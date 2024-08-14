Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment update

After extensive review of Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF) (OTCPK:SBGSY)'s H1 FY'24 numbers, my view on this company as a long-term, economically sound play on several structural tailwinds has only been reinforced. Not only was it named "the most sustainable company in the world by Time magazine and Statista" during the half, but management is diligently redeploying the company's ~€3Bn in freely available cash flows thrown off each rolling 12mo into two highly valuable channels, or "megatrends" as they've been dubbed – 1) digitization + AI, and 2) energy transition. Management continues to see "a strong growth momentum" and "can actually see it in the numbers", in these areas, according to the CEO on the H1 call, underlined by large capital investments in data centres and the energy grid.

It now projects ~7% of sales to be diverted towards cash R&D investments (vs. 6% previous) an is at ~6% as of H1 and it has ramped up the number of projects in the 'AI domain' let's say to 195, helping customers with things like efficiency, productivity and so forth.

My views on SGGSY remain in place although I've updated my modelling to reflect a slightly weaker growth outlook with more cash diverted to its growth investments but see these pulling through substantially ~2-3yrs out, getting me to a revised valuation of $273 per share, ~2% higher vs. previous [build by ~100bps pre-tax margin + ~$300mm incremental NOPAT].

Secondly, the sharp pullback since July has provided exceptionally attractive entry points to size into the position on the weakness. Net-net, reiterate buy.

H1 FY24 key insights

Note: SBGSY reports in EUROS (€). All figures quoted in the analysis will be in Euros, but certain graphs and tables are presented in USD. This is necessary for valuing the business which is required to be in USD both for (a) our mandates and (b) the simplicity of the analysis across numerous businesses.

SGBSY put up record quarterly revenues of €9.6Bn in Q2 (+7.1% YoY organic) bringing H1 FY'24 sales to €18.2Bn (+6.2%). Management now projects sales growth ~6–8% in FY'24 on ~60-80bps adj. EBITDA margin expansion, calling for 9-13% growth at the operating line. I've baked this into my modelling [see: Appendix 1].

Gross margins decompressed ~100bps to 43.4% on pricing upsides and product mix plus what I believe some good working capital management, whereas pre-tax margins were +100bps YoY to ~18.5% on adj. EBITA of €3.4Bn (+12.2%).

As to the segment takeouts (the two I'm most concerned with are energy management + industrial automation):

Energy management sales were +10% organic growth in Q2, up from 8.9% in Q1. Data centre demand + grid infrastructure continue to be the two levers, and North America in particular is one to look at driving +15% YoY sales growth in the quarter. Ex-US/Ex-EU was also +16% – this is a key segment to watch for, as mentioned because of these exposures.

Industrial automation sales were -350bps YoY but were strong in Ex-US/ex-EU with +10% revenue upsides. Process + hybrid markets are the main growth levers and there is headroom for this segment to grow with demand improvement in EU + emerging markets. I'd suggest paying close attention to this because my view is industrial exposures are well positioned to capture the tail end of infrastructure spending in energy-related CapEx.

It also threw off ~€889mm in freely available cash after all reinvestment requirements (+8% YoY). Management is targeting ~100% cash conversion from earnings in FY'24. As I've commented numerous times before, SBGSY is highly cash productive and this is tremendously attractive to the investment debate. This is a business throwing off ~€3Bn in FCF every rolling 12mo after all investments to maintain its competitive position and grow are completed. It utilizes surplus cash flows well by 1) acquisitions, 2) reinvestments into core operations to grow, and 3) returning capital to shareholders via dividends + buybacks. Since FY'21, on a rolling 12mo basis, and converted to USD, the business has rotated ~$7.3Bn of growth capital (above all maintenance CapEx, approximated at the level of depreciation + amortization) into ~$3Bn incremental FCF – on top of what it was already throwing off each period.

For context whether this freely available cash, once reinvested, will be worth >$1 on the dollar in the market, ROICs earn more than LT market averages and likely more than what investors can generally achieve elsewhere for similar beta. It earns ~$0.14 for every $1 of capital put to work in its many operating lines creating economic profits of ~$1.65/share in the last 12mo (Figure 5). Roughly 2% of sales are economically valuable and ~15-16% of NOPAT is each period. Critically, these have been expanding, warranting a premium to SBGSY's EV/IC multiples (Figure 6). In my view, and at these respective figures, my view is the incremental capital that management will put to work in the business will be valued in the market at >$1 on the dollar.

Attractively valued risk/reward symmetry biased in our favour

In the last publication my view SBGSY was worth ~$267/share and with its H1 numbers, I've revised this higher. The cash flow available to a private investor after all capital requirements to maintain its competitive position and/or allocate funds for growth suggests the business is highly valuable and the market may only be beginning to fully capture this. If management continues along similar lines vs. the last 3yrs, there is high probability (>85% in my view) the SBGSY will be worth considerably more than where it trades today.

Valuation insights

I'm mostly interested in those excess cash flows above a comparable opportunity cost which I've put at ~8% here, before discounting the "surplus" at our 12% threshold. Under base conditions, the business is worth ~$273/share to me suggesting it trades at 0.84x multiple to this amount as I write. Given the >14% ROICs, it only needs to reinvest ~6% of NOPAT each period to hit this mark placing the high-jump bar tremendously low to compound at such attractive rates.

Applying more pessimistic assumptions does little to derail this view as the company would have to substantially lower its operating performance to imply a value less than where it trades today in my opinion. For instance, even 1% sales growth with 12% pre-tax EBIT (vs. 4-5% and 20% in my current modelling) gets us to the current market value with high margin of safety. This supports a reiterated buy rating.

Risks to thesis

Key downside risks to the thesis include 1) management clamping ROICs <10%, 2) pre-tax margins <15% (as this compresses earnings + FCFs substantially), and 3) unsuccessful investments by management over the coming 5 years which drain resources + create cash obligations. I see ~$220/share under this low-probability (<15%) scenario.

In short

Following its H1 FY'24 numbers SGBSY remains a buy in my view given 1) fundamental momentum [expanding ROICs, extensive reinvestment runway for management to redeploy capital over], and 2) valuations supporting ~$273/share under base case assumptions. The business remains well-positioned to continue its growth route by throwing off tremendously high values of FCF each period which provides optionality to fund capital-asset growth and create more earnings power. Net-net, reiterate buy.

Appendix 1. Updated SBGSY modelling.

