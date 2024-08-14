Buena Vista Images

I initially covered PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE:PNNT) last December, noting that as a business development company primarily invested in first-lien, secured loans, it would make a relatively safe income investment with its dividend but that it would be somewhat cyclical, depending on interest rates.

YTD Price History (Seeking Alpha)

The price has seen some interesting movement so far for the year, showing moments of both hope and pessimism. Based on the recent Q3 results and earnings call, I believe we're on the upper end of the cycle for its dividend, and am thus re-rating this to a Hold.

Q3 and YTD Results

PNNT reported GAAP investment income of $0.24 per share for Q3, sufficient to cover the current dividend rate of $0.08 per month. YTD, that comes to $0.70 per share.

Q3 2024 Form 10Q

Both of these were down compared to their prior-year figure, Q3 much more so.

Income Statement (Q3 2024 Form 10Q)

The difference primarily derives from a decline in interest and dividends from their non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, which lacked mitigation in the other parts of their portfolio.

Balance Sheet (Q3 2024 Form 10Q)

The balance sheet was also grown throughout the year, largely through new debt (ATM equity sales have been scant for the year). During the Q3 earnings call, CEO Art Penn himself noted this, describing the company as "fully levered" and trying to maintain a balance of dividend distributions and sufficient liquidity to cover their own liabilities. Penn also noted that the equity portion of their portfolio has built up, and as M&A is beginning to pick up, they hope to liquidate those idle positions for reinvestment into cash-producing loans.

There have also been three companies on non-accrual, which the company reported accounted for about 2.5% of the portfolio's fair value. This largely accounts for the 2.2% decrease in NAV per share from $7.69 to $7.52.

Overall, the situation could be described as stable but with declining momentum as the company needs to reallocate some of its assets.

Dividend Situation

That brings us to what to expect from the dividend. With an annualized rate now of $0.96 per share, this is some of the highest it's distributed in almost a decade.

10Y Annual Dividend Rates (Seeking Alpha)

As I mentioned before, investment income is narrowly enough to maintain the current distribution. Moreover, with recent emphasis on de-levering, this will compete against growth of the portfolio and its investment income.

Crucially, as well, the looming specter of rate cuts will impact PNNT's dividend. Penn himself spoke plainly to this:

Look, we -- certainly, the returns of these vehicles, the BDC itself for the JV are high now. We've been in a high-interest rate environment. So I would say to the extent that interest rates start to come down, yields will come down across the platform in the BDC as well as the JV.

In previous years, as I noted in my first coverage, the primary drag on investment income is declining interest rates. As of Q3, 96% of the debt in PNNT's portfolio is floating rate, and so a drop in SOFR rates will reduce their investment income.

This may occur somewhat soon. Many analysts and Jerome Powell himself have hinted that the first-rate cut could occur in September. By how much it is cut is one question, as is how frequently further cuts will occur after that.

Given all of these signs and the history of this company, however, I think buyers should err on the side of caution here. Dividend increases are not likely to occur again for some time, unless the company manages to increase investment income against the pace of dropping rates.

One thing that's proved a tried-and-true way to boost yield is investments in their joint venture. The 12-month return on invested capital for the JV was reported to be 19.3%. That's much better than, say, the 12% yield from the new investments made in Q3 through the regular portfolio.

Penn expressed interest in pursuing more JV opportunities for that higher return with analysts, but there were no immediate plans to do so, as it's also not a tool that can be established and pumped haphazardly. I suspect enhanced returns from stepped-up JV activity will occur in the more distant future.

Conclusion

PennantPark didn't experience any improvements or setbacks that changed the story much since my last coverage. It's still a decent income investment that pays monthly, but as the signs are pointing toward downward pressure on the dividend, the current yield over 13% may not persist as the long-term yield on cost. Declining rates will reduce floating-rate interest income, and de-levering will slow down growth of the portfolio.

PNNT still has a healthy picture over the long term, but as we appear to be at the peak of its cycle, I'm considering it a Hold for now.