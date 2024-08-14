UBS Group AG (UBS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2024




UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sarah Mackey - Head of Investor Relations
Sergio Ermotti - Group Chief Executive Officer
Todd Tuckner - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Giulia Miotto - Morgan Stanley
Andrew Coombs - Citi
Jeremy Sigee - BNP Paribas
Kian Abouhossein - JPMorgan
Anke Reingen - RBC
Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs
Amit Goel - Mediobanca
Benjamin Goy - Deutsche Bank
Tom Hallett - KBW

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Welcome to the UBS Second Quarter 2024 Results Presentation. The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Sarah Mackey, UBS Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.

Sarah Mackey

Good morning, and welcome everyone. Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement slide at the back of today's results presentation. Please also refer to the risk factors included in our annual report together with additional disclosures in our SEC filings. On Slide 2, you can see our agenda for today.

It's now my pleasure to hand over to Sergio Ermotti, Group CEO.

Sergio Ermotti

Thank you, Sarah, and good morning, everyone. It has been a little over a year since the closing of the acquisition. We made a significant progress, and UBS continues to deliver on all of it. commitments to stakeholders. Putting the needs of clients first during a challenging market environment has allowed us to maintain solid momentum while we fulfill our objective of completing the integration by the end of 2026. As a consequence, not only we have dramatically reduced the execution risk of the integration, we are also well positioned to meet all of our financial targets, hence return to the level of profitability, UBS delivered before being asked to step in and

