IOO: International Mega-Cap Stocks Offer Excellent Long-Term Value

Introduction

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to a broad range of large international publicly traded companies, in both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks to replicate its chosen performance benchmark, the S&P Global 100 Index. Hence, the fund had only 102 holdings as of August 12, 2024 (the two extra holdings are explained by two share classes of Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), and the same for Roche Holding AG). IOO's net assets under management were $5.7 billion as of August 12, 2024.

The expense ratio, meanwhile, is 0.40% (as reported by iShares themselves). Frankly, for a fund focused on global mega-cap companies, this is actually quite expensive. In any event, I value ETFs inclusive of expense ratios, so this will merely create a higher hurdle rate for appeal. It is still noteworthy, though. The higher expense ratio is likely driven by the international mandate, whereas U.S.-centric ETFs are often much simpler and cheaper to manage (not to mention they enable iShares' management to avoid having to deal with FX).

I last covered IOO in August 2023, and rated the fund as a 'Strong Buy'. Since then, the fund has appreciated by 24.34%, or 25.88% on a total return basis, whereas the S&P 500 equity index has risen 20.87% over the same period (per Seeking Alpha data). Hence, IOO has performed well, since then. At the time, I rated the IRR potential at 11.82% in my base case; recent performance is therefore ahead of my own expectation, and so it makes sense to revisit whether IOO might now even be overvalued. Changing earnings expectations and other factors can drive value in both directions, not to mention rebalancings (S&P Dow Jones Indices typically rebalances indexes on the third Friday at the end of each calendar quarter, hence every quarter IOO might face some potential movements).

Portfolio

The current IOO portfolio, as noted, contains 102 holdings across 100 companies. The main geographical exposures are still led by the United States (at 78.95% as of August 12, 2024), followed by the United Kingdom (4.90%), Switzerland (3.55%), and France (3.04%).

What this means is that IOO is unavoidably still going to correlate, likely with some 9-18 month lead, with the health of the U.S. economy. However, since U.S. capital markets are the deepest and most popular internationally, there is going to be strong positive market beta among international equities with U.S. equities, anyway. What IOO does provide, beyond the U.S. correlation, is some international exposure enabling some degree of diversification away from the U.S., together with a slight indirect FX hedge (with 21.05% of the portfolio currently being international, that part of the portfolio will consist of equities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar).

Sector exposures are still principally Technology (42.07%), which explains the fund's capacity to perform very strongly in better times, with lesser but not immaterial exposures to Healthcare (11.48%), Financial Services (9.36%), Consumer Cyclical (9.02%), and Consumer Defensive (8.13%). The fund is therefore ultimately going to be quite sensitive to U.S. (and global) economic health, and positively correlated with the S&P 500.

Valuation

We can begin assessing the fund's current earnings capacity by reviewing the most recent factsheet, as of July 31, 2024, for the fund's benchmark index (cited earlier). At this date, the S&P Global 100 Index had reported trailing and forward price/earnings ratios of 27.07x and 21.57x, respectively, with a price/book ratio of 4.94x and an indicative dividend yield of 1.57%. These figures imply a forward one-year earnings growth rate of 25.50%. However, we have a lesser average consensus estimate from Morningstar over a longer-term three- to five-year basis of 13.28%.

The S&P figures listed also imply a forward return on equity of 22.90%, which is high and driven in great part by the technology companies within the portfolio. For example, Apple (AAPL) has recently achieved returns on equity of well over 100%, from Q1 2021 to present, which is frankly incredible given the size of the company's balance sheet. AAPL stock represented 11.94% of the IOO portfolio recently. Other top holdings include Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA) with returns on equity of around 38% and 111%, respectively. Again, these are very high. I think it would be wise to adjust these downward to a more conservative level in line with earnings growth expectations.

Assuming no future share buybacks for the moment, and assuming an earnings growth rate of about 10% over five years on average (taking the return on equity to 16-17% by year six), the implied IRR is 10.32%. This also lends to an underlying equity risk premium of about 6.72%, after subtracting a market-cap-weighted risk-free rate (based on 10-year yields) and country risk premium (using data from Professor Damodaran).

This takes us to around the consensus estimate for earnings growth per Morningstar; slightly underneath that estimate, in fact. This intuitively feels like a very reasonable longer-term expectation, with the underlying portfolio return on equity moderating over time. Of course, this could turn out to be conservative should the largest companies in the portfolio continue to generate out-sized returns on their balance sheets. Further, IOO's beta (as indicated in the bottom-right of the chart above) is quite low, below 1x relative to the S&P 500, however per my calculations this is even across both "upside beta" and "downside beta", making IOO seem very attuned and correlated to the broader market (certainly the U.S. equity market).

To be frank, IOO looks undervalued at present, with a beta-adjusted equity risk premium of 6.72% as shown above; I would typically expect an adjusted ERP of 3.2-5.5%. Therefore, IOO is a buy, but it is not a 'Strong Buy' as before. For example, I recently covered OEF, an S&P 100 tracker, with a projected IRR (per my base case) of 11.07%. Meanwhile, I covered IJH, a mid-cap-geared portfolio with even higher potential of over 13%. Therefore, it seems as though the market is generally undervalued, and so while IOO shareholders will likely do well over the longer run, those other funds (incidentally both U.S.-only funds) seem to offer greater value (at least from the prices at which I valued them recently). What's more, those other funds carry much lower expense ratios (of 0.20% and 0.05%, respectively).

A risk to IOO is going to be largely economic. Markets tend to lead by 9-18 months in an unpredictable fashion; arguably sometimes the market leads in a reflexive fashion, driving some of the forward economic downturn. At the present juncture, while we may see some adverse variances in economic data, any upcoming downturn looks to be softer than in the past. The Federal Reserve is currently holding rates in place, but the next change is likely to be a cut, and therefore we are (if anything) in an "easing" monetary environment than "tightening".

I would not put that last argument too strongly, as inflation-adjusted rates will technically be "tightening" if nominal rates hold and inflation levels fall. However, the point is that funding costs are likely to remain stable or set to fall in time. As we are in an election year, we are also unlikely to be major austerity in the U.S. over the next 18 months or so, fiscally. Therefore, on the whole, the macroeconomic environment (bar an unexpected escalation of war, or some other unknown) would seem relatively benign as compared to the 2020-2022 period. One should accept there will always be risks, but at present prices, IOO (among other funds) looks undervalued to me, and a great long-term buying opportunity.