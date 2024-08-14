honglouwawa

Key takeaways

The fund underperformed the S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX) The fund’s holdings in information technology ('IT') and industrials were the largest detractors from relative return.

Narrow market participation hindered relative performance Smaller stocks lagged mega-cap stocks. This created a headwind for the fund because its equal weight methodology naturally leads to underweights in the largest index stocks and overweights in smaller index stocks.

Potential opportunities for an equal weight strategy Keeping position sizes approximately equal reduces concentration risk compared to the S&P 500 Index where the biggest companies represent the largest exposures. Additionally, the fund has a lower valuation than the capitalization-weighted index.



Manager perspective and outlook

Similarities between the first and second quarters may have given investors a sense of déjà vu. In the second quarter, the S&P 500 Index’s 4.28% return outperformed the S&P MidCap 400 Index (MID:IND, -3.45%) and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (-3.11%), while the S&P 500 Growth Index outperformed the S&P 500 Value Index (9.59% vs. -2.10%). IT and communication services were two of the top performing sectors, and a narrow group of mega-cap growth companies had an outsized influence on index results. These trends are all reminiscent of the first quarter.

The bifurcated returns were in our view symptomatic of cross currents in economic data. While some second quarter data pointed to a strong economy, others signaled to us potential weakness. Positive indicators –moderating inflation, a resilient labor market and prudent balance sheet management – helped fuel earnings acceleration. Negative surprises included the ISM Manufacturing PMI, which had its third consecutive month of contraction in June, and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey, which fell to a seven- month low in June. The fund’s equal weight methodology means the fund historically offers greater exposure to smaller stocks and stocks with lower valuations. Those exposures were a headwind in an environment where large-caps outperformed small- and mid-caps, and growth outperformed value.

Portfolio positioning

Concentration appears to remain a concern in the large-cap US equity market as a small handful of constituents make up an increasingly large chunk of the market. Following a furious mega growth rally in the second quarter, concentration levels sprinted past the previous cycle high during the pandemic. The combined weight of the 10 largest companies in the S&P 500 Index ended the quarter at just over 37%. Though there are about 500 stocks in the index, over one- third of its value is concentrated in just 10 companies, the highest concentration at any point since the late 1970s. To put that in context, the average weight of the S&P 500 Index’s top 10 holdings over the last 35 years has been about 21%, and before the recent post-pandemic cycle, the high was 27% (reached in June 2000, just before the Dot-Com bubble burst). Historic concentration extends to sectors as well. The technology weight was 32.4% at quarter end, above the previous cycle high of 29.2% achieved in1999.

Although the current period of extreme concentration has been a headwind for the fund’s relative performance, if concentration reverts to a less extreme level, that may be beneficial to the fund’s relative return.

Investors have recently appeared to assign a higher growth premium to the S&P 500 Index than to the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, which has contributed to the outperformance of the former over the latter. For example, the S&P 500 Index’s year-over-year earnings fell 0.9% in 2023, while earnings for the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index actually grew 2.9%. Yet, the S&P 500 Index still outperformed the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index by 12.4% in 2023, as the S&P 500 Index’s price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) rose 25.2% compared to a 9.6% increase in the P/E of the

S&P 500 Equal Weight Index. With the tailwind of more favorable year-over-year earnings comparisons heading into 2024, analysts are forecasting 10.6% earnings growth for the S&P 500 Index in 2024 versus 6.2% for the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (Source: Bloomberg). Once again, the S&P 500 Index’s year-to-date outperformance of the Equal Weight Index has been assisted by multiple expansion. The S&P 500 Index’s P/E ratio rose 11.3% through June 30th versus 2.8% for the Equal Weight Index. At quarter end, the S&P 500 Index’s 25.6x P/E represented a 21.5% premium to its 21.5x average over the last 10 years. The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index’s 19.6x P/E ratio represented a 2.9% discount to its 20.2x average over the last 10 years.

Top issuers (% of total net assets)

Fund Index FedEx Corp (FDX) 0.24 0.24 Carnival Corp (CCL) 0.24 0.24 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) 0.22 0.23 Synchrony Financial (SYF) 0.22 0.22 Baker Hughes Co (BKR) 0.22 0.22 MGM Resorts International (MGM) 0.22 0.22 Tesla Inc (TSLA) 0.22 0.22 Salesforce Inc (CRM) 0.22 0.22 Intuit Inc (INTU) 0.22 0.22 Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) 0.22 0.22 As of 06/30/24. Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations. Click to enlarge

Sector breakdown (% of total net assets)

Top industries (% of total net assets)

Performance highlights

Invesco Equally-Weighted S&P 500 Fund returned -2.77%, while the S&P 500 Index returned 4.28% for the quarter. Over the course of the quarter, market participation decreased and breadth was narrow, with less participation from smaller stocks.

The fund’s underperformance of the S&P 500 Index in the second quarter largely resulted from its equal weight methodology, which causes a natural tilt toward smaller stocks within the index.

Contributors to performance

First Solar (flsr): The semi-conductor company is a primary beneficiary of the emerging focus on electrification and rising power demand due to widespread adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence (AI). Analysts highlighted the direct impact of AI on First Solar’s business results and forecasted a surge in earnings per share as big tech companies appear to look for sustainable energy sources to power AI.

Nvidia (NVDA): The semi-conductor and equipment company remained the darling of the AI secular growth trend. Nvidia’s most recent quarterly report extended the company’s run of beating analysts’ expectations. Management’s revenue guidance also surpassed analysts’ expectations.

Detractors from performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA): The share price for this consumer staples company declined after management lowered its fiscal year earnings guidance, citing a worsening retail environment. Walgreen’s management also announced an increase in planned store closures, which further dragged on the stock price.

Builders FirstSource (BLDR): The homebuilder- products company saw its share price tumble as management highlighted a weakening apartment market and higher mortgages rates as headwinds. Management mentioned expectations for another big decline in multifamily housing, with a consistent year- over-year decline through the end of 2024.

Top contributors (%)

Issuer Return Contrib. to return First Solar, Inc. 33.57 0.08 Nvidia Corporation 36.74 0.08 Teradyne, Inc. (TER) 31.54 0.07 NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 23.29 0.05 Apple Inc. (AAPL) 22.99 0.05 Click to enlarge

Top detractors (%)

Issuer Return Contrib. to return Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. -43.45 -0.10 Builders FirstSource, Inc. -33.63 -0.07 Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) -30.61 -0.07 Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) -27.97 -0.06 Intel Corporation (INTC) -29.60 -0.06 Click to enlarge

Standardized performance (%) as of June 30, 2024

Quarter YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since inception Class A shares (MUTF:VADAX) inception: 07/28/97 NAV -2.77 4.81 11.23 4.30 10.37 9.46 9.06 Max. Load 5.5% -8.11 -0.96 5.11 2.35 9.13 8.84 8.83 Class R6 shares (MUTF:VADFX) inception: 09/24/12 NAV -2.68 4.99 11.62 4.66 10.77 9.85 12.07 Class Y shares (MUTF:VADDX) inception: 07/28/97 NAV -2.70 4.94 11.52 4.56 10.65 9.73 9.32 S&P 500 Equal Weight Index -2.63 5.08 11.79 4.84 10.94 10.04 - Total return ranking vs. Morningstar Large Blend category (Class A shares at NAV) - - 94% (1336 of 1417) 90% (1207 of 1304) 88% (1061 of 1197) 88% (788 of 893) - Click to enlarge

Expense ratios per the current prospectus: Class A: Net: 0.52%, Total: 0.52%; Class R6: Net: 0.18%, Total: 0.18%; Class Y: Net: 0.27%, Total: 0.27%. Performance quoted is past performance and cannot guarantee comparable future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Visit Country Splash for the most recent month-end performance. Performance figures reflect reinvested distributions and changes in net asset value (NAV). Investment return and principal value will vary so that you may have a gain or a loss when you sell shares. Returns less than one year are cumulative; all others are annualized. Index source: RIMES Technologies Corp. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed in the past, returns would have been lower. Performance shown at NAV does not include the applicable front-end sales charge, which would have reduced the performance. Class Y and R6 shares have no sales charge; therefore performance is at NAV. Class Y shares are available only to certain investors. Class R6 shares are closed to most investors. Please see the prospectus for more details.

Original Post

