net asset value has increased by 0.24% since the closing date of the most recent financial report. This tells us that this fund has managed to fully cover all of the distributions that it has paid out since that time. Thus, assuming that the market does not collapse in the near future, the fund should be okay to sustain its distribution. We can see though that it is very close, so an extended period of market weakness (possibly due to more consumer slowdown) could force the fund to reduce its payout.

Valuation

Shares of the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund are currently trading at a 0.64% discount to net asset value. This is substantially higher than the 3.08% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month. Thus, potential investors might be able to get a better price by waiting for a little while.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund is an interesting closed-end fund that attempts to take advantage of the inefficiencies that exist in closed-end fund pricing. This is a pretty decent strategy for anyone seeking a high level of current income or a high yield due to the dual benefits of both high-yielding assets and share price gains. The fund currently holds a short position in the S&P 500 Index, though, and this could be a risk if the market shoots upward for some reason. For now, though, it appears that weakness is likely so that could benefit the fund over the coming months.

The fund overall looks a bit better than the last time that we discussed it, as the leverage ratio is lower, and the fund is fully covering the distribution. The current share price is a bit high, though.