StevenStarr73

Business Overview

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) runs membership warehouse clubs located in largely the Eastern US. Its value proposition is low prices, consistently offering 25% savings on any given basket of goods as compared to as offered by a traditional supermarket. BJ's curates its assortment of groceries, general merchandise, and also sells gasoline. It offers coupon books and promotions to further the shopping experience. The goal is to offer customers value on their membership fee as well as meaningful annual savings.

Warehouse clubs have an advantage in that they eliminate much merchandise handling costs by purchasing full truckloads of merchandise directly from manufacturers and storing it on the sales floor directly. Higher sales volumes and fast turnover of inventory lets warehouse clubs generate cash before they are required to pay the vendors of the merchandise. This generates a negative working capital cycle length. Additionally, warehouse clubs offer a narrow selection of goods in a wide range of categories. This allows BJs to run its warehouses with around just 7,000 SKUs, as opposed to 40,000 SKUs of supermarkets or 100,000 SKUs for supercenters.

BJ's competes with a wide range of retailers, including supermarkets, supercenters, general merchandise chains, gasoline stations, other warehouse clubs, and specialty chains. Major competitors include Costco and Sam's Clubs, both of which operate multinationally. Competition is on price, as well as club locations, selection of goods, name recognition and member services. BJ's believes that its efficient, low-cost distribution gives it a competitive advantage against other traditional retail formats.

BJ's operates about 240 large area & high volume warehouse clubs, along with over 170 gasoline stations spanning 20 states. Customers are not only able to shop in the physical retail warehouse spaces, but also on the website bjs.com, its mobile app which allows buy-online-pickup-in-club, as well as via DoorDash and Instacart marketplaces. Delivery options include same-day home delivery. BJ's accepts manufacturer's coupons and also carries private label brands (Wellesley Farms and Berkley Jensen) which had $4.1 billion in sales in 2023.

BJ's became publicly traded in 2018, after being acquired in 2011 by private equity firms Leonard Green & Partners and CVC Capital Partners. Recently, on May 2, 2022 BJ's acquired four distribution centers and the associated private transportation fleet from Burris Logistics for $375.6 million in order to bring almost all of it supply chain for perishables to be in-house, engaging in a vertical integration transaction.

Profitability & Share Appreciation

Let's cut right to the chase: BJ's is very profitable. Below is its operating cash flow divided by book value:

Data by YCharts

The reason for the reverse hockey stick graph is that BJ's has been reducing its indebtedness (it had negative book value in 2020). But as of the most recent quarter, each $1 of equity in the business generated $0.524 of operating cash flow. BJ's retains most of its operating cash flows in order to reinvest them in expansion efforts. This enormous profitability allows BJ's to grow rapidly, and in turn its share price has followed suit:

Data by YCharts

BJ's has been public since mid-2018, starting from a share price of about $23.65. If we annualize the share price return, so far, it has worked out to 23.46% CAGR. By the way, BJ's does not pay a dividend, but this fact may not be relevant to you if you are a total return investor. Next, let's take a closer look at the short history of its growth that is publicly available.

Income Statement Information & Takeaways

The following were taken from BJ's past 10-K filings:

Amounts in millions USD except per share amounts FY ended Jan 28, 2024 FY ended Feb 3, 2024 Change Net Sales 12,095.3 19,548.0 +61.62% Membership Fee Income 255.2 420.7 +64.85% Total Revenue 12,350.5 19,968.7 +61.88% Cost Of Sales 10,223.0 16,326.1 +59.70% Selling, General & Administrative Expense 1,998.8 2,822.5 +41.21% Pre-Opening Expenses 2.7 19.6 Operating Income 216.0 800.4 +270.56% Interest Expense, net 143.4 64.5 -55.02% Income From Continuing Operations Before Taxes 72.7 735.9 +912.24% Provision For Income Taxes 28.0 212.2 +657.86% Income From Continuing Operations 44.7 523.7 +1,071.59% Income (Loss) From Discontinued Operations, net Of Income Taxes (0.5) 0.1 Net Income 44.2 523.7 +1,084.84% Net Income Per Diluted Share 0.48 3.76 +683.33% Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 90.7 135.1 +48.95% Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income: Postretirement Medical Plan Adjustment, Net Of Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (1.1) (0.5) Amounts Reclassified From Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, net of Tax - (0.5) Unrealized Gain On Cash Flow Hedge, net of Income Tax 0.0 - Total Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income (1.0) (1.0) Total Comprehensive Income 43.2 522.7 +1,109.95% Click to enlarge

Some takeaways and questions arise from this comparison:

Interest expense fell 55.02% during this period. How did BJ's pay down the debt? The cash flow statements should reveal this later.

BJ's improved its operating income by 270.56%, by expanding its revenues more quickly than it expanded the cost of goods sold as well as selling, general & administrative expense, as well as expanding its membership. When you start with near zero margins, it's easy to make big gains quickly.

Total shares outstanding grew by 48.95%. This suggests that BJ's raised large quantities of equity capital in the meantime, but we'll find out more from the cash flow information.

Cash Flow Information & Takeaways

The following data were taken from BJ's "Financials" page on Seeking Alpha. For readability, only selected columns and rows are represented here:

Year Ended Net Income Operating Cash Flow Capital Expenditure Acquisitions Net Debt Issued (Repaid) Net Common Stock Issued (Repurchased) Feb 2024 523.7 718.9 (467.1) - (109.3) (146.3) Jan 2023 513.2 788.2 (397.8) (376.5) 117.3 (159) Jan 2022 426.7 831.7 (323.6) - (352.3) (171.8) Jan 2021 421.0 868.5 (218.3) - (576.2) (85.5) Feb 2020 187.2 355.1 (196.9) - (122.2) (54.5) Feb 2019 127.3 427.1 (145.9) - (940.5) 671.9 Feb 2018 50.3 210.1 (137.5) - 694.4 (1.1) Feb 2017 44.2 297.4 (114.8) - (186.7) (1.0) Jan 2016 24.1 159.4 (112.4) - (47.3) 0.2 Click to enlarge

There are several things to see here:

BJ's issued a large amount of stock during the year ended Feb 2019 in order to quickly pay down a large block of its debt.

After that, BJ's has continued to deleverage by paying down debt using its operating cash flows.

Additionally, BJ's ramped up its share repurchases starting in 2020.

Capital expenditure has been neatly funded with operating cash flows.

Overall, this paints a picture of management wanting to get rid of BJ's inherited debt as soon as possible, being willing to tap the equity markets for that capital. After that, there has been a slow and steady trickle of share repurchases to undo the effect of the equity raise on the share count. Overall, I see the management as being quite averse to debt.

Next we will look at BJ's balance sheets to see the end result of these maneuvers.

Balance Sheet Takeaways

The following data were taken from Seeking Alpha's "Financials" page for BJ's.

All Figures In Millions USD Year Ended Jan 2017 Year Ended Feb 2024 Assets Current Assets Cash & Equivalents 32.0 36.0 Accounts Receivable 166.2 234.8 Inventory 1,031.8 1,454.8 Prepaid Expenses 34.1 68.4 Other Current Assets 0.2 - Total Current Assets 1,264.4 1,794.0 Long-Term Assets Property, Plant & Equipment, gross 1,401.5 4,941.5 Accumulated Depreciation (637.9) (1,222.2) Net Property, Plant & Equipment 763.6 3,719.3 Goodwill 924.1 1,008.8 Other Intangibles 253.2 107.6 Deferred Tax Assets - 4.1 Other Long-Term Assets 26.9 43.8 Total Assets 3,232.2 6,677.6 Current Liabilities Accounts Payable 720.6 1,183.3 Accrued Expenses 292.4 232.9 Short-Term Borrowings - 319.0 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 20.0 - Current Portion of Lease Obligations - 160.7 Current Income Taxes Payable - - Unearned Revenue, Current 126.6 334.0 Other Current Liabilities 40.6 238.1 Total Current Liabilities 1,200.3 2,468.0 Long-Term Liabilities Long-Term Debt 2,000.1 398.4 Unearned Revenue, Non-Current 18.9 20.6 Pension & Other Post-Retirement Benefits 30.2 - Deferred Tax Liability, Non-Current 92.9 74.8 Capital Leases 35.8 2,113.4 Other Non-Current Liabilities 201.1 143.5 Total Liabilities 3,579.4 5,218.8 Common Equity Common Stock 0.1 1.5 Additional Paid-In Capital 6.4 1,006.4 Retained Earnings (356.0) 1,168.2 Treasury Stock - (717.8) Comprehensive Income & Other 2.3 0.5 Total Common Equity (347.2) 1,458.9 Click to enlarge

There are several things to see here:

The long-term debt that BJ's was saddled with when it was made public again has almost entirely been paid down.

In place of the long-term debt, though, the capital leases account has risen dramatically. However, the capital lease liability is a better liability to have than long-term debt because the capital lease liability is for a useful (real estate) asset for business operations purposes, while the long-term debt was purely a millstone around BJ's' neck.

The property, plant & equipment account and the retained earnings accounts have both grown, due to BJ's retaining its earnings and reinvesting them for growth purposes.

In my view, BJ's' balance sheet is finally clean after being saddled with debt before BJ's went public again. BJ's can now kick growth or share buybacks into high gear now.

Market Valuation Of BJ's Common Shares

Let's now consider the current market valuation of BJ's shares. We'll begin with looking at the P/E ratio:

Data by YCharts

Aside from the time period of peak valuation right after BJ's went public in 2018, from 2020 - today, BJ's has traded within a band that is 15x - 25x P/E multiple. Right now, it's trading at 21.73x, exactly in the middle of that band. So, by this metric, I'd consider the current market valuation to be "average".

Next, we can look at TTM operating cash flow to market capitalization:

Data by YCharts

If we use the TTM operating cash flow to market cap metric, then the lower the ratio is, the higher the market's valuation. The peak in the ratio in 2020 corresponds to the COVID crisis onset, when the whole stock market suffered. Aside from that episode, BJ's has traded at around a 10% operating cash flow yield. It currently trades at 8.1%, representing a slightly higher than average market valuation.

I will not show the P/B graph because there were years during which BJ's book value was negative, meaning that that graph would be meaningless.

On the whole, BJ's trades at about an "average" market valuation. However, I would rate BJ's a buy, because of the adages:

Time in the market beats timing the market.

And the quote by Warren Buffett:

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Simply put, it's easier and better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price and just wait for compound growth and market forces to do their work and deliver share appreciation, rather than sit around staring at the stock price hoping it'll dip in an attempt to steal a fleeting advantage.

BJ's Risks & Exposures

BJ's is a consumer-facing company that must watch for, anticipate, and respond to changes in consumer tastes, which can be unpredictable and random-seeming. Negative consequences of failing to adjust to shifts in consumer tastes include offering a mix of goods and/or prices that consumers do not find attractive, which could immediately cause sales to suffer and indirectly cause consumers to question the value of the membership fees. However, given that BJ's carries on the order of 7,000 SKUs, it seems unlikely that this issue would affect all SKUs at once.

Unions have attempted to organize among BJ's team members in the past. If a union succeeds in being formed, it could lead to higher labour costs, as well as be a distraction to workers who would have to divide their attention between work and union activities. Changes in labor laws or changes in regulations that promote unions could be disruptive to BJ's.

BJ's financial performance depends on its operations in the New York metropolitan area, or greater New York City and its suburbs. About 23% of its net sales in FY 2023 were from this area. Slower growth or declines in comparable club sales, adverse trends in operating expenses, increased energy, labor, and healthcare costs, cannibalization of existing customer traffic by new stores, shifts in sales to the lowest gross margin items, etc. could all cause financial performance in this region to suffer.

BJ's derives a large amount of its sales from its private label brands, and maintaining quality & competitive pricing & availability of these products is the key to maintaining the brands. These products generally carry a higher margin than manufacturer branded goods of similar quality, and a loss of popularity of the brands would be a blow to BJ's financial results.