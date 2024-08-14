Invesco Discovery Fund Q2 2024 Review

PM Images

Key takeaways

The fund outperformed its benchmark Relative performance was driven primarily by stock selection. Strength in information technology ('IT'), consumer discretionary and health care was partially offset by weakness in industrials and consumer staples.

US equity markets: Mixed results for the second quarter Large-cap growth maintained its leadership as value, mid-cap and small-cap stocks declined. The combination of sticky inflation, decent job growth and steady economic growth has kept expectations for a US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in doubt.

We remain focused on premier growth compounders Technology-driven innovation has continued to disrupt large portions of the global economy, providing opportunity through investment in growth compounders. We remain focused on capturing those opportunities for the fund’s shareholders.



Manager perspective and outlook

Invesco Growth Team has a constructive outlook for the stock market in 2024. The US economy has continued to expand, inflation has been moderating, the Fed is forecasting interest rate reductions and corporate profits have been rising.

Meanwhile, technology-driven innovation has continued to create opportunities for wealth creation. Keeping these factors in mind, we remain focused on investing in shares of reasonably valued companies judged to have superior relative growth potential.

Portfolio positioning

The annual rebalancing of the Russell indexes occurred at the end of the second quarter. Changes to the Russell 2000 Growth Index were meaningful as its health care weighting increased by more than 3% and its IT weighting declined by more than 4%.

At the end of the second quarter, the fund’s largest overweights relative to its benchmark were in consumer discretionary and financials, while the fund had underweights in communication services and consumer staples. The fund had no exposure in the smallest benchmark sector, utilities.

At the security level, we added and removed several stocks to reflect our preferred positioning and to upgrade the portfolio.

Buys

SPX Technologies (SPXC) supplies engineered products and technologies, with market positions in heating, ventilation and air conditioning ('HVAC'). We bought the stock because the company is historically a steady compounder in the HVAC business.

Coherent (COHR) designs engineered materials and optoelectronic components. We believe the company will benefit from spending on artificial intelligence ('AI') and wafer fabrication ('FAB') equipment.

FormFactor (FORM) designs, develops and manufactures advanced semiconductor wafer probe cards. We believe the company will benefit from spending on AI and wafer fab equipment.

Sales

GitLab (GTLB) designs and develops software solutions. The diversion of IT budgets from software to AI is a negative for this company. Additionally, enterprises have been consolidating the number of software applications due to price inflation.

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) designs, develops and markets programmable logic devices. We sold the fund’s position due to the departure of its CEO who left for Coherent.

Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) is a semiconductor company. We sold this position to consolidate the fund’s semiconductor positions around companies that historically benefit from AI and wafer fab equipment spending.

Top issuers (% of total net assets)

Fund Index Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) 2.55 0.00 Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) 2.53 0.00 Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX) 2.23 0.83 Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) 2.21 0.21 Wingstop Inc (WING) 2.13 0.00 Evercore Inc (EVR) 1.92 0.00 Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) 1.86 0.71 Nova Ltd (NVMI) 1.84 0.00 Encompass Health Corp (EHC) 1.82 0.00 CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) 1.74 0.00 As of 06/30/24. Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations. Click to enlarge

Sector breakdown (% of total net assets)

Top industries (% of total net assets)

Performance highlights

After a positive start to 2024, the fund outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Growth Index, in the second quarter. Performance was driven primarily by stock selection. Strength in IT, consumer discretionary and health care was partially offset by weakness in industrials and consumer staples.

Contributors to performance

The largest contributors to absolute return for the quarter were TransMedics (TMDX), Carpenter (CRS) and Nova (NOVA).

TransMedics offers transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple diseases. Management reported strong quarterly results and raised 2024 guidance above consensus expectations. The company has been helping to increase the size of the US transplant market as it has delivered more donor organs to recipients faster with its unique service offering.

Carpenter manufactures, fabricates and distributes stainless steels, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Management accelerated its guidance for long-term fiscal 2027 EPS (earnings per share) by a full year. Management also reported quarterly earnings that beat analysts’ expectations and raised guidance for fiscal year 2024.

Nova provides integrated monitoring and process control systems for other integrated circuit manufacturing processes. Wafer fab spending has been on the rise due to high memory prices and AI spending, resulting in strong earnings results for Nova.

Detractors from performance

The largest detractors from absolute return for the quarter were Saia (SAIA), Sprout Social (SPT) and H&E Equipment Services (HEES).

Saia is a multi-regional and inter-regional less-than-truckload ('LTL') carrier. During the quarter, management reported earnings that fell short of analysts’ estimates and provided a weaker forward view on freight activity.

Sprout Social provides online social media management tools for businesses. Management reported lackluster quarterly results due to slowing software spending.

H&E Equipment Services is an equipment rental company. The stock underperformed following its first quarter report. Though revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) exceeded consensus estimates, profit margin fell short of expectations. More importantly, management reduced full year capital expenditure guidance as the company is seeing slowing in the general construction rental market.

Top contributors (%)

Issuer Return Contrib. to return TransMedics Group, Inc. 103.71 0.55 Carpenter Technology Corporation 53.82 0.53 Nova Ltd. 32.22 0.39 Coherent Corp. 36.59 0.33 Onto Innovation Inc. 21.25 0.32 Click to enlarge

Top detractors (%)

Issuer Return Contrib. to return Saia, Inc. -18.92 -0.48 Sprout Social, Inc. -54.95 -0.45 H&E Equipment Services, Inc. -30.78 -0.44 Repligen Corporation (RGEN) -31.46 -0.35 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) -26.55 -0.33 Click to enlarge

Standardized performance (%) as of June 30, 2024

Quarter YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since inception Class A shares (MUTF:OPOCX) inception: 09/11/86 NAV -0.10 12.69 16.30 -1.44 10.48 11.30 10.78 Max. Load 5.5% -5.59 6.50 9.91 -3.28 9.23 10.68 10.61 Class R6 shares (MUTF:ODIIX) inception: 01/27/12 NAV -0.01 12.89 16.73 -1.07 10.90 11.75 13.27 Class Y shares (MUTF:ODIYX) inception: 06/01/94 NAV -0.04 12.82 16.57 -1.20 10.74 11.57 9.48 Russell 2000 Growth Index ('USD') -2.92 4.44 9.14 -4.86 6.17 7.39 - Total return ranking vs. Morningstar Small Growth category (Class A shares at NAV) - - 14% (82 of 578) 31% (140 of 550) 13% (50 of 519) 9% (31 of 403) - Click to enlarge