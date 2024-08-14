JodiJacobson

(all financial numbers are presented in U.S. Dollars)

World #2 gold miner Barrick (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX:CA), whose investors have certainly been weighing higher gold prices against the company's operational concerns, delivered relief to its shareholders on August 12. Q2 results pleased the crowd and sent shares of the Canadian miner up as much as 10%.

Quarterly revenues came in at $3.16 billion, up more than 11% y/o/y and beating consensus estimates. On the bottom line, net earnings rose to $0.21/share, while Non-GAAP earnings of $0.32/share beat consensus estimates by a nickel.

Before we look deeper into Barrick, I wanted to share my general thoughts on major gold miner stocks.

Gold Miner Investing Perspective

I've long considered investing in gold miners a bit of an art, or at a minimum, a highly imperfect science.

Data by YCharts

A novice would be forgiven for expecting gold miner stocks to outperform during rallies in the price of gold (GLD) (XAUUSD:CUR), given that those companies' profits should logically deliver leveraged upside to the metal, but this is often not the case.

Data by YCharts

Gold miners' P/E ratios quite often shrink as Gold is rising, and from my perspective, there are a few reasons for that:

Higher realized gold prices can, through moral hazard, cause miners to be less disciplined on costs.

Major gold miners no longer hedge the price of gold, so any retracement in the price of gold can hit the bottom line hard.

Capex usually rises as gold miners rush to acquire and develop mines that were not economically viable at the lower gold price. This typically adds uncertainty to the equation.

Many investors are drawn to gold miner stocks, or the precious metal itself, for reasons of security. Gold exposure is widely understood to offer good diversification benefits, and often a safe place to be during rainy days for the stock market. When gold miners add new mine production to the fold, however, that adds uncertainty, which isn't commonly celebrated by gold investors.

The below charts comparing capex to stock price for the major gold miners should raise an eyebrow or two, or three if you have that many. There's a distinct inverse relationship between gold miner capex and their stock prices.

Data by YCharts

All this can make gold miners a great pickup for other investors with patience and a tolerance for some risk and uncertainty in results. That's always how I've looked at it, and I've long dabbled in a variety of gold miner stocks. The question has always been, "Which ones?"

There's also the potential, to be certain, for individual investors to hedge high gold themselves to provide some security in case the operating results of miners fall off a cliff due to commodity price declines.

A Closer Look At Barrick

Barrick Gold, headquartered in Canada, is the world's second-biggest gold miner, producing about 4 million ounces per year. About 50% of that production comes from North America, which includes the Nevada Gold Mines, which is the largest producing project in the world. Nevada Gold Mines is 61.5% owned by Barrick, and 38.5% owned by Newmont (NEM) (NGT:CA).

Per Barrick's latest report, about 37% of production comes from African countries, with the remaining 13% from South America.

The company breaks out specifics for 13 mines, of which the Carlin mine (as part of the shared Nevada Gold Mine operations with Newmont) is the largest. It is set to produce a little more than 20% of Barrick's global attributable production.

Production Misses/Declines

Something that's been a problem for Barrick is production misses and declining forecasts, almost across the board. The below table compares the 2023 and 2024 output forecasts from last August and this week, respectively.

author, using data from Barrick

Something that Barrick has been good at is replenishing its gold reserves, but operationally things have been disappointing. This is one of the main reasons why Barrick has underperformed its peers over several years.

Data by YCharts

A ~7% stock price gain for Barrick over the past five years, a period during which the value of gold has risen some 60% is underwhelming to be certain. So much for that gold price leverage!

Operational and labor issues, along with safety problems, legal challenges, and ethical concerns, have made it anything but smooth sailing for Barrick lately. And of course, accompanying production misses are raising All-In-Sustaining Costs (AISC) per ounce. For 2024, AISC costs are expected to be $1,320-$1,420 per gold ounce, as compared to the $1,170-$1,250 forecast levied for 2023 a year ago.

Results and Valuation

As mentioned up top, the company's recent Q2 results surprised some investors, as it delivered headline Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32/share, as compared to the analyst consensus for $0.27/share. It was actually the best earnings quarter since Q4 2021.

Gold margins increased 39% on the back of the yellow precious metal's now 21% YTD advance. In its earnings call, Barrick's CEO hinted at operational improvements. It's also worth noting here that the company's copper operations have been performing quite well.

Especially since the headline Non-GAAP EPS number was boosted by tax adjustments, I prefer to look at GAAP here, and Barrick has delivered $0.38 GAAP EPS over the first six months of 2024. At a current stock price of $19.30, Barrick shares are trading at a 6-month run-rate P/E of 25.4x.

That compares to a multiple of 27.5x for Newmont, 23.6x for Agnico Eagle (AEM) (AEM:CA) on the same basis. The Newmont P/E presented their merits an asterisk due to what appears to be some unusual spike in cost allocations during Q1 of this year. Agnico Eagle has a lower operating cost, and therefore also less leverage to increases in the price of gold. Despite the lagging performance over recent years, I don't regard Barrick as trading for a discount, at least not after the post-Q2 jump.

Overall, Barrick stock doesn't look particularly cheap, but the company may have some earnings power slack given its recent operational problems. So I'm not averse to holding the stock at a slightly rich multiple.

Conclusion / Risks

I rate Barrick Gold as a Hold following its recent ~10% rally after reporting Q2 earnings. Going into the report, it would have been hard to guess what investors were expecting - another operational disappointment or result bolstered by the price of gold. Investors mostly got the latter, hence the rally.

I was curious to hear any post-earnings comments about new asset acquisitions, and indeed CEO Bristow cautiously mentioned possible opportunities in Canada and Panama. I personally think the company should concentrate on its existing portfolio and root out any remaining operational inefficiencies. I suspect any near-term acquisition news from Barrick would cause shareholder selling, for that same reason.

My sense is that gold miners will still have further share price upside if the price of gold can sustain itself around the $2,500 level. The three majors discussed in this article represent about 1/3 of the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) which would represent a diversified way to play the group.

A risk worth mentioning is the prospect that gold prices fall from here. Most of Barrick's post-Q2 gains, in my view, have come on the back of strong Gold prices, as opposed to corporate outperformance. As a result, I've hedged part of my position in gold miners by going Short gold futures. The danger of doing so, of course, is if gold continues to move higher while miners fail to keep up (a scenario that is certainly possible).

I hold shares of Barrick with an average cost of ~$15.40. I wouldn't be looking to add to my position here, but I'm also not taking profits yet. If the NYSE shares of Barrick break through $20, I might consider lightening my position.