10 Great Dividend Stocks For The Next 10 Years

RomoloTavani

Introduction:

The focus of most of our articles is on generating reliable and sustainable income along with decent growth. We publish a monthly article on “5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks” to highlight some of the best candidates each month. However, that list changes to some extent from month to month since it is based on a specific filtering method, and as the data changes, so does the list. Last week, we published an article on “7 Income Funds” for passive investors.

Today's article is focused on finding solid dividend stocks for the next 10 years. They may not be the best candidates for growth-oriented investors, but they should provide reasonably high and sustainable dividends for the next decade. Sure, ground realities can change, sometimes unexpectedly, and a good company can go under some fundamental changes for the worse, so we still have to monitor our holdings at least once a year, if not more.

Where to start?

Well, we have over 7500 stocks listed in the U.S. exchanges, including OTC networks, so it can be a bit daunting to decide where to start. There can be so many ways to reach the same goal of finding the best candidates. We can certainly use some help from sites like Morningstar.com using their stock ratings and the economic moat ratings (usually subscription required). Morningstar's 4-star and 5-star ratings for stocks: Morningstar provides a fair value estimate for numerous stocks. They also update the fair value when something significant changes. A stock rating of 1-5 is assigned based on how far (above or below) the market price is from the fair value. The value of 1 would mean highly overvalued, 3 being fair valued, and 5 being highly undervalued. We may also refer to Morningstar as “MStar” throughout this article.

So, we will filter and download all the stocks that have a rating of either 4 (undervalued) or 5 (highly undervalued). However, we also filter the list based on the company's economic moat. According to Morningstar, the “Economic Moat Rating represents a company's durable competitive advantage. Morningstar has identified five sources of economic moats: intangible assets, switching costs, network effect, cost advantage, and efficient scale.”

So, we filter out any names that have no moat whatsoever, according to Morningstar. It does not mean that they are not good companies. It only means that they have no moat around their products or services, and they may find it very difficult to sustain their earnings power during a prolonged recession. So, we get about 85 companies that either have a “wide moat” or a “narrow moat,” according to MStar. At this stage, we will go ahead and eliminate some foreign stocks, especially Chinese stocks, as it is very difficult to analyze those stocks (for the long term) for various reasons. We also eliminate certain ADRs (American Depository Receipts) where we cannot get sufficient data about the stock easily. We also remove any company that does not have at least five years of dividend paying and dividend growing record. We also eliminate any company that pays a dividend yield of less than 2.5%.

After applying all of the above, we are finally left with about 30 names. These 30 names are listed below in the table below, along with the relevant data.

These 30 Stocks are:

(AMCR), (BAX), (BMY), (CLX), (CMCSA), (CVX), (EMN), (ETR), (EVRG), (FMC), (GILD), (GIS), (HSY), (IPG), (LYB), (MDLZ), (MDT), (NI), (NTR), (PFE), (QSR), (RHI), (SBUX), (SIRI), (UPS), (USB), (VZ), (WEC), (WTRG), and (XOM).

TABLE-1

Author

From this list, we selected 10 stocks that we think provide the most value from an income investor's perspective. However, readers could differ from our selections, as this final list of 10 was based on our subjective views.

Table-2

Author

We will provide some basic information about the dividend and growth prospects of the companies that we have selected at this point.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY):

Bristol's share price has lost over 40% since its peak in Dec. 2022, and currently, it appears to be undervalued. It also offers a very nice dividend yield of 5.15% at current prices. Only Pfizer is another major pharma company that offers a higher dividend yield at this time, but it also comes with higher risks. The company is facing several headwinds that include patent expirations, generic threats, decreasing pricing power owing to managed-care constraints, and product liability cases. The Celgene acquisition in 2019 added a large amount of debt to the company's balance sheet, which continues to be a financial risk. That said, the company has reduced its long-term debt by nearly 1/3rd from $48 billion in 2020 to $32 Billion by the end of 2023.

In the past, BMY has been quite successful in making partnerships, deals, and acquisitions. In the process, Bristol has created a strong pipeline and has partnered with other companies to lower the development costs of the new drugs as well as diversify the risks of regulatory failure. They also have a cardiovascular partnership with Pfizer, managing the blockbuster potential of the Eliquis drug. Another recent deal is a licensing deal with SystImmune to bolster BMY's oncology pipeline, which could turn out to be worth multi-billion dollars. It also has a couple of potentially blockbuster drugs (like schizophrenia drug KarXT) that are pending approval, but may happen this year.

BMY increased its quarterly dividend payout early this year from $0.57 a share to $0.60 (a 5.26% increase). It has paid and raised the dividend payout for the last 18 years. The past 5-year dividend growth rate is 7.7%. MStar assigns it a wide moat, and its current market price is 25% below MStar's fair value. In balance, BMY is an attractive buy at the current price and, to some extent, a contrarian turn-around candidate.

The Clorox Company (CLX):

Clorox is a consumer goods company with a global presence in more than 100 countries. It manufactures and sells a broad range of household, cleaning, and disinfectant products. More than 80% of its product portfolio usually ranks either no 1 or 2 in terms of market share. The company sells its cleaning and disinfectant products through its Health and Wellness division. This line of business became very prominent during the Pandemic, but since then, it has faced many challenges and headwinds.

The company did reasonably well in the last decade, at least until 2021, with an average revenue growth of 3.5% a year. However, the last two years have been quite challenging, with less demand, more competition from cheaper private-label products, and rampant inflation of input costs. To make matters worse, it had a cyberattack in Aug. 2023, which took down its digital operations.

The fourth quarter results showed the continued challenges on the revenue front, but the company made tremendous improvements on the margins front by aggressively cutting costs and optimizing operations. It was also helped by lower commodity costs. The gross margins recovered to 46.5% from a low of 33% in year 2022. This was even better than the historical average of 43%-44%. The company provided the guidance for fiscal 2025 for 3%-5% organic sales growth and $6.55-$6.80 in adjusted EPS.

The company was able to reduce its outstanding shares count significantly (by 6.7%) from year 2018 until 2022. That was a meaningful reduction and is a form of returning cash to shareholders. However, we saw a small increase in the number of outstanding shares in the year 2023.

Considering the fair value estimates by MStar, the shares are roughly 10% undervalued. MStar also assigns a wide-moat rating to the company. Even then, we think shares have run up a bit in the last few days, and we may see them retract to the low to mid-$130 range once again. So, investors should be patient and buy only in multiple lots.

CHEVRON (CVX):

Chevron, as an Energy major, needs no introduction. It is one of the two oil and gas companies in the U.S. (the other being Exxon Mobil), and it will be there for decades to come. The price of oil came down from its peak in 2022, but it is still hovering close to $80 a barrel, which is enough for companies like CVX to be highly profitable with its breakeven price in the low to mid-40s. The share price is nearly 15% below its 52-week high and yields over 4.5% in dividends. The payout ratio is 52% on an earnings basis and just 34% on a free-cash-flow basis. The five-year dividend growth has been over 6%. So, a starting yield of 4.5% with 6% annual growth makes it an attractive income investment. Besides, the company buys back a lot of its shares, and the outstanding shares are lower than five years ago. For example, during the last quarter, the company paid $3 billion in dividends and spent almost the same amount to buy back its shares. The company's debt is relatively low compared to its annual revenue, and it supports an excellent credit rating of “AA” from S&P. We think this company is deserving of a spot on our list. Moreover, the share price is nearly 18% lower than the fair value assigned by MStar.

LyondellBasell Industries, NV (LYB):

LyondellBasell (LYB) is a chemical company based in the Netherlands. It is one of the largest petrochemical producers in the world, manufacturing ethylene and propylene and a number of other chemical products, including propylene oxide, or PO. These products are critical for downstream chemicals and plastics that are used both in industrial and consumer markets.

It operates in its home country, the USA, Japan, Germany, and a host of other countries. It has major operations in North America, with nearly 70% production capacity of ethylene and polyethylene. LYB greatly benefits from its cost-advantaged North American operations that use low-cost natural gas-based feedstock. The company also licenses its chemical and polyolefin process technologies to add to the revenue stream.

LYB maintains a solid balance sheet, with net-debt/adjusted EBITDA multiple at 1.9x. The risks include the dependence of profit margins on the prices of oil relative to gas prices.

The company is very shareholder-friendly and has historically returned a lot of cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. From January 2011 until July 2024, the stock has returned 16% (annualized) compared to 13.5% from the S&P 500. This outstanding performance was made possible, in part, by the fact that the company has reduced outstanding shares significantly over the years, thereby increasing its earnings power.

However, the share price has underperformed the S&P500 by a wide margin in the past two years. In fact, since mid-2021, the share price has been more or less flat and stagnated. In our view, the share price is undervalued, and it is also 17% below the fair value assigned by MStar.

Medtronic PLC (MDT):

Medtronic is one of the largest pure-play medical device makers and has a highly diversified product portfolio. MDT has historically been an innovative company and has heavily invested in internal research and development over the years. It also collaborates closely with hospital clients to provide them with a wide array of products and services to help them perform more efficiently.

MDT has been trading in a range-bound pattern for some time now and is reasonably undervalued, in our view. Compared to the MStar's fair value estimate, its current price is at least 25% lower.

MDT has a solid balance sheet with strong financials, maintains an excellent credit rating of “A” with the S&P, and has a very reasonable net-debt to EBITDA multiple of 1.9x. It pays a highly reliable and sustainable dividend and has a strong potential for capital gains. Moreover, it is a dividend aristocrat that has paid and increased its dividends for 47 consecutive years. It has a payout ratio of 54% and five and 10-year dividend growth rates of 6.75% and 9.48%, respectively.

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX);

Starbucks is the largest specialty coffee chain in the world. No other coffee chain comes close. It is the most recognized brand that is synonymous with coffee all over the world. It generated nearly $36 billion of revenue in 2023.

However, the company has struggled in 2023 as well as 2024. The fiscal Q1 and Q2 earnings reports have highlighted its problems. The most worrying factors were a decline of 4% in same-store sales and a 6% reduction in store traffic. China, which is a key market for the company, saw an 11% decline in sales. The average ticket sales (average sales per transaction) in China declined by 8%. It indicates that the economic environment is simply challenging, and consumers are spending less on discretionary items. It is also true that Starbucks is not alone; other companies in the consumer sector have faced similar trends. Understandably, the market has punished SBUX shares hard. It has lost nearly 30% in the past 12 months alone.

The Q3 report, which came out just a week ago, showed continued challenges; however, it also highlighted some positive signs in the North American markets. Briefly, there are some early signs of recovery, but it will be slow. Even then, shares have maintained their slight gain after the quarterly report. There is even an activist investor who has got involved. Even though the interest rates are expected to start their decline this fall, it is going to take some time for it to flow to the consumer. It will take a while before consumer sentiment improves significantly. So, SBUX has short-term challenges, and that's why the stock is a bit undervalued relative to its historical valuations. However, in the long term, the company is expected to do well. The dividend yield is not great from an income investor's standpoint, but is still acceptable at 3% plus.

United Parcel Service (UPS):

UPS is one of two duopolies in the logistics sector (the other being FedEx) and appears to be a better choice between the two in terms of dividend consistency. Sure, you would rather not invest in this company to double your money quickly, but rather invest for relatively safe dividends. The yield is very attractive at 5.2%. Furthermore, the company has increased its dividends for the past 14 years, and in the past five years, dividend growth has been an impressive 11.7%. The business is cyclical by its nature, and it is facing some headwinds right now.

UPS stock price dropped 12% after the release of second-quarter results, making the stock undervalued. The market price is nearly 17% below the fair value given by MStar. The main concern in the second quarter's earnings report was the decline in operating profits by 29%. According to the company, this was caused by the front-loading of the costs associated with the newly negotiated union contract in the first half of the year. There is no doubt that the union agreement is seen by most analysts as a drag on UPS's future earnings, at least for some time. However, UPS's solid balance sheet, excellent credit rating, and much higher yield of 5.2% compared to its 5-year average make it an attractive buy.

U.S. Bancorp (USB):

USB is one of the largest banks in the US, outside the GSIB banks (Global Systemically Important Banks). It has a solid history of performing well in terms of operational efficiency and profitability. However, more recently, the bank has struggled to perform, and the rivals have been catching up. The bank has a national footprint and a host of fee-generating business segments such as payments, wealth management, mortgage banking, and corporate trust. In 2022, it acquired the MUFG Union Bank, which gave USB a large presence in California. It is expected to benefit in terms of expense synergies and revenue growth.

In the second quarter, its NII (net investment income) appears to have stabilized and increased 0.9% sequentially, which was on a downward trajectory in the first quarter. Furthermore, in the second quarter, deposits increased by 2.2%, and loans and investment securities increased by 1% and 4%, respectively.

After the Fed's stress test, it has increased the dividend payout marginally from $0.49 a share to $0.50 a share. The forward yield is quite attractive for a large bank at 4.76%. MStar assigns a wide moat to the bank, and also its current price is nearly 21% lower than its fair value assigned by MStar.

There are obviously risks with this bank. It faces stiff competition in many areas, such as payments, from much larger banks as well as fintech companies that are much smaller and much more agile. Furthermore, there appears to be a lack of any catalysts for the market to get excited about this bank, meaning the stock price may remain in a range-bound mode.

Verizon Communications (VZ):

Verizon had a tough couple of years in 2022 and 2023. The stock had lost nearly 40% of its value from the peak. However, in the past six months, it has recovered quite a bit (nearly 33% from the bottom). Even then, it still supports a high dividend yield of close to 6.6%.

In 2023, there were multiple factors that caused the market to panic. Among them were the peak interest rates and a high debt burden. There were some concerns about the possible liabilities coming from allegations against legacy telecom companies that they left behind lead-sheathed cables. However, some headwinds of 2022 and 2023 may now act as tailwinds. We have already seen peak interest rates, and the Fed will likely start lowering the rates, starting with the first cut in Sep. 2024.

Moreover, in the wireless business, the firm leads the other two major players in the U.S., AT&T (T) and T-Mobile (TMUS). Verizon holds roughly 40% of the US postpaid wireless phone market, which is nearly a third more than either of the two competitors. This allows Verizon to generate the highest EBITDA margins and returns on capital in the industry.

The main risk with the company remains its high level of debt, which it has failed to reduce over the years. The C-Band auction in 2021 pushed Verizon's debt higher once again, and the debt (excluding the secured debt against receivables) to EBITDA stands at 2.5x. VZ's payout ratio in 2023 based on EPS was 94%; however, on a free cash flow basis, it is just under 60%. On the valuation front, MStar gives it a 4-star rating with a narrow moat. Furthermore, the current price is 24% below its fair value assigned by MStar.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC):

WEC Energy Group is a mid-sized multi-sector Utility company headquartered in Wisconsin. WEC is the largest Midwest utility and derives most of its earnings from regulated operations, including regulated-like commercial renewable energy businesses. The company expects to invest nearly $23 billion of capital through 2028, including investment in American Transmission. With this investment plan, the management expects a 6.5%-7% annual earnings growth target. Furthermore, the company expects 4.5% -5% annual electricity demand growth until 2028. The new demand is coming from a lot of new data centers in southeastern Wisconsin. The company plans to invest aggressively in energy generation from renewables and natural gas.

Recently, due to the expectations of interest rate cuts, most of the utility companies have appreciated significantly. For example, NextEra Energy (NEE) has gained close to 40% from its lows in early March 2024. However, during the same period, WEC has gained only about 13%. So, among utility companies, WEC is still undervalued. Its market price is nearly 9% to 10% below its fair value assigned by MStar. MStar assigns the company a narrow moat. WEC has raised the dividend payout consecutively for the last 20 years, and the dividend growth has been 7% plus during the past five years.

Risks:

We have tried to cover some specific risks to each stock in our list, but there are some general risks that are common to most stocks.

Market risk: Obviously, there is a market risk with any stock (equity) portfolio. If the broader market were to enter into a prolonged downturn, most of the stocks mentioned in this article would likely be impacted. Sensitivity to Interest Rates: Almost all stocks mentioned in this article pay higher dividend income than the broader market. Income-producing stocks or securities are generally more sensitive to the direction of interest rates. Currently, the market has priced in the expectations of at least four or five rate cuts in 2024 and 2005. However, if that somehow does not materialize or gets delayed due to sticky inflation or any other reason, many stocks in this portfolio will likely underperform. Geopolitical risks: The world is complex, and the economies of nations are intertwined. Geopolitical tensions, wars, and other unexpected situations (like the 2020 Pandemic) can arise at any time, as the future is unpredictable. All equities are sensitive to such situations and can behave irrationally.

Concluding Thoughts:

We have used one of our favorite filtering methods to quickly bring down our list to about 30 stocks that are relatively large and stable companies with some moat around their products and services, pay reasonably high dividends, and currently appear to be undervalued. With that said, we recommend further research and due diligence before making any investment decisions.