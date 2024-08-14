JazzIRT/E+ via Getty Images

ClearPoint’s (NASDAQ:CLPT) business is beginning to gather pace, with a period of heavy investment starting to pay off. The last time I wrote about ClearPoint I suggested that progress in the business had yet to be reflected in the share price. This is starting to happen now though, with the stock up over 70% since then. uniQure's strong Phase I/II clinical trial data and ClearPoint's solid Q2 results have been catalysts for this. I continue to think that ClearPoint is undervalued and that the share price will move higher as growth initiatives begin to have a financial impact.

Significant investments in recent years to expand and diversify the business include:

Catheter and cannula technologies

AI modeling to precisely deliver therapeutics

Pre-clinical services

Laser therapy

Support for operating room procedures using CT

Expansion beyond the US

Neurosurgery

ClearPoint is already seeing solid growth in system placements, despite the fact that the full benefit of its operating room and laser solutions are likely still to be felt. Eight new customers were activated in the first quarter, with an additional 6 in Q2. ClearPoint is now targeting 100 global sites by the end of 2025, although this seems conservative. While ClearPoint is already seeing a modest revenue boost from capital sales, more importantly, these systems will also eventually drive disposable sales.

ClearPoint also plans on introducing an MRI drill in 2025. This drill has been developed by Adeor Medical and is designed to be faster. ClearPoint has exclusive global distribution rights for the drill. ClearPoint announced an agreement with Adeor in 2021, where ClearPoint would act as a distributor for Adeor's Velocity Alpha high-speed surgical drill system in the US. The total market for powered drill solutions in the US is estimated to be approximately 200 million USD.

Laser Therapy

ClearPoint’s laser therapy has significant potential, but isn’t yet a large contributor. The ClearPoint Prism 3T Neuro Laser Therapy System received a full market release in the US in June. This system provides access to approximately 50% of the US market for NeuroLITT treatment in the brain. ClearPoint expects submission of data for its 1.5T clearance later this year, with the study for this currently being scheduled and planned.

ClearPoint also recently received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Prism Bone Anchor Accessory, which enables operating room placement. This is an accessory kit that enables ClearPoint's system to be compatible with other navigation systems.

Clinical Laserthermia provides the lasers for ClearPoint’s ablation system and has chosen to focus its business on neurosurgery, which appears to have been driven by ClearPoint's potential.

Figure 1: Clinical Laserthermia Product Portfolio (source: Clinical Laserthermia)

Clinical Laserthermia received a 2.4 million SEK order from ClearPoint in December 2023, which was related to the company’s limited market release. Clinical Laserthermia also received an 8.1 million SEK order in January 2024 and a 7.5 million SEK order in June 2024. The last order was related to ClearPoint's full market launch in North America.

Prism began driving growth for Clinical Laserthermia in 2022 and has created almost an order of magnitude increase in revenue since then. Clinical Laserthermia believes this momentum will continue, guiding to 70 million SEK revenue in 2026.

Figure 2: Clinical Laserthermia Revenue (source: Clinical Laserthermia)

Biologics

This part of ClearPoint's business continues to be a growth driver, both due to ClearPoint’s expanded offerings and the progression of partner programs.

ClearPoint also wants to offer more comprehensive pre-clinical and clinical trial services to support its drug delivery partners through the regulatory process. This includes prototyping of additional routes of administration, as well as new AI enabled predictive and monitoring software.

ClearPoint offers a range of services that help customer to navigate the regulatory landscape, across pre-clinical studies, clinical trials and post-commercialization. Pre-clinical translational services include:

Neurosurgical & infusion consultation

Study design & protocol generation

On-site pre-clinical support

Case reporting & post-infusion analysis

Safety & toxicology studies

GLP and non-GLP studies

The company already has capacity to accommodate GLP studies, and this will presumably become an important contributor in coming years.

Pre-clinical and clinical services could be an underestimated strength of ClearPoint's business, as its customers will want to maximize their probability of success. Safe and effective drug delivery into the brain is complex, requiring expertise across modeling, neurosurgery, cannula design and control of delivery parameters.

Cannula design is important as it determines bulk flow through the interstitial spaces of the brain. This ensures that the therapy is delivered to the right area at sufficient concentration while minimizing side effects by eliminating broader exposure. A highly controlled flow rate is also needed to ensure the correct pressure profile is created and that the drug diffuses correctly.

While the macro environment is currently tough, ClearPoint believes that its partners have sufficient cash. ClearPoint's partners are also beginning to progress through clinical trials, with 7 partner programs on some sort of accelerated assessment track.

uniQure recently announced Phase 1/2 clinical trial data for AMT-130, a gene therapy for Huntington’s disease. Based on data from 21 patients, the one-time therapy at a higher dose led to a statistically significant and dose-dependent slowing of disease progression through two years based on both biomarkers and patient functionality. AMT-130 high-dose reduced disease progression by 80% based on cUHDRS at 24 months. There were no newly reported SAEs and patients demonstrated a manageable safety profile. uniQure plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the possibility of an accelerated approval pathway.

BlueRock Therapeutics Phase I clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease also continues to show positive trends at 18 months. Bemdaneprocel is a stem cell derived cell therapy which is designed to replace the dopamine producing neurons that are lost in Parkinson’s disease. The treatment is well tolerated, with no major safety issues observed across all 12 participants. Data shows evidence of sustained cell engraftment and increased F-DOPA signal. Endpoints continued to improve from 12 to 18 months, with participants demonstrating a dose dependent response. A phase II study is expected to begin enrolling participants later this year

Financial Analysis

ClearPoint's business continues to expand at a high rate, driven in large part by growth of the biologics business. Product revenue was strong in the second quarter, although this was somewhat offset by a decline in service revenue.

Strong Capital Equipment and Software revenue in the quarter should be a leading indicator of consumables revenue growth in coming years. This system strength is also coming before the full benefit of laser therapy and the OR system have been felt.

Table 1: ClearPoint Q2 2024 Revenue by Segment (source: Created by author using data from ClearPoint) Figure 3: ClearPoint Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from ClearPoint)

ClearPoint's gross profit margin continues to move higher, which is due in part to greater volumes and its new manufacturing facility. Revenue mix was also likely a tailwind in the second quarter.

While gross margins may fluctuate in the short term, I expect them to trend higher over time. In particular, within the biologics business, larger studies will provide economies of scale and improved margins.

Figure 4: ClearPoint Gross Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from ClearPoint)

ClearPoint's operating profitability and cash flows also continue to improve, driven largely by scale. The company remains a long way from breakeven, but this is understandable given that it has been investing in a number of initiatives which are yet to really begin making a financial contribution.

Cash burn is declining rapidly and ClearPoint still has over 30 million USD of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which is probably sufficient for the company to reach profitability. If not, ClearPoint's current market capitalization means that any dilution would likely be modest.

Figure 5: ClearPoint Operating Profit Margin and Free Cash Flow Margin (source: Created by author using data from ClearPoint)

Conclusion

ClearPoint's growth remains solid, and its margins are improving, despite the fact that tailwinds from the laser therapy system and the operating room system are yet to really hit. The OR system and laser therapy will likely begin to provide more of a boost later in the year. Biologics growth should also remain strong, driven by an increasing number of partnerships, progression of drugs through clinical trials and the expansion of ClearPoint's services.

Given the recent jump in share price, I am more neutral on ClearPoint in the short term. The stock should continue to perform well longer term though as its growth initiatives begin to pay off.