Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) is a clinical-stage biotech focused on bispecific and trispecific antibody therapies for several cancers using its proprietary Multiclonics platforms. The company generates antibodies with multiple mechanisms of action against cancers by blocking their proliferation and enhancing the body’s immune responses. MRUS’s pipeline seems promising and includes product candidates with promising results, like MCLA-158 and MCLA-128, bringing hope to patients with challenging types of cancer. However, I still have some cash burn issues even after its recent equity raise. This and the stock’s relatively high valuation tapers my optimism on MRUS. Thus, I believe it’s a decent addition to your watchlist if MRUS goes on sale, but I am neutral on the shares for now.

Oncology Focus: Business Overview

Merus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company founded in 2003 and based in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company develops bispecific and trispecific antibody treatments for various types of cancer using its proprietary Multiclonics platforms. MRUS’s technology generates antibody binding domains that can be combined to address specific targets with bispecific and trispecific antibodies. These antibodies can bind to two and three antigens simultaneously. Thus, MRUS uses its Biclonics and Triclonics platforms to produce antibodies that can block cancer cell proliferation, induce direct cytotoxicity, and enhance immune responses against cancer cells by engaging immune effector functions.

Source: Corporate Presentation. August 2024.

Moreover, MRUS collaborates with Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Eli Lilly (LLY) on its Multiclonics platforms to develop bispecific and trispecific antibodies. MRUS focuses on trispecific T-cell engagers with GILD and studies CD3-engaging bispecific antibodies with LLY.

Diverse Oncology IP: Product Pipeline

Overall, MRUS' pipeline includes Petosemtamab, also known as MCLA-158, currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials. MCLA-158 is a Biclonics immunoglobulin that targets two specific proteins involved in cancer cell growth and self-renewal, potentially making it effective in oncology applications. Its third anti-cancer mechanism improves the immune system’s effectiveness in killing cancer cells. It’s also worth mentioning that MCLA-158 is being studied for second-line (2L) and third-line (3L) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) treatments.

The FDA granted MCLA-158 a breakthrough therapy designation and fast-track designation for the HNSCC indication. Additionally, MCLA-158 is in Phase 1/2 for first-line (1L) therapy for HNSCC combined with a PD-1 inhibitor and for 2L metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) with chemotherapy. More recently, on August 1, 2024, MRUS reported financial results for Q2 2024 and highlighted the MCLA-158’s positive results in combination therapy with pembrolizumab. Its interim results for 1L recurrent/metastatic HNSCC showed a 67% response rate among 24 patients with a favorable safety profile. Thus, MRUS is planning Phase 3 trials by the end of 2024.

Source: Corporate Presentation. August 2024.

Additionally, MRUS’s MCLA-158 interim data as monotherapy in 2L+ HNSCC showed a 37% response rate in 43 patients. MRUS dosed the first 2/3L HNSCC patient in a Phase 3 study to evaluate the drug versus the standard of care chemotherapy or cetuximab. The first patient was also dosed in MCLA-158’s Phase 2 trial in combination with FOLFIRI for 2L mCRC. MRUS also has MCLA-129, a Phase 1/2 bispecific antibody that targets two proteins linked to the proliferation and survival of cancer cells. This antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) enhanced immunoglobulin is designed to improve the activation of immune cells against cancerous cells.

So far, MCLA-129 has shown effectiveness in aiding cancer therapies in overcoming initial treatment resistance. MRUS is also working on MCLA-129 for solid tumors. There is also a potential application of MCLA-129 in combination with chemotherapy for second-line (2L) and beyond treatments for epidermal growth factor receptor mutant (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It is worth highlighting that MCLA-129 was developed in partnership with Betta Pharmaceuticals. MRUS granted Betta the license to study and potentially distribute MCLA-129 in China, while MRUS retains rights outside China.

Source: Corporate Presentation. August 2024.

Furthermore, MRUS’s MCLA-128 (Zenocutuzumab) was developed using its Biclonics platform with bispecific targets. MCLA-128 blocks the activation of the HER2/HER3 complex related to cancer cell growth and survival. This is a Phase 1/2 drug for neuregulin 1 (NRG1)-positive NSCLC and NRG1-positive pancreatic cancer (PDAC). MRUS also has preclinical research on MCLA-128 for other non-NRG1-positive cancers. Lastly, MRUS is developing MCLA-145 for solid tumors in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor and could receive milestone payments and royalties upon commercialization if it reaches FDA approval.

Securing a Foothold in NSCLC

Interestingly, MRUS' interim data on MCLA-145 as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab showed a favorable safety profile. Its biomarker data suggested positive clinical activity against solid tumors, depending on the dose and administration frequency. The company also reported that the FDA accepted MCLA-128 for NRG1-positive NSCLC and PDAC for priority review of a Biologics License Application (BLA). The BLA included their complete clinical data, and if approved, MCLA-128 would be the first targeted therapy for these diseases.

MRUS also presented promising results for MCLA-129 as a single agent against NSCLC. The company mentioned that they have started dosing the first patients in its Phase 2 trials with chemotherapy in 2L+ EGFRm NSCLC. So, I believe the company is quickly securing a diverse IP portfolio in the NSCLC market, with a sizeable TAM forecasted to reach $43.7 billion by 2026.

Source: Fortune Business Insights.

Moreover, MRUS has other Phase 1 bispecific antibodies, but I wouldn’t consider them major value drivers at this stage. As for its investigational drugs, I’d highlight ONO-4685 for relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. ONO-4685 is developed in partnership with Ono Pharmaceutical. Additionally, INCA32459 and INCA33890 are indicated for advanced malignancies and solid tumors, respectively. These two are being developed in collaboration with Incyte Corporation.

Undoubtedly Expensive: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, MRUS trades at a market cap of $3.5 billion, making it a mid-sized biotech in the sector. Its balance sheet holds $629.5 million in cash and equivalents and $157.9 million in short-term investments. This amounts to $787.4 million in available short-term liquidity against no financial debt. Its liabilities total $145.5 million, mostly from deferred revenues and accrued expenses. MRUS’s book value is $746.8 million, suggesting a moderate P/B multiple of 4.7. For context, the sector’s median P/B is 2.3, indicating that MRUS is slightly expensive relative to its peers.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

I also estimate its latest quarterly cash flow was $4.1 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. However, this is a relatively new stage for MRUS. If I use its quarterly TTM figures instead, MRUS might still experience some cash burn going forward. Using the same approach, I calculate that by Q2 2024, its TTM cash burn was $104.2 million. This suggests that MRUS has roughly 1.9 years (7.6 quarters) of cash runway. In my view, this is the most significant yellow flag for MRUS because it means dilution remains a possibility in the next couple of years. This is after raising $400.2 million in its recent equity offering on May 30, 2024.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

According to Seeking Alpha’s dashboard on MRUS, the company is projected to generate $55.0 million in revenues by 2025, reflecting a 37.7% YoY increase. I imagine that could be enough to nudge MRUS to achieve sustainable positive cash flows, but it’ll largely depend on MRUS’s ability to moderate its operating expenses. Additionally, the forecasted revenue growth prices MRUS at a forward P/S multiple of 64.2, which is evidently expensive. For context, the sector’s median forward P/S ratio is only 3.5. Thus, I also have some valuation concerns on the stock.

Expensive Cash Burn: Risk Analysis

Fortunately for shareholders, MRUS’s high valuation also mitigates any future potential dilution impact. However, the main issue is that if the shares decline significantly, this could exacerbate the dilution risks. In my view, the recent equity raise should have been for a greater amount, or conversely, management should now focus on growing revenues and moderating operating expenses. Operating expenses in Q2 2024 totaled $71.7 million. The forecasted full-year revenue of $55.0 million wouldn’t cover even a single quarter of operating expenses. This corroborates my concerns about MRUS's cash burn and dampens my optimism about the stock.

Source: TradingView.

Moreover, it’s challenging to imagine how MRUS could moderate its operating expenses while pursuing clinical trials across its diverse pipeline. The reasonable scenario is to expect MRUS to sustain this operating expense level into 2025, which means shareholders are still exposed to potential future dilution. We can’t ignore these headwinds. Thus, I think it’s prudent to lean neutral on the stock, mostly due to its relatively expensive valuation and concerning cash burn.

Neutral Rating: Conclusion

Overall, I think MRUS has a relatively promising potential in oncology through its diverse IP. Its focus seems to be on current NSCLC-related indications, but MCLA-158 appears quite flexible. So, I believe MRUS may expand on MCLA-158’s action mechanism in the long run and create new potential revenue verticals. However, I think there are still some real cash burn concerns I can’t ignore. Also, its valuation appears quite expensive, especially relative to its peers. These risks taper my optimism on MRUS, so I ultimately lean neutral on the stock at this juncture. However, I believe it’s a decent addition to your watchlist in case MRUS goes on sale because I’m bullish on the company’s underlying science.