In this article, we catch up on Q2 results of the Business Development Company (“BDC”) Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS). FDUS trades at a total dividend yield of 11.8% and a 1% discount to NAV. FDUS invests in the lower middle-market segment and is overweight the Technology sector.

FDUS offers one of the best opportunities in the BDC sector with a combination of above-average performance at a below-average valuation. It has been one of our favorite picks for a couple of years running, and it continues to consistently outperform while staying at a modest valuation.

Quarter Update

Q2 adjusted net income fell to $0.57.

A lower level of fee income vs. the previous two quarters was a drag on income.

FDUS declared a total dividend of $0.57 for Q3, consisting of a $0.43 base dividend and a $0.14 supplemental. The total dividend was two cents lower than the Q2 number.

As many FDUS investors know, the company has an explicit dividend policy. The base dividend targets the floor the company expects to generate in net income, while the supplemental covers the gap between net investment income and the base dividend. This makes its coverage 100% and means that the total dividend can be fairly volatile quarter-to-quarter. This relatively generous dividend policy also means that, despite a drop in dividend from last quarter, its dividend yield of 11.8% remains above the average in the sector.

The NAV rose by 0.7%. The NAV is slightly below its 2021 peak but well above its 2019 level. Most companies use retained income to protect the dividend and to grow the NAV. Because FDUS is paying out all of its net income, which is very unusual in the sector, its NAV will only benefit from unrealized / realized appreciation (as there is no retained income). This is why it's important to avoid comparing BDCs by their NAV trajectories.

Income Dynamics

Net new investments were on the low side in Q2.

Leverage remains very low by BDC standards, which offsets the relatively high equity allocation.

Most of the company's $58.1m of net investments were in first-lien loans, which is likely to lift net investment income as it reduces equity investments.

FDUS features the lowest level of interest expense in our coverage because it has very little floating-rate debt (and none post-Q2 from management guidance). This contrasts with an average BDC, which has about half its financing coming from a floating-rate credit facility. Credit facilities are relatively expensive ways to raise cash — with a cost of around 7-8% — versus existing debt, much of which was put on over the previous several years when rates were much lower. The median cost of debt is around 6.4% in our coverage, nearly 2% above the FDUS level. This dynamic means FDUS can generate a competitive level of net income at a below-average level of leverage — a highly efficient situation. The median net yield spread (portfolio yield less interest expense) is 6.2% in our coverage, vs. 9.5% for FDUS. The first bond refinancing will be in 2026.

Portfolio Quality

Non-accruals were 1% on fair-value, slightly below the median and 3% at-cost — slightly above the median.

There was a sizable net realized gain, which not only highlights a good result for investors, but also allows the company to grow its first-lien allocation.

The first-lien allocation has been growing steadily as the company realizes its equity investments and rotates the capital into loans.

Management guided that portfolio quality remains strong. In Q2, 65% of the companies in the portfolio grew their cash flow or EBITDA.

Return And Valuation Profile

Despite being under the radar, FDUS remains one of the strongest-performing BDCs.

FDUS has consistently outperformed the sector on a twelve-month trailing basis (yellow line staying above zero).

The company's valuation has tended to be fairly modest — rarely exceeding 110% despite its strong and consistent track record.

More interestingly, apart from a jump in 2023, the company's valuation has tended to trade discounted to the sector average as it does now.

Per unit of valuation, FDUS has delivered one of the very best results over the last 3 years in total NAV terms, well above the average BDC.

Put another way, for BDCs with a valuation near 100%, its performance has been the best in our coverage.

We continue to maintain a position in FDUS in our High Income Portfolio. Its lower middle-market focus is a good diversifier to the more popular large BDCs such as ARCC, OBDC, OCSL and others. This focus also helps it to avoid “hot” club deals like the Pluralsight fiasco that has hit the larger BDCs this quarter.