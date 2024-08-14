akinbostanci

There appear to be a number of mistaken beliefs and assumptions regarding what the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is designed to do. The aim of this article is to provide clarity regarding what FLOT is, what it is not, and what it can be expected to deliver going forward.

FLOT is an ETF that invests in high quality, liquid Floating Rate Notes, or FRNs. It is not a vehicle that is designed to build wealth over the long term. It should not be regarded as an investment that is comparable to Equity, Fixed Income, or Real Estate. Rather, it should be compared to cash and short term liquid instruments such as T-Bills and Certificates of Deposits.

FLOT is a high-quality low-risk investment that has a Beta of .01, a 4-Star Rating from Morningstar, an "A+" Risk Grade from Seeking Alpha, and a Seeking Alpha Grade of "A" for liquidity.

FLOT delivers exactly what it is intended to deliver. However, nothing can be all things to all people, and there may or may not be an alignment between FLOT's various features and the needs of readers. Therefore, without knowledge of readers’ individual circumstances, I rate FLOT as a HOLD, and not as a Buy.

I. Is FLOT Money?

Economists often define an instrument as money if it meets three criteria. FLOT is not money, but it does have one of the characteristics of money.

1) FLOT is not a Medium of Exchange: Before the invention of money, barter was how people would buy or sell goods and services. If somebody wanted to hire an accountant, for example, and their wealth consisted of 50 cows, they would often have to go through a complicated and lengthy series of transactions. Perhaps the going price for a cow was 300 bushels of corn. But was the cow in question seven-years of age, or was it a two-year-old cow? A two-year-old cow will likely provide milk for longer than a seven-year-old cow. And was the corn the current year’s crop, or was it corn from the year before? After a negotiation, once the corn was received, some of it might be exchanged for bread, bacon and eggs, all of which would involve more negotiations. Eventually, an accountant would have the ingredients needed for breakfast in return for his or her services.

Money cuts out all of these transactions. FLOT is not a Medium of Exchange because it is not possible to exchange FLOT for a good or service. It first must be converted to cash.

2) FLOT is not a Unit of Account: People do not measure the value of a good or service in FLOTs. A car in the US might cost $30,000, in the EU it might cost EUR 25,000, and GBP 22,000 in the UK. It would never cost 6,000 FLOTs.

3) FLOT has been, and will continue to be (in my opinion) a Store of Value or Wealth in nominal terms. With the notable exception of a short period of time in March 2020, $100,000 invested in units of FLOT would have been worth a similar amount of money at almost any time during the last 10 years.

Graph 1: FLOT 10 Year Price History

Data by YCharts

In early March of 2020, it became apparent that COVID-19 was a serious issue and that in the very best case, lockdowns, which would cause a severe hit to the economy, would be needed to contain it. Unknown, was the length of time these lockdowns would be needed for, and if other more onerous measure would be needed.

Three month T-Bills, which are considered to be risk-free, held their value during this period, whereas the S&P 500 sold off by nearly 30%, before recovering half of its losses by the end of the month. Although FLOT had a much more mild reaction, it too sold off. The Financial Institutions that made markets in the FRNs which FLOT owns experienced a sudden increase in their cost of funds. Holding AAA rated FRNs in inventory suddenly went from a positive carry trade to a negative one. As a result, they sold large quantities of these FRNs, and it took the market a few weeks to digest this supply.

T-Bills yield even less than FLOT and the FRNs which it typically owns, yet they did not face the same selling pressure. The reason for this is because T-Bills can be used as collateral to lower the cost at which Financial Institutions can borrow; A liability backed by a T-Bill is effectively the same credit quality as the US Government. FLOT does have this feature, and investors should therefore bear in mind that while FLOT is a high-quality and low-risk investment, that offers a slightly higher return than most money market instruments, it is not risk-free.

Graph 2: Market Reaction To The News of COVID-19

Data by YCharts

II. Has FLOT Kept Pace With Inflation?

Per Graph 3, real interest rates have been negative for much of the past ten years, meaning that the amount of interest that deposits have earned is less than the rate of inflation. The purchasing power of $100,000 placed into a CD has deteriorated over time, even after factoring in the interest that the CD earned. Y-Charts does not have data for T-Bills covering the entire ten-year period, but T-Bill data for the full ten years is presented in Table 1.

Graph 3: Yields For Money Market Instruments Versus CPI

Data by YCharts

In general, FLOT has been a good store of wealth, when wealth is measured in nominal terms. However, over time, inflation eats away at the purchasing power of money, so investing $100,000 and receiving the same nominal amount back at a later date is, in real terms, a negative investment.

Per Table 1, FLOT done a reasonable job of preserving wealth in real terms, certainly a better job than both CDs and T-Bills, which are represented by the ETF BIL.

Table 1: FLOT As A Store of Wealth Versus Inflation:

Analyst's chart based on data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics and Seeking Alpha

It should be noted that the comparison of CPI to both BIL and FLOT in Table 1 is not an apples to apples comparison. The CPI figures in Table 1 are compounded. For example, if the inflation rate had been 5% a year for two consecutive years, a basket of goods and services costing $100 at the beginning of the period would cost $105 after the first year, and $110.25 after the second year. However, if $100 was invested in FLOT or a T-Bill that paid 5% a year, the initial five dollar bill of income received is assumed to have been used to light a cigar, to have been buried in a hole in the ground, or something similar. As a result, after two years, the initial $100 would only have grown to $110, not the $110.25 needed to purchase the same number of goods and services as two year before. Had an investor reinvested the dividends received from holding FLOT in FLOT itself, T-Bills, or in CDs, then the comparison to CPI would even more favourable.

For the first time in years, real interest rates are now positive, and holding cash or investments such as T-Bills or FLOT have provided a return in excess of inflation for the past two years. I believe that this will persist for at least the next 12 months.

III. What Is FLOT?

FLOT's 2024 Summary Prospectus states that;

"The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Bloomberg US Floating Rate Note < 5 Years Index (the “Underlying Index”), which measures the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade ... floating rate notes."

"The Underlying Index consists of debt instruments that pay a variable coupon rate, based on a reference rate such as the 3-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) or the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) and a fixed spread."

"Securities in the Underlying Index have remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one month and less than five years, and have $300 million or more of outstanding face value."

"As of October 31, 2023, the Underlying Index was composed of securities of companies in the following countries or regions: Australia, Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom (the “U.K.”) and the U.S."

"... the Fund does not try to 'beat' the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued."

1) Assets: As at June 30, 2024, FLOT had (AUM) of approximately $7.5 Billion, which was invested in 361 high quality FRNs. The underlying assets are very liquid, as evidenced by their median Bid/Offer Spread of 0.02%. To put it in perspective, if the average Par Value of the FRNs that FLOT owns was $100.00, then the median Bid/Offer Spread would be $99.99/$100.01. Note, however, that the Bid/Offer Spread on lower rated and longer dated FRN could be significantly wider than this.

Figure 1 summarizes FLOT's holdings. Typically, a quarter to one-third of the fund's holdings have maturity of less than a year, and there is a high degree of turnover as FRNs which mature must be replaced with new ones. In 2023, the fund had a turnover ratio of 37%.

The fund charges a management fee of 15 bps, which according to Morningstar, is amongst the lowest quintile (20 percent) for similar funds. At current rates of interest, this is not onerous, nor is it a significant drag on performance. However, this could change if short-term rates fall significantly, say to levels of 2 or 3 percent. At that stage, it may be preferable for investors seeking safety to simply roll T-Bills.

Figure 1: Portfolio Characteristics as of June 30, 2024

FLOT Fact Sheet as of June 30, 2024: iShares by BlackRock

Currently, FRNs issued by banks comprise 50% FLOT's holdings, Supranationals are responsible for 22% of its AUM, and FRNs issued by insurance companies make up a further 8% of FLOT's holdings. FLOT also owns sovereign credits such as Canada, Spain and Australia, which have borrowed in US Dollars to build foreign reserves. It should be noted that many of the banks that FLOT owns benefit from government support. For example, Exim Bank of Korea is the South Korean equivalent of The Export-Import Bank of The United States.

Readers who are seeking more information than Figure 1 can go on the iShares Website to download a spreadsheet of FLOT's holdings. American investors will probably see a number of names that they are unfamiliar with. For example, FLOT's largest exposure is to the International Bank of Reconstruction and Development, or the IBRD, which is more commonly known as the World Bank. Other Supranational borrowers include the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the International Financing Corporation (IFC), and the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB). All of these are rated AAA / AAA, and there are also a number of FRNs issued by Single A and Double A rated commercial banks.

Obviously, the names of most concern are the 5% of the portfolio invested in BBB rated bonds. I have not done an analysis of these credits, but it is worth noting that a BBB rating is still considered investment grade, and that the annual default rate for BBB rated bonds has historically been less than 0.25%.

2) Not All Bonds Are The Same - Interest Rate Risk

FLOT's legal name includes the word "Bond" and I have read several articles which assume that it has a similar risk profile as US Treasuries or Corporate Bonds. This is erroneous, these types of securities are classed as "Fixed Income", whereas the assets that FLOT holds are Floating Rate Notes.

A Fixed Income Bond has a coupon payment that is "fixed" and which therefore doesn't fluctuate. For example, the current benchmark US Treasury Bond has a coupon rate of 3.875%, meaning that investors who have purchased bonds with a maturing value of $1 million will receive an interest payment of $19,375 twice a year. Per its prospectus, the assets that FLOT owns "pay a variable coupon rate, based on a reference rate such as the 3-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) or the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) and a fixed spread."

If interest rates don't change, then the price of a bond won't change either. Rising rates cause a bond's price to decrease because newly issued bonds will have a higher coupon rate than the contracted coupon rate on existing bonds, and investors therefore discount their price. When rates fall, the reverse happens - bond prices increase.

The longer a bond's coupon rate is fixed for, the more sensitive the bond's price is to changes in interest rates. This makes intuitive sense. An investor who owns a 30-year bond with a 4% Coupon Rate will demand a substantial premium when he or she sells the bond, if comparable replacement assets have coupon rates of 3%. However, if the bond is maturing the next day, or if its coupon re-sets the next day, the opportunity cost is negligible. In general, the rates paid by the FRNs owned by FLOT will reset every 90 days, and the average reset date will be somewhere between one day and 90 days.

Duration is a measure of the sensitivity to of a bond's price to changes in interest rates. The Duration of the current benchmark 10 Year US Treasury at the time of writing is 6.71 years. This means that if yields increase by 100 basis points, or one percent, then the value of bonds with a Face Value (the amount paid at maturity) will decrease by approximately $67,100. A 100 bps decrease in yields will cause the bonds' value to increase by the same approximate amount. FLOT's duration will usually be less than 0.25 years.

3) Rolling Down The Credit Curve: Canada has very good credit, better in fact than the USA. Both S&P and Moodys rate Canada as AAA and stable, whereas the USA is rated AA+ by S&P, and AAA on negative watch by Moodys. Despite this, Canada has to pay a higher rate of interest when it borrows in US dollars than America does. The main reasons for this are because Canada's bonds are not as liquid as America's are, and, because of the fact that USD is not Canada's currency. Theoretically, the US could print trillions of USD to pay back its USD debt, whereas Canada does not have this option. So, Canada must pay a premium over sovereign US Debt instruments such as T-Bills. The same is true for other high-quality AAA borrowers such as the World Bank.

Figure 2: Hypothetical quarterly coupon reset and the relationship between the Fed Funds target rate and the Bloomberg Floating Rate Note , < 5 Years Index.

iShares by BlackRock

Figure 2 shows how the index that FLOT tracks has moved in concert with the Fed funds target rate, and that the yield of this index usually exceeds the Fed funds rate. It also shows that changes in 3-month LIBOR (London Inter Bank Offer Rate) or, as is more common these days, SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) causes the coupon of an FRN to change every quarter. By contrast, the Spread over LIBOR or SOFR remains constant for the life of the FRN.

There are two important points to bear in mind about credit and liquidity spreads.

First, the combined spread tends to be wider for longer dated debt instruments. If you lent money to JP Morgan for 30 years, you would want a greater spread over comparable risk-free US Government bonds than you would if you lent money to JP Morgan for one day. Liquidity would not be an issue for a one-day loan, and the cumulative probability of JP Morgan going into bankruptcy over a 30-year period, while very small, is exponentially greater than the chance of it going into bankruptcy overnight. This means that the five year FRNs that FLOT buys have a wider credit spread than shorter dated money market instruments such as CDs. Moreover, this spread persists, even after, say, four years and nine months have passed since the date that FLOT originally purchased the FRN. This means that a large proportion of FLOTs holdings earn a greater yield than newly issued debt by the same issuers with a similar maturity date.

Second, spreads compress when yields fall. This can be seen in the right-hand panel of Figure 2. To understand why this is the case, consider the hypothetical 50 bps spread shown in the left-hand panel. It represents 10% of the underlying LIBOR Rate of 5% shown in that example. If Fed Funds were to fall to 2%, then that 50 bps of spread would represent 25% of the underlying index's yield. Consequently, the spread will compress.

It is a racing certainty that the Fed will cut rates. Locking in relatively high credit spreads today not only ensures that FLOT will yield more than CDs, T-Bills and other dated debt instruments in the near term, it will also likely lock in future outperformance.

IV. Conclusion

I once asked a Japanese fund manager why he was content to invest in 10 years JGBs (Japanese Government Bonds). His answer was that having seen the Nikkei sell off by more than 50% over a three period, and then remain stagnant for decades, he focussed on Return OF Capital, not just on Return ON Capital. Investors who have a similar mindset, or who are looking to stay liquid for a relatively short period of time, either because they think equity markets are toppy, or because they have a specific use for funds in the near future, will be well served by FLOT. As always, though, there is a reason for the slight premium over risk-free investments. As demonstrated in 2020, Tail Risk, Black Swan Risk, Four Sigma Risk, or whatever you want to call it, will cause it to underperform T-Bills. Still - FLOT delivers exactly what it says it will.