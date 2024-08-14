Barrick Q2 Pleases, But Keep An Eye On Costs, Consider Hedging

Summary

  • Barrick Gold exceeded Q2 expectations with revenues of $3.16 billion, up 11% YoY, and non-GAAP earnings of $0.32/share. Shares rallied ~10%.
  • I attribute Barrick's better-than-expected performance largely to high gold prices, and less so due to operational improvements.
  • Gold miners frequently fail to deliver the leverage to gold prices that investors hope for.
  • With that said, I believe more upside exists for the major miners if gold can sustain market prices near $2,500. Adventurous investors could consider hedging the metal.
The soaring price of Gold

JodiJacobson

(all financial numbers are presented in U.S. Dollars)

World #2 gold miner Barrick (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX:CA), whose investors have certainly been weighing higher gold prices against the company's operational concerns, delivered relief to its shareholders on August 12. Q2 results

