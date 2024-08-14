Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
Polen Global SMID Company Growth Portfolio Q2 2024 Commentary
Summary
- Over Q2 2024, the Polen Global SMID Company Growth Composite Portfolio returned -8.90% gross and -8.96% net of fees, respectively.
- Shifting economic expectations and uncertainty surrounding national elections seemingly weighed on equity markets.
- The top relative and absolute contributors to the Portfolio's performance over the second quarter were Tencent Music, Pro Medicus, and Monolithic Power Systems.
