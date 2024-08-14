4 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of July 2024

Pavel Muravev

Every month, I add to positions or initiate new positions in my closed-end fund portfolio. This can create a snowball effect where my monthly cash flow grows every single month. However, money markets are paying around 5% these days, so I've also not been afraid to let my cash set aside to grow as well. Even with rate cuts expected in September and a few more over the next year, cash is still likely to yield something that can still make it have some appeal. So, I still don't think there is a rush to put all excess capital to work, especially when the overall equity market isn't too far off from its all-time highs.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX)

After several rounds of buying last month, I added to my position once again this month to participate in the tender offer. This was for 10% of outstanding shares at 98%—meaning as long as the discount didn't narrow below 2%, the offer would make sense to participate.

Historically, after a tender offer, funds will experience a “post-tender slump” where, after the offer, the discount would widen back out. That can create a situation where you can participate in the offer, receive above market price for your shares, and then repurchase the shares afterward. Stanford Chemist discussed more of the mechanics of a tender offer and why one would want to participate more recently.

In the case of ADX, not only did they announce a tender offer, but they also announced a change in their distribution policy. They had previously paid out a minimum 6% annual distribution. It was paid out with three small regular quarterly amounts and then a year-end quarterly payout to push them to above that minimum level.

However, they've changed this to an 8% minimum managed distribution policy, where the distribution will be paid at 2% of NAV quarterly. That will create a situation where, throughout the year, the quarterly distributions will vary but be more smoothed through the year without having the abnormally large year-end. We've seen that in play now, with the latest quarterly distribution being $0.44.

ADX 1-Year Distribution History (CEFConnect)

NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG)

From one corporate action-driven event to another, instead of a tender offer, NXG was going through a rights offering. I discussed this more last month, and that's why I sold out of NXG (and added to abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI)) last month.

I sold NXG shares right before the rights offering announcement as the discount narrowed materially, and a rights offering was expected. As usual, shares began to slide lower, anticipating the dilution that would be coming to shareholders and the NAV hit. Historically, most rights offerings are going to push a fund to a discount and nearly always be dilutive to the NAV. There are some special circumstances and instances where that isn't always the case, but the share price usually drops regardless of whether there is dilution or not.

In this case, the fund held up better than I had originally expected, though. I sold my shares at just over $42 and repurchased the shares at $39. However, while the discount did widen out significantly during this time, the fund was actually performing well, and the discount didn't drop to the floor level, which tends to happen. For this, RO, the floor was 86% of NAV, which resulted in those who participated in the RO receiving additional shares at $37.25.

NXG RO NAV Adjustment (CEFConnect (highlights from author))

Overall, it still worked out fairly well but not as well as we've observed historically—while I didn't get shares at the $37.25 and paid ~$39 instead, I also didn't experience the $3 per share decline on my long position.

For a quick illustration, we can say that someone owns 100 shares at a cost basis of $4200.

They participate in the tender offer and receive 33 shares at $37.25 per share or $1229.25 or a total cost basis of $5429—which would have helped to bring the overall cost basis per share down to $40.82. That said, those shares would come out to a value of $5209.61 (7/29 closing price.) That would result in right now a capital loss of ~$220 based on the latest closing data. During this time, NXG also paid out a distribution, which would have been good for a payout of $54 on the 100 shares. Ultimately, though, that still wouldn't have been enough to offset the losses.

Alternatively, one could have bought those 133 shares shortly after the RO at $39.17 (or $39.07, as I did the day after the expiration of the RO) for a total cost basis of $5209.61. Meaning, of course, no loss as the value and the cost basis would be the same.

The caveat is that investors probably did have a lower cost basis than $42 per share if they bought shares sometime back, but that was around what I could sell my shares for around when the RO was announced. At the very least, while one may not be showing a capital loss, some capital gains would have potentially been given up—which is an opportunity cost for those that didn't sidestep the RO.

The idea would now be that with a still high distribution yield, the fund can attract yield investors once again and narrow the discount.

The discount has been narrowing meaningfully, and as expected, we saw the NAV adjustment take place on 7/19/2024, which reduced the fund's discount. Unfortunately, however, it was further driven to a narrower discount because the NAV has been falling during the latest market volatility.

NXG Discount/Premium History (CEFConnect)

I held a small position in this fund before Covid, when it was ticker SZC and carried a different name. I then added to most of my position shortly after the Covid crash in 2020, which made it one of the best investments I've ever made. With that being said, while it isn't going in my direction in the very short term, I'm more than willing to be patient here and hold over the long term again—assuming we don't run up to a massive premium on the fund. At that point, I would consider exiting the position again.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (PDX)

There is no corporate action event going on with PDX, but this was another unique situation to take advantage of. We've discussed this more previously, but the main idea is that the fund is a transition from an energy fund to a more multi-sector bond fund like the other PIMCO offerings. At the same time, the fund trades at a wide discount, whereas the other peers trade at a premium regularly.

Ycharts

Now, for the caveats. First, just because other funds trade at a premium doesn't mean PDX will.

Second, this fund is still heavily invested in energy, so the transition has been slow. They have also carved out in their investment policy that they can carry “at least” 25% in the energy sector.

PDX Asset Allocation (PIMCO (highlights from author))

One of the reasons for this is that the fund holds a significant position in a private holding, Venture Global Holding. This is an LNG play but also a private investment. Their Venture Global Holding has appreciated massively and is by far the largest holding of the fund. Being restricted and private also means they can't easily liquid this position.

PDX Restricted Holdings (PIMCO)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)

Mega-cap tech names have been taking a breather more recently, and that has started to put pressure on BST, which carries a meaningful allocation to these names. Nvidia (NVDA) makes up nearly 15% of the fund at the end of June, with Microsoft (MSFT) at a 9.65% weight and Apple (AAPL) at 7.35%.

I recently covered the fund, and even with some volatility kicking up, the discount wasn't really moving to that attractive of a level at the time. However, it didn't take long from my last update for tech names to drop even further and open up the discount on this fund.

BST Discount/Premium History (CEFConnect)

That prompted me to add to this position, which I had not added to this name since back in August 2022. Tech is still up meaningfully, and we could be due for more downside, so that's something to consider before jumping into this fund. However, it makes it easier to hold on to a tech fund that is also throwing off a distribution every month.