My rating for Rakuten Group, Inc.'s (OTCPK:RKUNY, OTCPK:RKUNF) [4755:JP] shares is changed from a Hold to a Buy. The prospects for RKUNY's Fintech segment and Mobile segment have turned favorable, as evidenced by the company's above-expectations Q2 performance. This explains why I have turned bullish on Rakuten and upgraded my rating for this name to a Buy.

I analyzed Rakuten's first quarter financial performance in my previous May 19, 2024 write-up. The company's recently announced second quarter financial results are the focus for the current update.

Readers can deal in Rakuten's shares on the OTC market and the Japanese equity market. The company's Over-The-Counter shares and shares listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange boasted three-month mean daily trading values of $130 million and $0.1 million (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively. US brokerages such as Interactive Brokers allow their clients to trade in Japan-listed stocks.

Market Responded Favorably To Rakuten's Q2 Results Beat

The company published its Q2 2024 results release on Friday, August 9, 2024. Monday, August 12 was a holiday in Japan, and Rakuten's Japanese shares rose by +9% on August 13, the next trading day after its second quarter earnings announcement. The company's OTC shares with the RKUNY ticker symbol also went up by +13% on Tuesday. It is reasonable to think that investors were pleased with Rakuten's most recent quarterly financial performance, judging by the post-results announcement stock price reaction.

Top line for RKUNY rose by +8.1% YoY to JPY537.3 billion for the second quarter of this year. This was faster than the company's Q1 2024 and Q4 2023 revenue growth rates of +8.0% YoY and +3.0% YoY, respectively. More significantly, Rakuten's actual Q2 2024 revenue was equivalent to a +1.7% top-line beat, as the market's consensus estimate was relatively lower at JPY528.2 billion based on S&P Capital IQ data.

Rakuten's normalized operating loss narrowed from -JPY39.4 billion in Q2 2023 and -JPY25.4 billion in Q1 2024 to -JPY11.8 billion for the latest quarter. Moreover, RKUNY's second quarter non-GAAP adjusted operating loss was better than the sell side's consensus forecast of -JPY15.5 billion (source: S&P Capital IQ).

The company's above-expectations top line and operating loss for the recent quarter were attributable to the good performance of its Fintech and Mobile segments, respectively, as detailed in the subsequent sections of the article.

Fintech Segment's Revenue Grew Meaningfully

The Fintech segment's revenue expanded by a reasonably good +12.0% YoY to JPY202.7 billion in the second quarter of 2024, as its internet banking and payment solutions sub-segments performed well.

Rakuten Bank's top-line rose by +25.0% YoY to JPY40.8 billion for Q2 2024. In its Q2 earnings presentation slides, RKUNY indicated that “the lifting of NIRP (Negative Interest Rate Policy) led to a large increase in interest income” for Rakuten Bank. Japan's “first (rate) hike in 17 years” happened in mid-March according to a March 18, 2024 Seeking Alpha News article, and this had a positive impact on the internet banking sub-segment's second quarter results.

On the other hand, Rakuten Payment, RKUNY's payment solutions business, witnessed a +23.5% YoY increase in segment revenue to JPY22.5 billion in the most recent quarter. This is consistent with fintech research firm Infcurion's “Payment Trends 2024 First Half Survey” which indicates that approximately 65% of Japanese view themselves as “cashless consumers” in 1H 2024 as compared to a lower ratio of 61% for 1H 2023. As such, it is unsurprising that the payment solutions sub-segment's mobile payment app Rakuten Pay has benefited from a favorable change in Japan's payment preferences towards online and cashless payments.

The revenue outlook for RKUNY's Fintech segment remains positive.

Rakuten Bank's future performance will most probably be boosted by a further rate hike of +15 basis points for Japan in late July. On the other hand, the penetration rate for cashless payments in Japan could potentially rise from 36% in 2022 to 40% and 80% next year and in the long term, respectively, as highlighted in my January 18, 2024, article. This will be a tailwind for RKUNY's Rakuten Payment sub-segment.

Mobile Segment's Losses Are Contracting

Normalized operating losses for the Mobile segment have contracted from -JPY79 billion in the second quarter of 2023 and -JPY66 billion in the first quarter of 2024 to -JPY60 billion for the recent quarter.

Rakuten's Mobile segment has benefited from positive operating leverage effects, as the company's revenue grows on a fixed cost base. The Mobile segment's service revenue jumped by +42.2% YoY to JPY40.1 billion in Q2 2024, as its number of mobile service subscribers increased from 4.81 million as of end-June 2023 to 7.03 million (source: Q2 2024 earnings presentation) in early August.

At its Q2 2024 earnings call, RKUNY stressed that its mobile “network quality” has “became on par with competitors” or even “better than them” in certain aspects. Rakuten's comments are validated by third-party research.

OpenSignal publishes a “mobile network experience report” for the Japanese market twice every year, in April and October. The most recent April 2024 OpenSignal research report indicates that RKUNY's mobile subscribers boasted “the fastest 5G (download and upload) speeds in Japan” for the period between December 2023 and February 2024. In the same OpenSignal report, it is mentioned that Rakuten Mobile has leapfrogged its peers to be the leading Japanese mobile carrier in the “games experience” and “voice app experience” mobile network evaluation categories as per the latest report published in April this year.

To sum things up, Rakuten Mobile has been successful in improving its network quality, which led to meaningful subscriber growth. An expanding mobile subscriber base translates into higher revenue and favorable operating leverage effects, and this has driven narrower losses for the company's Mobile segment in the recent quarter. Looking forward, the financial prospects for Rakuten Mobile are good, as network quality is no longer an issue that limits its subscriber and revenue growth.

Variant View

Certain risks factors for RKUNY warrant attention.

If Rakuten Mobile faces significant network quality issues in the future, this will affect its ability to retain existing subscribers and attract new ones.

On the other hand, the company's Fintech segment could underperform, assuming that the transition to cashless payments in Japan loses momentum or that competition from other internet banks intensify.

Concluding Thoughts

The outlook for RKUNY has become positive, considering the company's Q2 2024 EPS and EBITDA beats.

Furthermore, Rakuten trades at a modest 5 times consensus next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, while the company's consensus FY 2025-2028 EBITDA CAGR forecast is an impressive +16%. These metrics are sourced from S&P Capital IQ. The mid-teens percentage consensus FY 2025-2028 EBITDA CAGR estimate is reasonable in my opinion, considering the favorable growth prospects for its Fintech segment and the narrowing losses for its Mobile segment. In comparison, Rakuten's mid-single digit forward EV/EBITDA multiple is undemanding.

A stock is usually perceived to be trading at a fair valuation, if its earnings multiple is close to or equal to its earnings growth. As such, an expansion of Rakuten's EV/EBITDA metric to the high single-digit (or even low-teens) level going forward is likely achievable, and this implies that the stock warrants a Buy rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.